Melon Music Awards 2022 predictions: BE’O, IVE, IU, and more make the competition tougher

Melon Music Awards 2022 will be a battle unlike any other in the K-pop industry. With rookie K-pop artists taking over the world while veteran musicians refusing to budge from their high status, this year-end award show is going to be an incredible spectacle.

Considered to be among the most prominent award shows, MMA 2022 will showcase a legion of idols and singers who took the Korean entertainment industry by storm, with or without promotions.

Twitter user @KoWatermelon, a Melon Music Awards prediction account, posted early numbers on which group or artist has the upper hand in taking big prizes. Their early prediction numbers are based on daily streams of these artists on the Melon music charts.

Some of the categories they posted about include New Male and Female Artists, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, among others.

The most surprising factor was artists BE’O, IU and TAEYEON charting high on multiple categories, without any promotion. IVE too stood out in the charts, showcasing their power as a rookie group.

Check out Melon Music Awards 2022 early predictions by a South Korean netizen

The Melon Music Awards include Grand Prizes (Artist, Album and Song of the Year), Main Prizes (Top 10 Bonsang), and Best New Artist (ROTY). These are decided by 60% digital sales, 20% judges score and 20% online voting. The awards do not limit themselves to just pop artists, but honor other musicians from the not-pop industry as well.

Calculating all the streams and data from the Melon music charts, Twitter user @KoWatermelon posted early predictions of the artists that were in line for the big honors.

Artist of the Year

BE'O IVE Lim Young-woong (G)I-DLE MeloMance TAEYEON IU Psy BIG Naughty Sokodomo

Melon Music Awards 2022 Artist of the Year predictions (Image via Twitter/KoWatermelon)

Album of the Year

IM HERO by Lim Young-woong I NEVER DIE by (G)I-DLE INVU by TAEYEON Pieces by IU SSA DA 8 by Psy LOVEDIVE by IVE New Jeans by NewJeans The ReVe Festival 2022 by Red Velvet Face the Sun by SEVENTEEN Glitch Mode by NCT DREAM

Song of the Year

TOMBOY - (G)I-DLE Merry-go-round - Sokodomo Drunken Confession - Kim Min-seok LOVE DIVE - IVE Limousine - BE'O Still Life - BIG BANG That That - Psy INVU - TAEYEON GANADAR - Jay Park Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

Melon Music Awards 2022 Album of the Year and Song of the Year predictions (Images via Twitter/KoWatermelon)

Best Female Group

IVE (G)I-DLE aespa NewJeans Red Velvet

Best Male Group

MeloMance SEVENTEEN NCT DREAM BIGBANG BTS

Melon Music Awards 2022 Best Male and Female Group predictions (Images via Twitter/Kowatermelon)

Best New Female Artist (Rookie of the Year)

IVE NewJeans YENA

Best New Male Artist (Rookie of the Year)

Lee Soomon Kim Dong-hyun Sion

Female Solo Artist

TAEYEON IU Kassy YENA Kyoung Seo

Male Solo Artist

BE'O Lim Young-woong Psy BIG Naughty Sokodomo

Early predictions confirm the K-pop fandom’s appreciation towards newly debuted male idol groups and the all-powerful female groups, IVE and NewJeans. Rapper BE’O, who gained attention through Show Me the Money 2021 surprised fans by ranking at the top for major award categories. Other artists such as (G)I-DLE, NewJeans, TAEYEON and MeloMance also garnered attention.

Winners will be selected based on judges’ score, digital sales and voting. The voting duration is yet to be announced.

The Melon Music Awards 2022 will be held on November 26 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far