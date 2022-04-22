5 fourth-generation K-pop friendships we all love

Despite being a fiercely competitive field, the K-pop industry has seen numerous idols form lifelong friendships with their so-called rivals. Fans love to see their favorite stars supporting and cheering for one another.

We've compiled a list of the 5 best fourth-generation K-pop friendships that fans adore.

Top 5 fourth-generation K-pop friendships

1) Stray Kids’ I.N and TXT’s Beomgyu

The friendship between Stray Kids' I.N and TXT's Beomgyu is sweet, wholesome, and allows for hilarious moments. Fans adore their connection. Fans showed I.N a video where Beomgyu was doing Aegyo by smiling and being adorable for a TikTok trend, and asked him to replicate it.

Beomgyu is an absolute genius at doing Aegyo and I.N eventually recognized his good friend and laughed heartily.

I.N demonstrated his skill in doing Aegyo, doing the same movements as Beomgyu but in his own style. Fans adore Beomgyu and I.N's best friend vibes and their ability to make fun of one another.

2) ENHYPEN’s Sunoo and Jay

Sunoo and Jay from the group ENHYPEN were interviewed on VLive, which caught the attentions of their fans. Their first meeting piqued the interest of many. Externally, they appear to have very different personalities but they displayed a very sweet friendship that warmed their fans' hearts during the interview.

Sunoo claims that they didn't even get to see each other during the first episode of I-Land. Their relationship solidified during the latter half of I-Land but they have no real memory of how they encountered each other. After spending a lot of time together recording and performing, the two have formed a strong bond.

Sunoo and Jay were also classmates at Hanlim Multi Art School. Sunoo recalled Jay reaching out to him one day during practice and offering to assist him. Jay does not remember their early days clearly, but he is happy that they have such a strong connection now.

3) TXT’s Yeonjun, Stray Kids’ Changbin, and ATEEZ’s Wooyoung

One of the most well-known friendships in K-Pop is the trio of TXT's Yeonjun, Stray Kids' Changbin, and ATEEZ's Wooyoung. They have been friends since their debut and provided fans with some iconic moments. The latest interaction between TXT's Yeonjun and Stray Kids' Changbin on the music show Inkigayo garnered a lot of interest.

Yeonjun had his first show as one of the new MCs for SBS's Inkigayo and interviewed the K-pop group, Stray Kids.

Another incident demonstrating the trio's friendship was when ATEEZ made a guest appearance on Idol Radio. On October 15, ATEEZ was featured on the show with special DJs Jimin and Chanmi from AOA. The members took some time during the episode to introduce the songs from their album, TREASURE EP.FIN: All To Action.

ATEEZ members were expected to share short messages with their friends who came to their thoughts while speaking regarding their B-side track Thank U.

Wooyoung mentioned,

“Besides our members, my closest friends are Stray Kids’ Changbin & TXT’s Yeonjun. Yeonjun and Changbin, I miss you.”

K-pop fans have been treated to lovely interactions among the three. They also love that Changbin has a selfie photo with Wooyoung and Yeonjun on his phone case. Yeonjun was questioned about the famous selfie during a live stream, and he said,

“We all decided to put the picture in our phone cases. It was a photo that we decided to just take while talking.”

4) Somi and Daehwi

K-pop solo artist Somi and AB61X Daehwi spent a lot of time together. They started training together in JYPE (JYP Entertainment) and have stayed in touch ever since. Somi also shared a photo with Daehwi on Instagram, leaving fans overjoued. Former WANNA ONE member, Daehwi, and former I.O.I member, Somi ,have been best buddies since junior high.

Somi was there for Daehwi when he returned from the United States. They love supporting each other.

In an interview, Daehwi of WANNA ONE disclosed that Somi was his encouragement and motivation for writing music. They have always been outspoken about their friendship, and many fans are aware of it.

5) ATEEZ’s San and Wooyoung

San and Wooyoung have shared many adorable interactions over the years. They even have a matching tattoo. Both ATEEZ members have “Amicus ad aras” meaning "Friends until death" tattooed.

Many K-pop stars share strong friendships. Fans are kept in the loop when they share their frequent interactions on social media despite their hectic schedules.

