BTS' j-hope rocks low-rise airport fashion on his way to the 2022 MAMA Awards

With the 2022 MAMA Awards starting soon, j-hope was seen at the airport leaving for Japan, where the show will be held. On November 28, 2022, the K-pop idol wore Dior's low-rise outfit at the Incheon International Airport while catching his plane to the awards show.

This left fans with quite a lot of opinions on his outfit. Many ARMYs (BTS' fandom) were impressed by the singer's outfit but weren't surprised since he has a history of great airport looks.

The K-pop idol was seen wearing a pair of low-rise gray sweatpants that revealed blue shorts underneath it and had tucked a dark t-shirt inside. He finished his look with a brown blazer and a lighter brown beanie.

With 2022 MAMAs just around the corner, fans are excited about what's in store for them. While j-hope has attended the MAMAs several times earlier with BTS, this will be his first time attending as a solo artist. He also has a prepared performance from his latest album Jack In The Box.

j-hope departs for Japan in his low-rise fashion to attend the 2022 MAMA as a solo performer

As j-hope's airport look's photos were released, ARMYs flooded Twitter with their opinions on the K-pop idol's outfit. While they are used to the idol flaunting his unique fashion style at airports, fans are excited to see his creative outfits each time.

In less than 24 hours, the K-pop idol began trending on Twitter, not just for his airport look, but for his upcoming MAMA performance as well. ARMYs across the world rejoiced at the news and flooded Twitter wishing j-hope a safe flight.

The performance will be the singer's latest solo performance after he sang at Lollapalooza in July 2022. For ARMYs, it is one of the most awaited performances of the several lined up at the MAMA 2022. Ever since news broke that j-hop will perform at the MAMAs, fans have been counting days to see their idol perform.

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol has also given several sneak peeks of what he's prepared for his upcoming performance on his Instagram, which only got the fans further excited.

The 28-year-old rapper has been thriving in his solo career and just three months after he released his first solo album, he released his new album. The album, titled Rush Hour, was made in collaboration with Crush.

