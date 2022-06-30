"Her basic skills are solid": Stray Kids' Bang Chan praises TWICE's Nayeon and her solo debut

K-pop idol Stray Kids' Bang Chan is known for his kind nature and positive vibes whenever he is around other idols or in front of fans. As the MANIAC singer hosts a weekly live broadcast, Chan's Room, on V Live, he speaks highly of various K-pop singers and plays songs he likes or is suggested by fans.

Like all idols in the K-pop music scene, Stray Kids' Bang Chan had to undergo training before he debuted as a part of a popular boy band.

He was a trainee at JYP Entertainment for seven years. Even after debuting as a successful K-pop idol, he has bucketloads of praise for TWICE members he trained with, especially K-pop idol Nayeon.

In a recent episode of his live broadcast, Stary Kids' Bang Chan spoke about Nayeon's recent solo project and commended her for her work and the relatable concepts she portrays. He stated:

"Her basic skills are solid. There is so much to learn from her."

Stray Kids' Bang Chan grooves to the beats of Nayeon's single POP!

Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan recently held a live broadcast on V Live and recorded a brand new episode of his special show, Chan's Room. In his episodes, Bang Chan makes a list of songs sung by other K-pop and international artists, shares related stories and trivia, and gives his positive opinion on the pieces.

The Charmer crooner recorded his 163rd episode and played the latest songs released by TWICE member Nayeon. As the K-pop artist recently released his solo mini-album IM NAYEON, Bang Chan incorporated her album's title track POP! and collaboration song NO PROBLEM with Stray Kids member Felix.

After playing Nayeon's POP!, Bang Chan said he was waiting for her solo debut. He continued to speak about when he joined JYP Entertainment and met TWICE's Nayeon, Jihyo, and Jeongyeon, who were already trainees in the same company.

Bang Chan further shared that he used to be with them during showcases and saw them at evaluation sets. He appreciated their style and concepts and applauded them for their hard work.

"We also performed together as well. They had a certain performance style that they were good at."

When the Venom singer saw Nayeon's solo music video and heard her music, he stated that he immediately thought it was the right choice for her.

"When I heard her solo album's title song and saw the music video, I was like yeah she's really good at this kind of stuff."

Stray Kids' Bang Chan continued to talk about how Nayeon has been good at every possible task since she was a trainee.

Meanwhile, before the album's release, IM NAYEON surpassed 500,000 pre-order sales. According to various media outlets, Nayeon's solo mini-album has emerged as the most pre-ordered K-pop album of 2022 by any female soloist. The impressive numbers are a true testament to her fan's support and love from across the globe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far