Wanna One makes it to #17 on the worldwide iTunes song chart

Wanna One entered the worldwide iTunes song chart with their latest release.

On January 26, the K-Pop boy group officially released a new digital single titled Beautiful (Part.3) along with its music video, which marks the finale of the group's Beautiful series. The new track was specially made for the members' reunion performance at the 2021 Mnet Asia Music Awards.

Wanna One's new single 'Beautiful (Part.3)' debuts at #17 on iTunes chart

The much-awaited song has debuted on the worldwide iTunes song chart at #17. Right after its release, Beautiful (Part.3) topped iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 14 different regions including Australia, Chile, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The song was also ranked in the Top 10 in at least 20 different regions, including Canada, Italy, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. The single also got a ranking in the Melon Top 100 within an hour of its release and received a favorable response in Korea.

B-Side is a continuation of the group and Wannable’s (the group's official fan club) time together that was stopped in A-Side. The name also has the double meaning of beside, to tell fans that they will always be by their side. The success of this single was cherished by fans with the depth of the song and the emotions which brought Wanna One and Wannable together after a gap of three years.

Fans have also shared their excitement for the hit single on social media:

Beautiful (Part.3) is a hopeful and refreshing song that captures the bright and shining moments Wanna One spent with Wannable. The song is a gift to fans who have missed the group and awaited their return for a long time. The music video features footage from their 2021 MAMA performance.

The boy band was formed as a project group on Mnet’s Produce 101 Season 2, and were promoted for less than a year and a half starting in August 2017. The group consisted of Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Lai Kuanlin, Yoon Ji-sung, Ha Sung-woon, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young, Lee Dae-hwi, and Park Woo-jin.

Along with their debut track Energetic, they released numerous hit songs such as I.P.U., Boomerang, and Spring Breeze. The K-Pop boy band previously wrapped up their group activities in January 2019 with a concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

