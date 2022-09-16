8 most streamed K-pop songs in Melon history: BTS’ DNA, EXO’s Universe, and more

The Hallyu Wave, as well as BTS’ over-the-top success, have introduced various elements of the South Korean music industry to the world. One such is the nation’s streaming service Melon. With over 28 million users, it is not only South Korea's largest music subscription service but also one of the most prominent ones.

Melon is amongst the most used applications by Koreans. Its usage in the past few years has increased manifold, and major credit goes to the globally acclaimed boy band BTS who swept charts one after the other. In fact, four out of ten songs listed in Melon’s most streamed songs belong to BTS, signifying their stature and grand success as a group.

Let’s look at the top most streamed songs on Melon.

Disclaimer: The list takes into account the data available as of August 31, 2022.

BTS’ DNA, EXO’s Universe, and more: Eight most streamed K-pop songs in Melon history

8) Energetic - Wanna One (503,400,000 streams)

Energetic was released on August 7, 2017, as the lead single of Wanna One’s first extended play, 1X1=1 (To Be One). This dance-pop number offers a tint of ballad and piano melody at the start, only to smoothly blend into a catchy beat that is refreshing and straightforward at the same time.

Not only did it make its place in the Melon chart, but various others like Genie, Mnet, Bugs, Naver, and Soribada. With a brilliant performance on the Goan chart and the first song to sell out a million copies, Energetic achieved an "all-kill" status.

7) My Starry Love - Lim Young-woong (521,200,000 streams)

Released as a digital single on March 9, 2021, this masterpiece by the South Korean trot singer Lim Young-woong became his first-ever number one single. With over 521 million streams, My Starry Love’s performance on Melon is no surprise.

The lyrics convey gratitude to those who have always stood by him and offer feelings of tranquility and peace. Before its official release, the song premiered at the finals of the second season of Miss Trot, a South Korean reality show.

6) DNA - BTS (538,400,000 streams)

This pumped-up and lively number was released on September 18, 2017, as the lead single of BTS’ fifth extended play, Love Yourself: Her. The Japanese version premiered on December 6, 2017, as a triple A-side single album that also included Mic Drop and the original track Crystal Snow.

From winning Best Music Video at the Melon Music Awards to being nominated for Best Pop Song at the 15th Korean Music Awards, this BTS song left an excellent impression on ARMYs and music enthusiasts alike.

5) Universe - EXO (545,900,000 streams)

Universe is the lead single from EXO’s album of the same name. Though the official release was scheduled for December 21, 2017, it was postponed following the death of Jonghyun, a member of SHINee and EXO's labelmate.

It was ultimately released on December 26, 2017, and peaked at number one on the Melon Chart. The lyrics of this rock ballad number offer a glimpse into a lover’s heart who is willing to search the entire universe to find their soulmate. Universe also topped Billboard’s Korea Kpop Hot 100 for the first week of 2018.

4) Boy With Luv - BTS (Feat. Halsey) (587,200,000 streams)

This much-loved track by BTS was released on April 12, 2019, as the lead single of the group’s sixth extended play, Map of the Soul: Persona. It became the most viewed music video just 24 hours after its release, garnering over 74.6 million views at that time.

It also features in Melon’s Top 100 K-pop Songs of All Time list, a significant feat in BTS’ music career. ARMYs showered all their love to not just members but also Halsey, who reserves the "best collaboration with BTS" title to her name.

3) Trust in Me - Lim Young-woong (639,200,000 streams)

This single by Lim Young-woong was released on April 3, 2020. The trot-ballad number won Best Trot Track at the 12th Melon Music Awards and the 3rd Genie Music Award 2020. It also reserved its place among the top 10 songs on various other charts Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Naver Vibe.

With serene and soothing tones, Trust in Me is a gratitude song that renders heartfelt emotions. Lim Young-woong’s mesmerizing vocals and delicate voice are perfect for the song’s inherent feelings.

2) Ko Ko Bop - EXO (781,500,000 streams)

Released on July 18, 2017, Ko Ko Bop is the lead single of EXO’s fourth studio album, The War. The energetic reggae track is about living a carefree life and “going with the flow,” as stated by Shaylen Carroll, one of the composers.

Ko Ko Bop, which means "Fun Dancing,” was co-written by members Chen, Chanyeol, and the OST genius Baekhyun. It was a massive hit and also gave birth to #KoKoBopChallenge on various social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

1) Spring Day - BTS (860,500,000 streams)

Topping the list of most streamed songs on Melon is BTS’ Spring Day. The song was released on February 13, 2017, as the lead single of You Never Walk Alone, a repackaged album of the group's second Korean-language studio album, Wings (2016). With immensely sentimental lyrics, the track pays homage to the victims of the Sewol Ferry Tragedy.

The music video also gave messages of hope and solidarity, and BTS members tying yellow ribbons was one such metaphor. From winning "Song of the Year" at the 9th Melon Music Awards to maintaining its position as the most streamed song on Melon, it remains one of the most loved songs in South Korea.

Melon remains one of the most certified and widely used services in South Korea. It is a gateway for K-pop stans to listen to their favorites and enjoy music to its core. With various budding artists making their way into the industry, it would be interesting to see how the chart unfolds in the upcoming years.

