2022 MAMA Awards: Nominations, criteria, voting process, and more

As the 2022 MAMA Awards nears its D-day, enthusiasm has peaked since Mnet released its nominations on October 24, 2022. It is one of the most coveted year-end award shows, although it has previously faced problems and credibility issues.
As predicted, Rookie girl groups IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans were nominated for Best New Female Artist (aka Rookie of the Year), Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. The last two categories include every song and artist in this year's nomination list.
The one thing the 2022 MAMA Awards are known for is their fiercely competitive fan voting. Worldwide Icon of the Year, awarded to the top-ranked holder of the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10, are the only two categories fans can vote for.
Check out the entire nominees list for the 2022 MAMA Awards below
Best New Female Artist
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Yena (Choi Ye Na)
Best New Male Artist
- ATBO
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Best Female Artist
- IU
- Miyeon
- Nayeon
- Seulgi
- Taeyeon
Best Male Artist
- j-hope
- KANGDANIEL
- Lim Young-woong
- PSY
- Zico
Best Female Group
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- ITZY
- Red Velvet
- TWICE
Best Male Group
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TXT
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- IU – Drama
- Kim Min-seok – Drunken Confession
- Lee Mujin – When it snows (feat. Heize)
- Lim Young-woong – Our Blues Our Life
- Taeyeon – INVU
Best Vocal Performance Group
- BIGBANG – Still Life
- BTS – Yet To Come
- Davichi – Fanfare
- ENHYPEN – Polaroid Love
- WINNER – I LOVE U
Best Band Performance
- JANNABI – GRIPPIN'THEGREEN
- Jaurim – STAY WITH ME
- LUCY – PLAY
- The Black Skirts – My Little Lambs
- Xdinary Heroes – Happy Death Day
Best Dance Performance Solo
- Jessi – ZOOM
- NAYEON – POP!
- PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)
- Sunmi – Heart Burn
- Yena – SMILEY (feat. BIBI)
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- NCT 127 – 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode
- SEVENTEEN – HOT
- Stray Kids – MANIAC
- TXT – Good Boy Gone Bad
- TREASURE – JIKJIN
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- (G)I-DLE – TOMBOY
- BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
- IVE – LOVE DIVE
- LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS
- NewJeans – Attention
- Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm
Best OST
- 10CM – Drawer (Our Beloved Summer OST)
- Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – With You (Our Blues OST)
- MeloMance – Love, Maybe (A Business Proposal OST)
- V – Christmas Tree (Our Beloved Summer OST)
- Wonstein – Your Existence (Twenty Five, Twenty One OST)
Best Collaboration
- 10CM, BIG Naughty – Just 10 centimeters
- Crush – Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)
- Loco, Hwasa – Somebody!
- PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)
- Woo Won Jae, meenoi – Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
- BE'O – Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)
- BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)
- J-Hope – MORE
- Jay Park – GANADARA (feat. IU)
- Zico – Freak
Song of the Year: Includes every artist nominee from the artist categories.
Artist of the Year: Includes every artist nominee from the artist categories.
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10:
- aespa
- ASTRO
- ATEEZ
- BIGBANG
- Billlie
- BLACKPINK
- Brave Girls
- BTOB
- BTS
- Chungha
- Crush
- Dreamcatcher
- ENHYPEN
- EVERGLOW
- fromis_9
- (G)I-DLE
- Girls' Generation
- GOT7
- ITZY
- IU
- IVE
- Jay Park
- Jessi
- Jo Yu Ri
- Kai
- Kang Daniel
- KARD
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- LOONA
- MAMAMOO
- MONSTA X
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- ONEUS
- PENTAGON
- PSY
- Red Velvet
- SEVENTEEN
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Sunmi
- THE BOYZ
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- WINNER
- Yena
What are the criteria for the 2022 MAMA Awards?
The criteria for the 2022 MAMA Awards remain the same, except for a bit of change in the fan voting criteria for Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10.
Artist of the Year and Artist category Awards:
- 40% judge panel evaluation
- 30% song downloads/streaming (20% Korea + 10% global)
- 30% physical album sales
Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards:
- 40% judge panel evaluation
- 60% song downloads/streaming (40% Korea + 20% global)
Album of the Year:
- 40% judge panel evaluation
- 60% physical album sales
Worldwide Icon of the Year:
- 50% Mnet Plus votes
- 30% Spotify votes
- 10% Twitter votes
- 10% Music video score
- 10% Extra live broadcast Twitter votes
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10:
- 50% Mnet Plus votes
- 30% Spotify votes
- 10% Twitter votes
- 10% music video score
What is the 2022 MAMA Awards voting process?
Voting for the 2022 MAMA Awards' Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 will happen in two stages: pre-vote and general vote. Pre-voting is open from October 24 to November 4. The general vote will be open from November 10 to November 24.
Fans can vote via Mnet Plus, Spotify, and Twitter.
The 2022 MAMA Awards will be held in Japan at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on November 29 and 30, 2022.