2022 Genie Music Awards: Know the nominations and voting process

The 2022 Genie Music Awards announced their nominees, and it has an interesting lineup of artists. With rookie group IVE earning a nomination in three out of four daesangs, (G)I-DLE’s incredibly successful year making a feature in all four major awards, and Lim Young-woong and PSY securing a place as well, the 2022 Genie Music Awards will be an exciting awards ceremony.
It is that time of the year again for the K-pop industry where unity takes a backseat and competition reigns high, all thanks to the year-end award shows. The 2022 Genie Music Awards is the first coveted award that has announced nominations.
The albums recognized this year were music released between October 1, 2021, and October 2022. The awards ceremony will be held offline on November 8 at Incheon Namdong Gymnasium.
Check out the nominees for 2022 Genie Music Awards
This year marks the return of the Genie Music Awards after a hiatus of one year. It also holds more significance as it is scheduled to take place offline. The last time they held an offline ceremony was in 2019.
As expected, many female artists who dominated the past year with their brilliant music have earned nominations, including IVE, Taeyeon, (G)I-DLE, Kep1er, IU, NewJeans, and NMIXX.
Alongside them were veteran artists such as SEVENTEEN (with their multiple hits like HOT, _WORLD), PSY and SUGA (with That That), Red Velvet (Feel My Rhythm), South Korea’s beloved trot singer Lim Young-woong, among others.
Below are the nominations for the 2022 Genie Music Awards:
Artist of the Year:
- Kim Ho-joong
- SEVENTEEN
- PSY
- IU
- Lee Chan-won
- Lim Young-woong
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- IVE
- NCT DREAM
- (G)I-DLE
Song of the Year
- Still Life - BIGBANG
- Our Blues, Our Life - Lim Young-woong
- Beyond Love - Big Naughty featuring 10cm
- Drunken Confession - MeloMance’s Kim Min-seok
- Counting Stars - BE’O
- Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet
- LOVE DIVE - IVE
- Strawberry Moon - IU
- That That - PSY featuring BTS’ SUGA
- TOMBOY - (G)I-DLE
Album of the Year
- PSY - PSY 9th
- BLACKPINK - BORN PINK
- NCT DREAM - Glitch Mode
- (G)I-DLE - I NEVER DIE
- Kim Young Woong - Im Hero
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon - INVU
- Kim Ho-jong - Panorama
- BTS - Proof
- SEVENTEEN - Face the Sun
- Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm
Best Boy Group
- BIGBANG
- BTS
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
Best Girl Group
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- IVE
- Red Velvet
Best Male Rookie Award
- ATBO
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Best Female Rookie Award
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Kep1er
Best Male Performance Award
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- THE BOYZ
Best Female Performance Award
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- (G)I-DLE
- Red Velvet
- TWICE
Best Male Solo Artist
- Lim Young-woong
- Kim Ho-joong
- PSY
- BE’O
- Lee Chan-won
Best Female Solo Artist
- IU
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- Choi Ye Na
- Kassy
Genie Music Popularity Award
- BE’O
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- IVE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lee Chan-won
- Lim Young-woong
- NCT DREAM
- PSY
- SEVENTEEN
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
How to vote for your favorite groups?
Voting for the Genie Music Awards began on October 6 and will end on November 3, 2022, at 11.39 pm KST.
Fans will have to download the Genie app, register, select a category, and vote for their favorite artists. The vote is only open to people with valid South Korean phone numbers or valid South Korean ID.