"You don’t have to worry, I’m fine": Stray Kids' Bang Chan gives health update post sinus surgery

Global K-pop sensation Stray Kids’ Bang Chan recently updated fans about his health via the singer’s popular weekly broadcast on Naver’s V on June 5. The MANIAC crooner stated that he recently underwent surgery for an ongoing sinus problem, although this isn’t the first time he has undergone an operation for the same.

After receiving due treatment for his sinus issue, the Thunderous singer took to V Live to inform STAYs about his recovery. Bang Chan stated:

"You don’t have to worry too much, though, because I’m fine."

Known for his friendly and positive nature, Stray Kids' Bang Chan created his very own live streaming series, Chan’s Room, which is a weekly live broadcast aired on V Live. The K-pop singer is occasionally accompanied by one or two guests and speaks on various topics and plays songs he likes or is suggested by fans.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan greets fans via a new V Live broadcast and talk about his recent sinus surgery

Story continues below ad

On June 5, Stray Kids' Bang Chan held his much-anticipated weekly Chan’s Room broadcast on Naver’s V Live and shared an update about his current health status. In his 160th episode, the K-pop idol shared that he had undergone sinus surgery earlier that day.

Bang Chan continued to state that he has had this nasal problem for a while now and has undergone similar surgery in the past.

Story continues below ad

"My left nostril, the passageway that the air has to go through—is okay. But my right one is so tight. I thought that was really dangerous, and I thought I had to fix it, so I went to the hospital today."

He continued to explain his nasal problem and stated that the issue persists when he sleeps and suddenly gasps for air in the middle of the night. However, the problem isn’t a hindrance during the day when he is awake.

The Stray Kids' crooner continued to state that he underwent similar procedures in 2021 as well. The surgeons also directed him to return for another surgery as the sinus problem would eventually grow back.

Story continues below ad

The Stray Kids leader stated that he underwent a minor operation and had to be put to sleep. He also asked fans to excuse him during the live broadcast as he felt a bit flushed out.

"I had to go to sleep, they put me to sleep and it hasn’t been a while since I’ve woken up, so I might seem a little out of energy."

Bang Chan added that he was worried about the possibility of undergoing another invasive surgery if the current surgery doesn’t turn out to be successful.

"One thing that I’m just worried about is that the doctor did say, ‘We’re going to do it again, but looking at your nose right now, we’re not sure if this is going to fix everything. We’ll do a little surgery for now, and then we’ll see how it goes."

Story continues below ad

Stray Kid's Bang Chan continued to state that the doctor informed him that they might have to fix his nose in general if the problem continues to persist.

"If it gets better, then that’s a good thing, but if nothing happens and nothing changes, we might have to fix your nose in general."

However, the singer tried to comfort fans and asked them not to worry too much as he is currently feeling better and will keep an eye out if his nasal problems increase in the future.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, on the flip side, Stray Kids’ latest album ODDINARY continues to soar high on Billboard’s World Albums chart. For the first week ending in June, the mini-album secured its position in the Top 10, ranking #9. It has now spent 10 consecutive weeks on the chart, marking its record as the longest-charting album of 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far