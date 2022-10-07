2022 Genie Music Awards: Know the nominations and voting process

The 2022 Genie Music Awards announced their nominees, and it has an interesting lineup of artists. With rookie group IVE earning a nomination in three out of four daesangs, (G)I-DLE’s incredibly successful year making a feature in all four major awards, and Lim Young-woong and PSY securing a place as well, the 2022 Genie Music Awards will be an exciting awards ceremony.

It is that time of the year again for the K-pop industry where unity takes a backseat and competition reigns high, all thanks to the year-end award shows. The 2022 Genie Music Awards is the first coveted award that has announced nominations.

The albums recognized this year were music released between October 1, 2021, and October 2022. The awards ceremony will be held offline on November 8 at Incheon Namdong Gymnasium.

Check out the nominees for 2022 Genie Music Awards

This year marks the return of the Genie Music Awards after a hiatus of one year. It also holds more significance as it is scheduled to take place offline. The last time they held an offline ceremony was in 2019.

As expected, many female artists who dominated the past year with their brilliant music have earned nominations, including IVE, Taeyeon, (G)I-DLE, Kep1er, IU, NewJeans, and NMIXX.

Alongside them were veteran artists such as SEVENTEEN (with their multiple hits like HOT, _WORLD), PSY and SUGA (with That That), Red Velvet (Feel My Rhythm), South Korea’s beloved trot singer Lim Young-woong, among others.

Below are the nominations for the 2022 Genie Music Awards:

Artist of the Year:

Kim Ho-joong

SEVENTEEN

PSY

IU

Lee Chan-won

Lim Young-woong

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

IVE

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE

Song of the Year

Still Life - BIGBANG

Our Blues, Our Life - Lim Young-woong

Beyond Love - Big Naughty featuring 10cm

Drunken Confession - MeloMance’s Kim Min-seok

Counting Stars - BE’O

Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

LOVE DIVE - IVE

Strawberry Moon - IU

That That - PSY featuring BTS’ SUGA

TOMBOY - (G)I-DLE

Album of the Year

PSY - PSY 9th

BLACKPINK - BORN PINK

NCT DREAM - Glitch Mode

(G)I-DLE - I NEVER DIE

Kim Young Woong - Im Hero

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon - INVU

Kim Ho-jong - Panorama

BTS - Proof

SEVENTEEN - Face the Sun

Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm

Best Boy Group

BIGBANG

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Best Girl Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

IVE

Red Velvet

Best Male Rookie Award

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Rookie Award

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Kep1er

Best Male Performance Award

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

Best Female Performance Award

aespa

BLACKPINK

(G)I-DLE

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Male Solo Artist

Lim Young-woong

Kim Ho-joong

PSY

BE’O

Lee Chan-won

Best Female Solo Artist

IU

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

TWICE’s Nayeon

Choi Ye Na

Kassy

Genie Music Popularity Award

BE’O

(G)I-DLE

IU

IVE

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Chan-won

Lim Young-woong

NCT DREAM

PSY

SEVENTEEN

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

How to vote for your favorite groups?

Voting for the Genie Music Awards began on October 6 and will end on November 3, 2022, at 11.39 pm KST.

Fans will have to download the Genie app, register, select a category, and vote for their favorite artists. The vote is only open to people with valid South Korean phone numbers or valid South Korean ID.

