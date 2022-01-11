×
Stray Kids’ Bang Chan calls BTS "legends" and ends all fanwars in a recent Vlive

Stray Kids' Bang Chan 'Scars' concept photo; BTS 'Butter' concept photo (Images via @Stray_Kids_JP & @bts_bighit/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Jan 11, 2022 08:00 AM IST
News

Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan praised BTS in a recent episode of Chan’s Room on January 8, 2022. The fourth-generation K-pop leader played BTS’ song in the livestream and echoed the sentiments of millions of fans, calling them “legends.”

Bang Chan talked about the seven sensational K-pop idols and praised their music on the livestream. The comment made both the fandoms, STAY and ARMY, collectively lose their minds and join hands to celebrate the rarely seen "SKZBTS."

“Mad respect to BTS”: Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan on his recent Vlive

just bangchan ending fanwars https://t.co/LNIuNlB9Jj

Chan’s Room episode 140 became another haven for K-pop fans as he played songs, talked behind-the-scenes of Golden Disc Awards, his personal experiences and more. One thing that caught the fandom’s eyes was the group leader and in-house producer-rapper-lyricist-composer Bang Chan talking about BTS.

Bang Chan chose BTS’ Mikrokosmos, the calming and inspiring tune that perfectly reflects the band's self-love message, as the last song of his livestream. A day earlier, the leader talked about the song on a group livestream while returning from the GDA event.

The leader noticed fans sending purple heart emojis in the comments, an emoji synonymous with BTS. He commented on them and praised his seniors, calling them “legends” and that “they paved the way.”

“Yeah, they are legends. They paved the way. You have to admit, they paved the way. Anyway, mad respect to BTS. They’re amazing.”

Fans react to Bang Chan's compliments

The statement had STAYs and ARMYs swooning over the tiny interaction. With fanwars being an almost everyday phenomenon in the K-pop industry, these sweet moments of idols appreciating each other and their music make fans’ experience far richer. It also, in a way, leads to a momentary union of fandoms that is becoming increasingly rare to come by.

bang chan:“such a good song“yeah they are legends”“i think... they paved the way. you have to admit it, they paved the way” “the are amazing”THANKYOU BANG CHAN FOR SHOWING LOVE TOWARDS BTS 😭❤️ https://t.co/w9Gt48HQGR
Bangchan praising BTS in his livestream calls for this to be brought back to the tl: https://t.co/jRWmvViLQl
bangchan really told us to stop the fanwar y'all
I FOUND IT! look tae did the fighting thing when skz won the award and chan did it back! my btskz crumbs https://t.co/5gEumL495K
IM GETTING MY BANGCHAN SONYEONDAN CRUMBS!!!!!! MAD RESPECT FOR MY SKZ AND BTS 💖😭😭 https://t.co/ancdrvMpI0
Nah cause i just saw that he said " i love the purple hearts " in the chat when he started playing mikrokosmos and he just went in a monologue praising bts i'm screamiiing that dude is purple blooded to the roots 😭
my bts and skz crumbs twitter.com/COOKlEJEON/sta… https://t.co/SjvZHKMlgM
SO NO ONE'S GONNA TALK ABOUT HOW CHAN END HIS LIVE WHILE MIKROKOSMOS WAS PLAYING BEHIND, COMPLIMEMTING BTS???BROH I LITERALLY CRIED ON THAT PART A WHILE AGO, BTS X SKZ CRUMBS?? MY HEART IS SO HAPPY LIKE CHAN YES THEY'RE SO LEGENDERY AND SKZ WILL BE THAT TOO. SKZ 4TH GEN LEADERS!!
LOL ANYWAY i will just take all of my BTS and SKZ crumbs bec both of them rly did change my life in the past few years !!!!!! idk how things have evolved over the years but i will just enjoy my two worlds colliding during Chan’s Room today that is all good night ;_______;

The comment opened a floodgate of positive vibes on K-pop stan Twitter. Fans started applauding the achievements of both the groups in their own right and had fun interactions with each other.

With 이엔😎👍🏻#BEOMGYU🧸 https://t.co/uk3UtnvFDm

In other news, STAYs were also blessed with the first official look of Stray Kids’ I.N. and his fellow 01-liner buddy TXT’s Beomgyu’s friendship. The latter uploaded selfies with the Stray Kids member, which also sent MOAs and STAYs into a frenzy.

I.N. and Beomgyu have been friends since pre-debut and did show glimpses of their friendship, but those were nothing against a post on official accounts.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids were on a roll in 2021 as they released three albums, multiple episodes of their variety show and more.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
