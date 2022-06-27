"At first, it did feel unreal": TWICE's Nayeon reveals how she unexpectedly learned about her solo debut 

World-famous K-pop idol TWICE’s Naeyeon created waves on the internet with the recent release of her first-ever solo mini-album IM NAYEON. The K-pop singer became the first member of her group to make a solo debut. Suffice to say, fans are besotted with her bright, energy-packed mini album.

With the title song, POP, Nayeon certainly showcased her bubbly nature and girl crush charms as the tune is a testament to the singer’s sugary vocals.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Nayeon spilled the beans on the unusual way she learned about her solo debut. Furthermore, she stated that along with the excitement came a lot of pressure as fans were looking forward to the group’s solo activities. Nayeon stated:

"At first, it did feel unreal. And I also felt slightly pressured. I knew that because I’ve been working in a team for such a long time, a lot of people have been waiting and looking forward to this."

TWICE's Nayeon becomes first member to debut solo in the group's seven-year long career

After TWICE's successful seven-year long journey, it was only a matter of time before the group members ventured into producing their solo albums. As group mate Nayeon was the first to be selected for the lineup, it was deemed fair by her label, JYP Entertainment, to debut her solo project.

The idol dropped her first mini album IM NAYEON on June 24 with the title track POP. Nayeon showcased her bright and cheerful personality throughout the track and amazed netizens with her fun, up-beat songs and powerful choreography. Although the singer is accustomed to sharing the stage with her fellow members, she easily shines during her solo performances.

The group members had a busy year travelling around the globe for their III World Tour, which lasted from December 2021 to May 2022. However, instead of taking a well-deserved vacation, group mate Nayeon went full force into producing her solo album and planning promotions.

Nayeon recently spoke with Vulture about her solo debut and revealed her new venture as a solo artist. While K-pop idols discuss their solo projects with their agencies, it seems that Nayeon was taken by surprise with her solo debut. The singer stated that she only found out about it when JYP Entertainment presented TWICE’s annual schedule:

"When they told us the finalized plan for this year, that was when I realized that I have a solo album coming out in June."

Nayeon revealed that although her solo album was unexpected, it was something she had been imagining for a while. As she made her solo debut, the singer mentioned that her fellow group mates were extremely proud and happy for her:

"When the members heard the news about my solo, they all really congratulated me as if it was a Twice album coming out. They trusted me a lot and were happy for me."

Nayeon continued to hint that fans can expect more individual projects from the members in the future:

"I think that there will be more opportunities in the future for the other members to show off their individual capabilities as solo artists."

Meanwhile, global K-pop sensation TWICE has stunned fans with their stellar performances and dazzling outfits ever since the group debuted back in 2015.

The nine-member girl group has risen to stardom with their unique talents and concepts accompanied by their girl crush vibes and continues to be one of the most popular K-pop exponents in the music industry.

