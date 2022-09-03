K-netizens commend NewJeans' stylists for their appropriate and comfortable performance outfits

NewJeans is a rookie girl group known for its catchy and soothing music. On August 31, Korean netizens praised the girl group's stylists on the online Korean platform for the Attention singer's appropriate and comfortable outfits. The discussion became the talk of the town on the internet, with the group trending online yet again.

As the girl group has very young idols from 14 to 18 years of age, many netizens were already concerned about the group's outfits and even stirred controversies regarding the group's song lyrics and whether they were appropriate for their age.

NewJeans @NewJeans_ADOR ]



보고싶은 생각에~ Hurt 무대를 준비했어요 !

느린 한마디보다 Hurt가 더 좋아



#NewJeans #뉴진스 #뮤직뱅크 [NewJeans Commentary보고싶은 생각에~Hurt 무대를 준비했어요 !느린 한마디보다 Hurt가 더 좋아 [NewJeans Commentary👀]보고싶은 생각에~🎵 Hurt 무대를 준비했어요 !느린 한마디보다 Hurt가 더 좋아😍#NewJeans #뉴진스 #뮤직뱅크 https://t.co/JSAPl47J5E

The group's stylists are now being praised for their comfortable attire for the teenage girl group. The stylists achieved the outfit's success through longer biker shorts and safety shorts with skirts and short dresses.

Netizens were even more impressed because stars usually get black shorts for their safety, which also helps them be comfortable while performing on stage and in various promotional activities. For NewJeans, the style has changed and with longer biker shorts, netizens think that it looks more comfortable and could be a new trend in the world of fashion.

NewJeans' stylists get praised by K-netizens for the teenage group’s performance outfits

The rookie girl group's stylists got various reactions from Korean netizens online and it was impressive to see such a massive response from them. These reactions may motivate other girl groups of the same age to consider outfits that make them more comfortable.

Korean netizens' reaction to NewJeans Style (Image via instiz)

In the Korean online platform's comments section, Korean netizens had these reactions as translated by Google:

Korean Netizens were enthralled by the group's trendy-looking outfits that were also comfortable. Netizens also expressed that it would be very helpful for the artists while they dance on stage.

More about K-pop girl group NewJeans

j (ia medyo) @MINTH0ODIEE



their overall fits remind me of the early age of kpop.



hype boy is addicting New Jeans' fits in every mushows is a breathe of fresh air. not too girly and sparkly costume, no trying hard to act cute to match the outfit, plus the long skirts and their long healthy hair!!their overall fits remind me of the early age of kpop.hype boy is addicting New Jeans' fits in every mushows is a breathe of fresh air. not too girly and sparkly costume, no trying hard to act cute to match the outfit, plus the long skirts and their long healthy hair!! their overall fits remind me of the early age of kpop. 😊hype boy is addicting

The Hype Boy singer's fashion is known for being stylish and comfortable. Fans often commend them for not having strict rules with regard to their style as idols. The priority is given to comfort. The group’s outfits are designed in a way that they do not look revealing but adhere to the K-pop trends that idols usually follow. On August 2, 2022, the group was featured in the popular fashion magazine Elle.

Meanwhile, the girl group has been setting a number of records as well. They set an all-time record for a girl group on Hanteo. They debuted on August 1 with an album of the same name as New Jeans.

NEWJEANS Charts @NewJeansCharts



1.

2. IVE — 148 days

3. ENHYPEN — 426 days Fastest Kpop Groups to surpass 6M Monthly Listeners on Spotify:1. #NewJeans — 30 days2. IVE — 148 days3. ENHYPEN — 426 days Fastest Kpop Groups to surpass 6M Monthly Listeners on Spotify:1. #NewJeans — 30 days 🆕🔥2. IVE — 148 days3. ENHYPEN — 426 days https://t.co/ECsyc335Cj

The group’s debut includes 4 songs Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt. All its songs have a music video and their most popular track, Hype Boy also has different versions. The girl group is currently one of the most popular rookie girl groups in Korea and also across the globe.

Even the K-pop industry is supporting them wholeheartedly. Many K-pop groups and soloists have praised them for their work. These include members of TWICE, Sistar, SOMI, Jessi, TXT, and ENHYPEN. Meanwhile, the Cookie artists recorded a sale of 262,815 copies on the 1st day of the publishing of their new mini album.

The group has achieved the title of 'Best-selling debut album by a girl group' on Hanteo, which was previously set by LE SSERAFIM's FEARLESS. LE SSERAFIM had 176,861 sales on the first day of the release of its album. NewJeans is also the third debut album with the highest 1st-week sales on Hanteo by a girl group.

