“Why am I there?”: Stray Kids’ Bang Chan reacts to 100 Most Handsome Faces 2021 list

Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan recently reacted to his feature on TC Candler’s The 100 Most Handsome Faces 2021 list, showcasing his humble personality. The leader ranked No. 24 on the list while fellow member Hyunjin ranked higher at No. 12. Fans were in awe of the Stray Kids members featured on the list again but the leader seemed to downplay his beauty.

TC Candler, a critics’ organization, ranks artists and celebrities by surveying multiple factors in its annual Most Handsome and Most Beautiful Faces. The 2021 list saw approximately 24 K-pop stars, two of whom were Stray Kids’ members - Leader Bang Chan and rapper/dancer Hyunjin.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan gets shy knowing he featured on the Most Handsome Faces 2021 list

🎀 @linosflow3r OMG??? bang chan placed #24 and hyunjin placed #12 on tc candler’s top 100 most handsome faces of 2021!!! OMG??? bang chan placed #24 and hyunjin placed #12 on tc candler’s top 100 most handsome faces of 2021!!! https://t.co/L9v3YhtlRo

In the latest Chan’s Room episode 139, Stray Kids' powerhouse leader Bang Chan had the most adorable and shy reaction to knowing he featured on 'The 100 Most Handsome Faces 2021' list.

Chan’s Room is a weekly series where the leader spends time with fans on Vlive, talking to them, sharing songs and more. He started the series as a promise in January 2019 and continues to keep it.

TC Candler debuted Bang Chan at No. 24 on the list with the caption, “Melts wire fences with hotness.” While STAYs thought he definitely deserved to be on the list, he thought otherwise. Towards the end of his stream, a STAY told him that he was featured on the list. He shared that he did see it but immediately got all shy and tried to hide his face.

“Yeah, I saw that…(giggles) I don’t know why I’m on it. I actually don’t know why I’m there. I actually don’t deserve to be there. I definitely don’t belong there.”

He emphasized “definitely” and explained that he saw the other men featured on the list. Compared to them, he believed that though Hyunjin deserves his No. 12 rank, he doesn’t.

“Because I saw all the lineups. I saw all the rankings and I was like, “Wow, this person is really good looking.. Wow!” Like, Hyunjin was ranked pretty high too. I was like, “Oh yeah Hyunjin is there!” But I was like, why am I there? I’m not supposed to be there!”

After more shy laughs and shrieks of disbelief, he thanked STAYs for making him feature on the list. However, he added,

“Thank you for letting me have the chance to be a little bit good looking but no I definitely do not think that I should be there.”

BangtanBK⁷ ❄️ @bangtanbklyn



#ChansRoomEp139 @Stray_Kids Bang Chan ranked #24 on @tccandler ’s 100 Most handsome faces of 2021 & got so shy about it. You deserve to be there Bang Chan ranked #24 on @tccandler’s 100 Most handsome faces of 2021 & got so shy about it. You deserve to be there 😘#ChansRoomEp139 @Stray_Kids https://t.co/CLTziV6kt4

As Bang Chan continued to take other questions, STAYs hoped the Stray Kids’ leader would someday see him from their eyes.

asanat ⚡ia @stayvividxz Chan: I don't deserve to be in top 100 handsome faces



Also bangchan Chan: I don't deserve to be in top 100 handsome faces Also bangchan https://t.co/AJSSA2vQAZ

esha’s stay anniversary @moonbxnnie me fighting with chan when he said he doesn’t belong on the handsome faces line-up me fighting with chan when he said he doesn’t belong on the handsome faces line-up https://t.co/0U3uV1hCjs

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Stray Kids' Step Out 2022 has the STAY fandom incredibly excited as it packs multiple projects from tours to reality show and even two album releases.

Edited by Danyal Arabi