4 new K-pop girl groups who are ruling the music industry right now

K-pop girl groups are reigning not just in the industry but the world right now, and fans are here for it. The upcoming girl groups are giving their hundred percent and fulfilling their potential to achieve the pinnacle of the music industry. These new K-pop girl groups, also addressed as ‘rookies’ in the K-pop world, have experimented with their choreography styles, fashion sense, and concepts to attract a wider fanbase.

Apart from appealing visuals, these upcoming groups have trained and worked extraordinarily hard to make a spot for themselves in a highly competitive space. These music, dance, and overall charms of these four groups have also been showered with appraisals and fame.

Let’s look at these record-breaking new K-pop girl groups that are ruling the music industry.

These four new K-pop girl groups have left fans speechless

K-pop girl band IVE (Image via @IVEstarship/Twitter)

1) NMIXX

NMIXX was formed by the sub-label of JYP Entertainment, SQY4D, and debuted on February 22, 2022. The seven-member group was the first to debut after the famous girl band from the same label, Itzy, in 2019.

The group members, namely Lily, Jinni, Jiwoo, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, and Kyujin, are super talented and have appealing visuals. Their debut single album Ad Mare instantly ruled the K-pop world. K-pop stans were delighted to hear the hit track, setting a new record for the group.

NMIXX recorded 227,399 copies on the Hanteo Chart and won the first-time silver certification presented by the music chart and data collection site. The O.O video, which was released on February 25 on the ‘STUDIO CHOOM’ channel, has 73M views on YouTube.

2) Kep1er

The South Korean girl K-pop band, Kep1er, made its official debut on January 3, 2022, under WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment. The nine-member band consists of Mashiro, Huening Bahiyyih, Youngeun, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Yujin, Dayeon, Hikaru, and Yeseo.

The blossoming girl group was formed through Girls Planet 999, a Mnet survival show, and was announced during its final episode on October 22, 2021. The group’s mini-album FIRST IMPACT and its title track WA DA DA were and continue to be significant hits to date. The talented girls also won Brand Customer Loyalty Awards for Rookie of the Year (Female) in 2022, a remarkable feat for new K-pop girl groups.

Fans await the group’s second EP, Doublast, which is scheduled to release on June 20, 2022. Their success and career were boosted after becoming models for S2ND, the South Korean cosmetics brand.

3) Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim was formed by Source Music and Hybe Corporation and officially debuted on May 2, 2022. The group made headlines shortly after its album Fearless and sold over 175,000 copies.

The six-member group has some of the most talented and beautiful idols, namely Sakura, Kim Ga-ram, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, Kim Chae-won, and Hong Eun-Chae. Le Sserafim further acclaimed the fame by registering their first music show win on SBS MTV's The Show. The K-pop girl group’s feat came just eight days after their official debut, which amazes many.

4) IVE

The South Korean girl band IVE was formed by Starship Entertainment with some of the most skillful artists, Yujin, Gaeul, Wonyoung, Liz, Rei, and Leeseo. The six-member girl band debuted with the single album Eleven on December 1, 2021. They also appeared on KBS2's Music Bank and performed their record-breaking single Eleven.

The track ranked #9 on the World Digital Song Sales chart and made its appearance on Billboard Global 200 for fourteen consecutive weeks. This was the starting point for the group’s success which also transcended to the top of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart. The group also charted on the Billboard Artist 100, a much-renowned feat by a rookie K-pop girl group.

Eleven also marked #4 on Spotify’s Global Viral Top 50, and its official music video surpassed 100 million views on March 8, 2022. IVE’s second single album, Love Dive, reached 200M views for its TikTok challenge just one week after its release, a testament to the group’s fondness amongst stans.

