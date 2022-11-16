“We are proud of you j-hope”: ARMYs shower praise as BTS member is confirmed to perform at 2022 MAMA Awards

BTS’ j-hope is confirmed to perform his solo music for the first time at the upcoming grand MAMA Awards.

Chief Producer Yoon Shin-hye shared the news in a press briefing on November 16, revealing that the MAMA Awards are excited to have j-hope on board.

The K-pop idol is the first member of the septet to release a solo album and has in return received high praise from fans and critics worldwide for his music.

Excited ARMYs, who are proud of the MORE singer’s latest achievement, took to social media to shower praise on him.

BTS’ j-hope will deliver “a story of hope” at the 2022 MAMA Awards

Further in the press briefing, Chief Producer Yoon Shin-hye revealed that BTS’ j-hope will deliver the “story of hope,” while also revealing that the show, which is known for its grand stages, will create one that will be remembered for a long time in MAMA’s history.

“The concept is 'to deliver a story of hope'. We will create a stage that will remain as a legend in the history of 'MAMA'.”

Yoon Shin-hye added that j-hope’s affirmative and jovial mindset is a perfect match to MAMA’s spirit and thus, the Korean awards show is excited about this collaboration.

Earlier in October, MAMA officially announced nominations for its 2022 iteration, which is set to be held at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan, on November 29-30.

BTS’ j-hope has earned both solo and group nominations for this year's MAMA Awards. He is nominated in the “Best Male Artist,” “Best Collaboration” with artist Crush for Rush Hour, “Best Hip-hop and Urban Music” for MORE, “Song of the Year” for MORE, and “Artist of the Year.”

Alongside his group BTS, the artist is nominated in “Best Male Group,” “Best Vocal Performance Group,” “Song of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” and “World Wide Fan Choice.”

This means j-hope and BTS have collectively bagged 11 nominations at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Fans are excited to see the Arson artist perform and are hoping to see him bag awards, taking to Twitter to express their feelings:

This is the second time this year that the MORE artist will perform solo on-stage. For those unversed, the BTS member took center stage at Chicago’s famous Lollapalooza Music Festival earlier this year.

He was announced as the official headliner for the music festival, making him the first BTS member and Korean artist to perform at Lollapalooza.

He performed songs from his first solo album, Jack in the Box, including MORE, Arson and Equal Sign. The artist also performed Chicken Noodle Soup live for the first time with Becky G.

His performance earned him the social media title “Hobipalooza,” an amalgation of him and Lollapalooza. According to concert organizers, the tickets sold out within a couple of hours, with the K-pop idol's Lollapalooza performance being a huge hit, both offline and online.

More about j-hope

It has been an eventful year for BTS’ third rapper. Besides performing at Lollapalooza, he became the first member of the group to release his solo album Jack in the Box on July 15, 2022.

Jack in the Box consists of nine unique and amazing tracks - Into, Pandora’s Box, MORE, STOP, Equal Sign, Music Box: Reflection, What If, Safety Zone and Future. He had previously released his mixtape Hope World in 2018.

Prior to the album's release, the BTS rapper hosted a listening party attended by his other group members (except SUGA), Cha Eun-woo, Jessi, COOGIE, Loco, Peakboy, BIBI, Tiger JK, and Yoon Mirae, among others.

The album was well-received by fans and critics around the world.

Who are the other artists performing at this year's MAMA Awards?

MAMA Awards 2022 has left no stone unturned in planning many exciting performances and collaborations. Stray Kids’ 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han) will collaborate with hip-hop legend Tiger JK and Squid Games' music producer Jung Jae-ll.

32 members from popular fourth-generation girl groups HYBE’s LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, NMIXX, IVE and Kep1er will put up a magnetic stage performance on the first day.

Finally, (G)I-DLE will perform in conjunction with the rock band Jaurim on the second day.

