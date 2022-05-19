"Jungkook is the top tier of the industry": Stray Kids' Bang Chan heaps lavish praise upon BTS star in recent live broadcast

World-famous K-pop idol BTS' Jungkook has been praised for his unparalleled talent ever since he debuted as a member of the group. The Euphoria crooner began his music career when he was 15 years old and co-composed the track No More Dream.

Over the years, his talent and skills have not only been recognized by international media, but also by other K-pop and J-pop idols in the music industry.

In a recent live broadcast, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan once again complimented the DNA singer for his mellifluous vocals. Bang Chan also stated that Jungkook falls in the top tier in the music industry since he is brilliant in what he does:

"Jungkook is the top tier of the industry. He's good at everything."

Stray Kids' Bang Chan greets fans via V Live and talk about BTS' Jungkook

Stray Kids leader and vocalist Bang Chan recently greeted fans via V Live and conducted a live session. In particular, Bang Chan is also known for his interactive live broadcasts called “Chan’s Room”, where he interacts with fans, listens to music by other idols in the industry and shares his love for them.

On May 13, 2022, Bang Chan went live and it was no different from the other episodes. The idol was styled in a casual and comfy outfit and was as always full of positivity. During his interactive broadcast, Bang Chan listened to one of the trending tracks and it was none other than BTS Jungkook’s solo song Stay Alive, produced by group member SUGA. The song was produced as an original soundtrack (OST) for BTS’s webtoon series 7 Fates: CHAKHO.

As soon as the song started playing, Bang Chan automatically began swaying his head to the music and seemed immersed in the song. When the track ended, Bang Chan had nothing but respect for Jungkook and highly praised him for his talent.

"I feel like he’s just top tier out of like the whole industry. He’s good at everything. He’s the same age but like I’ve looked up to him ever since I was a trainee as well."

After showing much admiration towards Jungkook, Bang Chan continued to explain how much he loves the song. Similar to ARMY, he stated that he has been listening to the song a lot.

“I’ve been listening to the song between schedules these days because it’s always just so good. So, Yeah!.”

As always, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan shows respect and spreads positivity by admiring the work of other artists in the industry and recommending banger bops for netizens to hear.

Many idols look up to BTS' Jungkook and have a lot of respect for him. It’s refreshing to see artists supporting each other and being vocal about their appreciation.

