"I'm gonna protect you, each one of you": Stray Kids' Bang Chan sends fans into a frenzy with heart-warming message during MANIAC tour

A still of group leader Bang Chan (Image via @Stray_Kids/Twitter)
Modified May 02, 2022 05:15 PM IST
News

Stray Kids recently wrapped up its MANIAC world tour and put on a smashing three-day concert in Seoul, South Korea. The group performed their hit tracks with ultra-dynamic performances at Jamsil Indoor Stadium from April 29 to May 1.

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈)2nd World Tour “MANIAC” in SeoulMOTION POSTER2022.04.29 (FRI) 8PM2022.04.30 (SAT) 6PM2022.05.01 (SUN) 5PM🔥D-DAY🔥#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#2ndWorldTour_MANIAC#ODDINARY#MANIAC #MANIAC_SKZ#YouMakeStrayKidsStay https://t.co/1VWXtqevJV

After successfully performing the group’s last setlist track, group member and leader Bang Chan melted hearts with his emotional message to fans before leaving the stage. He said:

"I'm gonna protect all of you, each one of you. I will protect you all."
“i’m gonna protect you, each one of you” bangchan 2022 https://t.co/lSTpyKTdwz

Usually, K-pop idols get overwhelmed and emotional after ending epic concerts, and therefore Bang Chan’s heart-warming message wasn't a surprise. His message quickly began trending as fans shared his concert videos on various social media platforms.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan gets emotional at the end of MANIAC tour, sends a love message to STAYs

On May 1, Stray Kids successfully ended its three-day concert in Seoul, South Korea as part of the second world tour of MANIAC. While the group members amazed fans with their foot-stomping and groovy songs, they also got emotional when the time to bid adieu to their fans came.

youtube-cover

The group’s show was filled with high-energy choreography, hit songs, and several fun-filled moments. Aside from all the excitement and craze, there were also heart-touching moments between the members and fans.

Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan stole the hearts of fans while delivering an emotional message. His sweet declaration was a touching promise to STAYs and his fellow members.

He shared his thoughts and said:

"Hello everyone, welcome to the Stray Kids concert. What you have just seen is something very precious. It is something you won’t see everyday..you know it’s funny cause the eight of us we actually don’t cry that often, but when we're in front of you guys we can’t hold our emotions and it hits us really hard."

Bang Chan continued:

“And we want to thank you for just existing and for living with us in the same time line…But because of you guys we can really exist as well. It’s all thanks to you. And I, on behalf of the group, and the group itself, we will always protect each other and protect STAYs. So thank you for being with us today."

Stray Kids leader Bang Chan fiercely, yet lovingly, ended his emotional message and said:

"I'm gonna protect all of you, each one of you. I will protect you all. All the staff, fans, and members. No one set a finger on them. Don't you ever dare to touch them."

Meanwhile, the group also gave fans a surprise performance on their B-side track Charmer, sending the audience into a complete frenzy. From flaunting their physique to putting on a show-stopper performance, the group members did their best to amaze fans.

i can't believe we got charmer jeongin i want to cry im so happy https://t.co/qe7deSPC3l
The song’s bass-heavy beats and alluring melody captured the attention of thousands of fans who previously hoped to see Stray Kids perform the song. Charmer has also become popular on TikTok, with many fans creating a dance challenge for the song.

