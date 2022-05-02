From BLACKPINK's Lisa to Junho: Stray Kids' MANIAC tour attracts star-studded list of attendees in the audience

World-famous K-pop boy group, Stray Kids recently wrapped up its three-day concert at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, which was held from April 29 to May 1. The concert was part of its MANIAC world tour, and each member gave fans three nights to remember.

Not only did the members make their fan base groove along to their performances and songs, but it seemed like their concert had a star-studded audience in attendance. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, (G)I-DLE members Minnie, Yuqi, J.Y. Park, 2PM member Junho, and JLOUD were all present at the group’s three-day MANIAC concert.

Fans spot K-pop celebrities at Stray Kids' MANIAC world tour in Seoul

During the K-pop boy group’s MANIAC world tour in Seoul, many K-pop celebrities were spotted by fans at the concert. As the group members put on a power-packed performance for Stays in Seoul, their friends from the music industry also joined in and made their presence known at the event.

The Stray Kids’ MANIAC world tour saw some exciting K-pop idols like J.Y. Park, 2PM member Junho, and JLOUD on the group’s first day of concert on April 29.

𝐗𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 @XH_Images JYP, 2pm Junho, and Xdinary Heroes are spotted at Stray Kids Concert tonight JYP, 2pm Junho, and Xdinary Heroes are spotted at Stray Kids Concert tonight 💖💖💖 https://t.co/6J8mKu91b8

The latest to have created a buzz on social media was none other than BLACKPINK’s Lisa alongside (G)I-DLE members Minnie and Yuqi, who attended day two of the concert. After the concert, Minnie took to her personal Instagram account and shared a photo of them holding the group's official lightstick, Nachimbong.

kq @skwuwjfnk Yuqi, Lisa, Minnie in Stray Kids concert Yuqi, Lisa, Minnie in Stray Kids concert https://t.co/OFC997vGXN

Staying true to their style, each member set the stage ablaze with their foot-stomping choreography and bass-heavy songs, attracting large numbers of fans and K-pop celebrity friends to bop along to their energetic songs.

Although fans could only capture low-quality pictures of Lisa, Minnie, and Yuqi, due to the seating distance, it was enough to create a frenzy on the internet as the picture went viral within minutes.

Group leader Bang Chan has spoken about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and him being good friends on numerous occasions, making it no surprise that she attended the Stray Kids concert to support her friend.

K-pop celebrities and friends who attended the third day of the group’s MANIAC tour included 2PM members Wooyoung and Jun.K, NCT members Chenle and Kun, boy group Xdinary Heroes, and girl group NiziU. BTOB member Peniel also attended Stray Kids’ third day of the concert and posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding a Nachimbon and wearing a mask with Bang Chan written on it.

꿀 ✦⋆͛ @seorecord xdinary heroes so hyped during god's menu THEY'RE JUST LIKE ME xdinary heroes so hyped during god's menu THEY'RE JUST LIKE ME https://t.co/LWctZjwEDs

Recently, Stray Kids has dominated the internet with its dynamic and spirited performances from the MANIAC world Tour. After each show ended, group leader Bang Chan thanked STAYs for their support and gave shoutouts to the group’s industry friends for taking the time to come and see the group perform.

Edited by Danyal Arabi