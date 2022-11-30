BTS’ j-hope thanks “the members who supported me more than anyone” in winning MAMA speech

BTS’ j-hope bagged the ‘Most Popular Male Artist’ award at the 2022 MAMA awards.

The Jack in the Box singer attended the award ceremony solo, where he performed his debut solo stage at the MAMA awards and also collected awards on behalf of BTS.

In his winning speech, ARMYs were warmed to see him refer to himself as "j-hope from BTS" and thanked his group members in his award-winning speech, revealing that the other six members supported him more than anybody else, once again reiterating the septet’s famous adage, “BTS is 7.”

bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ @btsqtsarchive "The members who supported me more than anyone. Thank you"



ㅡ 221130, Jung Hoseok Acceptance Speech "The members who supported me more than anyone. Thank you" ㅡ 221130, Jung Hoseok Acceptance Speech

The 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards, also known as MAMA, was a two-day event on November 29 and 30, and BTS’ j-hope attended and performed on the second day.

BTS’ j-hope wins ARMYs hearts with his award-winning speech at the MAMA awards

bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ @btsqtsarchive "i am very nervous, i feel like i should have the members with me" ㅡ 221130, Jung Hoseok "i am very nervous, i feel like i should have the members with me" ㅡ 221130, Jung Hoseok

BTS’ j-hope dazzled the red carpet upon his solo entry at the 2022 MAMA awards. Dressed in an all-black outfit, BTS’ j-hope wore a black suit paired with dark sunglasses sans a shirt inside. According to fans, the Arson singer became the cynosure of everyone’s eyes, looking no less than a fashion model.

Despite his powerful aura and handsome appearance, BTS’ j-hope admitted that he was feeling nervous without his members around and missed having them here with him, but he will work hard to show his best side.

ARMYs were flooded with emotions when he won the “Most Popular Male Artist” award and thanked his other six members in his award-winning speech. He also did not forget to thank the group’s beloved fandom. Fans truly believe BTS’ j-hope is very deserving of this award.

S @Sxbine95 @btsqtsarchive This shows that not always its about how much u see on social media bc biggest support happens behind scenes too @btsqtsarchive This shows that not always its about how much u see on social media bc biggest support happens behind scenes too ❤

Additionally, BTS member j-hope won the “Bibigo Culture and Style” award, and BTS won the "Daesang (Grand Prize)" for their ninth-anniversary album Proof, "Best Male Group," "Artist of the Year" (Daesang), "Worldwide Icon of the Year," "Worldwide Fans’ Choice TOP 10," and "MAMA Platinum."

Aside from that, BTS member j-hope performed songs from his debut solo album Jack in the Box to loud applause from fans.

This is the second time this year he is taking center stage to deliver a stunning stage performance. Previously, j-hope was the main headliner of the Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza.

BTS’ j-hope and Jin share a special moment at the 2022 MAMA Awards

BTS member j-hope shared a special moment with his bandmate and the oldest member of the group, Jin.

BTS won the “MAMA Platinum” award which is given to artists who have won all four Daesangs at once. While receiving the award, BTS member j-hope revealed to ARMYs that he had a special surprise for fans, and it was none other than Jin.

He revealed that Jin had something to say to the ARMYs and made a quick phone call to him. The MORE singer put Jin on a live call with fans in the middle of the speech. Jin lovingly addressed the septet’s fandom, asking them to dress warmly for the winters, and said that he would go and come back from the military quickly and serve well.

All for Jin Day 🎂 @jinnieslamp



“It’s getting cold so be careful not to catch a cold. Don’t get sick stay healthy. I won’t be making a public appearance for a while but I will come back with great music soon. I’ll go to the military safely!” @BTS_twt Jin’s MAMA Platinum Award speech via phone call with j-hope“It’s getting cold so be careful not to catch a cold. Don’t get sick stay healthy. I won’t be making a public appearance for a while but I will come back with great music soon. I’ll go to the military safely!” .@BTS_twt Jin’s MAMA Platinum Award speech via phone call with j-hope“It’s getting cold so be careful not to catch a cold. Don’t get sick stay healthy. I won’t be making a public appearance for a while but I will come back with great music soon. I’ll go to the military safely!” https://t.co/CLTKmOOqEo

BTS’ Jin will enlist in the military on December 13, and will enter the recruitment training center in Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province.

BTS members j-hope and RM were the two members besides Jin, who released their solo albums this year - Jack in the Box, Indigo, and The Astronaut.

According to BIG HIT MUSIC’s CEO Park Ji-won, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and V will release their solo albums next year, and the members will enlist in the military accordingly.

Poll : 0 votes