TWICE’s Nayeon drops solo tracklist featuring Felix of Stray Kids

TWICE’s Nayeon is making her highly-anticipated solo debut, and Stray Kids’ Aussie rapper, Felix, is helping her out. On May 31, the female idol released the tracklist for her self-titled mini-album. I’M NAYEON.

The album consists of seven tracks, two of whose lyrics are written by the TWICE member herself. While the What is Love? singer’s solo debut has been doing rounds on social media, and the tracklist reveal became the talk of the town.

The Thunderous group's dancer and rapper, Felix, is a significant reason for it. The Australian-Korean rapper will feature on the album's second track, titled No Problem.

Stray Kids and TWICE crumbs: Nayeon and Felix collaborate for a song in the former solo debut

A solo debut for K-pop idols is a big deal because it measures the idol’s popularity without the participation of the rest of the members. The first to go solo in TWICE is the group’s lead dancer, lead vocal, and center, Nayeon.

The solo news arrived as a surprise, but so did the album’s tracklist. The album consists of the title track Pop!, No Problem (feat. Felix of Stray Kids), Love Countdown (feat. Wonstein), CandyFloss, All or Nothing, Happy Birthday to You, and Only the Sunset is Pretty.

The mini-album's two diverse collaborations have fans excited. However, it is No Problem, the song that features Stray Kids’ Felix, gaining the majority of attention.

Moreover, the God's Menu rapper is known for his deep, impactful voice, which has become a defining factor of the 21-year-old Australian-Korean idol.

떡 @seungdduk NAYEON FEATURING FELIX OF STRAY KIDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NAYEON FEATURING FELIX OF STRAY KIDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/kxO3r6s9lE

NOLO🐰🎈 @scinstellar NAYEON SOLO NOLO IS COMING FEATURING FELIX OF STRAY KIDS ON TRACK #2 I'm so happy that I can barely breathe is it even possible???NAYEON SOLO NOLO IS COMING FEATURING FELIX OF STRAY KIDS ON TRACK #2 I'm so happy that I can barely breathe is it even possible???😭 NAYEON SOLO NOLO IS COMING FEATURING FELIX OF STRAY KIDS ON TRACK #2

tala @havenskz i dont think we realize how big this is for felix..LIKE imagine how much trust she has in felix's potential to make this collab happen, i am very proud of felix and how far he has come i dont think we realize how big this is for felix..LIKE imagine how much trust she has in felix's potential to make this collab happen, i am very proud of felix and how far he has come

☻ @HEYOLlX FIRST TZUYU FEAT BANGCHAN NOW NAYEON FT FELIX FIRST TZUYU FEAT BANGCHAN NOW NAYEON FT FELIX https://t.co/P7Za6DygBe

Both the groups are under JYP Entertainment. TWICE is senior to Stray Kids, but the fandoms know the special connection and friendship the two groups’ members share. The latter’s leader, Bang Chan, practically grew up with the What is Love? girl group members and shares a strong bond with them.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Felix’s feature on Nayeon’s album. They believe it is a massive step for the idol to feature on his senior’s solo debut. Many also commented that the TWICE member would have had the utmost trust and faith in collaborating with him, out of anyone else, on her new album.

sip @leefelixcrush from handshake to collab, felix is a successful fanboy from handshake to collab, felix is a successful fanboy 😭 https://t.co/sR1AATz5FK

On the fan-artist texting app, Bubble, the TWICE member revealed how excited she was about the solo debut, particularly No Problem out of all the b-side tracks. She also gave a “spoiler,” sharing that the two idols harmonize at the song's end.

댕꾸 ◡̈ @SEUNGM1NE she also gave out spoiler that there will be a part at the back where nayeon and felix will be singing together a lil bit nayeon said felix’s voice is really goodshe also gave out spoiler that there will be a part at the back where nayeon and felix will be singing together a lil bit nayeon said felix’s voice is really good😭 she also gave out spoiler that there will be a part at the back where nayeon and felix will be singing together a lil bit 😭❤️ https://t.co/8uQyaiyOJw

트둥꽃이피었슴니다 🌻💬💚 @OT9TRANS



NY: In honor of the tracklist coming out I listened to no problem

NY: I like Felix's voice so much ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 트둥꽃이피었슴니다 🌻💬💚 @OT9TRANS



NY: Who's seen the tracklist 🙄🫶 220531NY: Who's seen the tracklist 🙄🫶 220531 🐰💬 NY: Who's seen the tracklist 🙄🫶 220531NY: In honor of the tracklist coming out I listened to no problemNY: I like Felix's voice so much ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ twitter.com/ot9trans/statu… 220531 🐰💬 NY: In honor of the tracklist coming out I listened to no problemNY: I like Felix's voice so much ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ twitter.com/ot9trans/statu…

Meanwhile, fans have also been treated to some Stray Kids and TWICE crumbs in the past. Bang Chan collaborated with TWICE’s Tzuyu for her cover of Taylor Swift’s ME!.

TWICE’s Nayeon will make her official solo debut with her self-titled mini-album on June 24 at 1 PM KST. JYP Entertainment will be releasing a trailer and a scheduler next.

