Top 5 K-pop girl groups with dark, edgy concepts

Most fans adore the dark concept, as it portrays the more shady side of K-pop groups. K-pop artists and bands have evolved over the years with many ideas, leaving fans gasping with light, preppy, and girl crush themes.

Since girl groups do not usually use the dark concept, it creates an instant influence when K-pop girl groups opt for it. It might be difficult to identify girl groups that meet the mark for enthusiasts of dark and spooky themes.

We've compiled a list of current K-pop girl groups ranging from established to rookie, each with its own distinct tone and breathtaking dark, edgy concepts.

5 K-pop girl groups with dark, edgy concepts

5) FANXYRED

FANXYRED, a four-member girl group from TOV Entertainment, is formed of Chinese members who were originally known as Acrush. Members of this group represent themselves in tomboy clothing and short hairstyles with male stage names, which is an intriguing aspect of the group. Through the album Activate, the group made its Korean debut on August 28, 2019.

Fans also recognized the group's two Korean songs, Holla and T.O.P. Fans of the group are anticipating more music with edgy themes.

4) Pixy

ALLART and Happy Tribe Entertainment's new fourth-generation K-pop group, PIXY, is a six-member girl group. The group debuted in February 2021 with the track Wings, a song with intense choreography and a dark and enigmatic feel. PIXY made their first comeback with their debut mini-album, Fairy Forest: Bravery, which featured their title song, Let Me Know.

The music video features creative choreography and spectacular graphics portrayed in a dark fantasy setting.

3) PinkFantasy

PinkFantasy is an eight-piece girl group from Mydoll Entertainment. SeeA, Yechan, Harin, Arang, Momoka, Miku, Heesun, and Daewang are the current members after several lineup changes since their debut. The Korean and Japanese mixed group features a mysterious theme to complement its pop-rock discography. The group's first song, Iriwa, was released on October 24, 2018.

Since its debut, they've published a varied range of music, including Lemon Candy, FANTASY, and Shadow Play. The group's song Poison features a screamo-influenced melody and thrilling choreography. PinkFantasy has astonished fans multiple times with its dark theme.

2) 3YE

The trio of 3YE from GH Entertainment is pronounced as the third eye. DMT (Do Ma Thang), the group's first digital song, was released on May 21, 2019. Its unique voice and charm appeal to the fans. Following its debut, the group released songs including OOMM, YESSIR, and STALKER, which are some of their most captivating songs.

Fans also often recommend visiting the group's YouTube page, where they frequently do dance and song covers in languages such as Hindi, Tagalog, and others. For international fans, their videos contain English subtitles as well.

1) Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher is a seven-piece rock-inspired girl group under the Dreamcatcher Company. Originally known as MINX, the girls re-emerged as Dreamcatcher in 2017, with a new look and two additional members.

The girl group is known for its dark concept. They even released a track called Nightmare. Some groups' music doesn't always correspond to the music video. Dreamcatcher, on the other hand, is known for its heavy pop-rock and trademark horror storyline. They resurrected a notion that isn't generally used in the K-pop industry and have successfully implemented it.

Their first single, Chase Me, is an outstanding music video with creative choreography and an underlying rock sound. The music videos for Deja Vu and Scream are some hit representations of the dark concept by the group.

The dark theme in K-pop is properly defined by its intrinsic concepts rather than its cheerless style. Aggression, seduction, and mystery are some of them. These seem to be recurring themes, yet the visual trend we notice is far more mature.

While some K-pop artists also dazzle with their own styles and add more edgy vibes to their songs. Fans are always eager to see more girl groups with dark or edgy concepts, as this is something that isn't done as often as it used to be, especially when compared to iconic and renowned K-pop girl groups like Brown Eyed Girls, 2NE1, EvoL, and 4MINUTE.

