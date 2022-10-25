2022 MAMA Awards: Nominations, criteria, voting process, and more

As the 2022 MAMA Awards nears its D-day, enthusiasm has peaked since Mnet released its nominations on October 24, 2022. It is one of the most coveted year-end award shows, although it has previously faced problems and credibility issues.

As predicted, Rookie girl groups IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans were nominated for Best New Female Artist (aka Rookie of the Year), Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. The last two categories include every song and artist in this year's nomination list.

The one thing the 2022 MAMA Awards are known for is their fiercely competitive fan voting. Worldwide Icon of the Year, awarded to the top-ranked holder of the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10, are the only two categories fans can vote for.

Check out the entire nominees list for the 2022 MAMA Awards below

Best New Female Artist

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Yena (Choi Ye Na)

Best New Male Artist

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Artist

IU

Miyeon

Nayeon

Seulgi

Taeyeon

Best Male Artist

j-hope

KANGDANIEL

Lim Young-woong

PSY

Zico

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

ITZY

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Male Group

BTS

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

Best Vocal Performance Solo

IU – Drama

Kim Min-seok – Drunken Confession

Lee Mujin – When it snows (feat. Heize)

Lim Young-woong – Our Blues Our Life

Taeyeon – INVU

Best Vocal Performance Group

BIGBANG – Still Life

BTS – Yet To Come

Davichi – Fanfare

ENHYPEN – Polaroid Love

WINNER – I LOVE U

Best Band Performance

JANNABI – GRIPPIN'THEGREEN

Jaurim – STAY WITH ME

LUCY – PLAY

The Black Skirts – My Little Lambs

Xdinary Heroes – Happy Death Day

Best Dance Performance Solo

Jessi – ZOOM

NAYEON – POP!

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Sunmi – Heart Burn

Yena – SMILEY (feat. BIBI)

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode

SEVENTEEN – HOT

Stray Kids – MANIAC

TXT – Good Boy Gone Bad

TREASURE – JIKJIN

Best Dance Performance Female Group

(G)I-DLE – TOMBOY

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

IVE – LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS

NewJeans – Attention

Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm

Best OST

10CM – Drawer (Our Beloved Summer OST)

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – With You (Our Blues OST)

MeloMance – Love, Maybe (A Business Proposal OST)

V – Christmas Tree (Our Beloved Summer OST)

Wonstein – Your Existence (Twenty Five, Twenty One OST)

Best Collaboration

10CM, BIG Naughty – Just 10 centimeters

Crush – Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)

Loco, Hwasa – Somebody!

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Woo Won Jae, meenoi – Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

BE'O – Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)

J-Hope – MORE

Jay Park – GANADARA (feat. IU)

Zico – Freak

Song of the Year: Includes every artist nominee from the artist categories.

Artist of the Year: Includes every artist nominee from the artist categories.

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10:

aespa

ASTRO

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

Billlie

BLACKPINK

Brave Girls

BTOB

BTS

Chungha

Crush

Dreamcatcher

ENHYPEN

EVERGLOW

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

Girls' Generation

GOT7

ITZY

IU

IVE

Jay Park

Jessi

Jo Yu Ri

Kai

Kang Daniel

KARD

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

LOONA

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

PENTAGON

PSY

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

STAYC

Stray Kids

Sunmi

THE BOYZ

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

WINNER

Yena

What are the criteria for the 2022 MAMA Awards?

The criteria for the 2022 MAMA Awards remain the same, except for a bit of change in the fan voting criteria for Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10.

Artist of the Year and Artist category Awards:

40% judge panel evaluation

30% song downloads/streaming (20% Korea + 10% global)

30% physical album sales

Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards:

40% judge panel evaluation

60% song downloads/streaming (40% Korea + 20% global)

Album of the Year:

40% judge panel evaluation

60% physical album sales

Worldwide Icon of the Year:

50% Mnet Plus votes

30% Spotify votes

10% Twitter votes

10% Music video score

10% Extra live broadcast Twitter votes

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10:

50% Mnet Plus votes

30% Spotify votes

10% Twitter votes

10% music video score

What is the 2022 MAMA Awards voting process?

Voting for the 2022 MAMA Awards' Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 will happen in two stages: pre-vote and general vote. Pre-voting is open from October 24 to November 4. The general vote will be open from November 10 to November 24.

Fans can vote via Mnet Plus, Spotify, and Twitter.

The 2022 MAMA Awards will be held in Japan at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on November 29 and 30, 2022.

