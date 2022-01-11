Stray Kids’ Bang Chan calls BTS "legends" and ends all fanwars in a recent Vlive

Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan praised BTS in a recent episode of Chan’s Room on January 8, 2022. The fourth-generation K-pop leader played BTS’ song in the livestream and echoed the sentiments of millions of fans, calling them “legends.”
Bang Chan talked about the seven sensational K-pop idols and praised their music on the livestream. The comment made both the fandoms, STAY and ARMY, collectively lose their minds and join hands to celebrate the rarely seen "SKZBTS."
“Mad respect to BTS”: Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan on his recent Vlive
Chan’s Room episode 140 became another haven for K-pop fans as he played songs, talked behind-the-scenes of Golden Disc Awards, his personal experiences and more. One thing that caught the fandom’s eyes was the group leader and in-house producer-rapper-lyricist-composer Bang Chan talking about BTS.
Bang Chan chose BTS’ Mikrokosmos, the calming and inspiring tune that perfectly reflects the band's self-love message, as the last song of his livestream. A day earlier, the leader talked about the song on a group livestream while returning from the GDA event.
The leader noticed fans sending purple heart emojis in the comments, an emoji synonymous with BTS. He commented on them and praised his seniors, calling them “legends” and that “they paved the way.”
“Yeah, they are legends. They paved the way. You have to admit, they paved the way. Anyway, mad respect to BTS. They’re amazing.”
Fans react to Bang Chan's compliments
The statement had STAYs and ARMYs swooning over the tiny interaction. With fanwars being an almost everyday phenomenon in the K-pop industry, these sweet moments of idols appreciating each other and their music make fans’ experience far richer. It also, in a way, leads to a momentary union of fandoms that is becoming increasingly rare to come by.
The comment opened a floodgate of positive vibes on K-pop stan Twitter. Fans started applauding the achievements of both the groups in their own right and had fun interactions with each other.
In other news, STAYs were also blessed with the first official look of Stray Kids’ I.N. and his fellow 01-liner buddy TXT’s Beomgyu’s friendship. The latter uploaded selfies with the Stray Kids member, which also sent MOAs and STAYs into a frenzy.
I.N. and Beomgyu have been friends since pre-debut and did show glimpses of their friendship, but those were nothing against a post on official accounts.
Meanwhile, Stray Kids were on a roll in 2021 as they released three albums, multiple episodes of their variety show and more.