5 soothing K-pop songs to help you heal from the inside

Music is the shorthand of emotion, and no evidence is needed to prove the statement. Luckily, K-pop has it all, from soothing K-pop songs to upbeat songs, there definitely seems to be a song for every mood.

On days when you feel lonely or stressed, music might be a good way to unwind and relax. When you feel blue, BTS' Blue & Grey will be your perfect companion or D.O.'s That's Okay will constantly remind you to go easy on yourself.

With a plethora of great K-pop songs in the bag, here are five extremely soothing K-pop songs to help you feel relaxed and calm.

From fear to loneliness, soothing K-pop songs to help you through thick and thin

1) Blue & Grey - BTS

baby star candy⁷ in the box🃏 @minataee parts of bts songs that are satisfying to my ears for no reason whatsoever



blue & grey edition parts of bts songs that are satisfying to my ears for no reason whatsoeverblue & grey edition https://t.co/fHCMUsu0gV

Co-written by BTS' RM, j-hope, SUGA, and V, Blue & Grey is a melancholic pop ballad by BTS. It was released as a soundtrack for their fourth Korean studio album, BE.

The standout track delves into the concept of fear, lonliness, and depression. However, the septet also reminds the listener to be hopeful with their lyrics that go:

"If, in a far-flung future, I'm able to smile / I'll tell you that I did."

Cited as "comfort pop," Blue & Grey saw commercial success, reaching number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 9 on the Billboard Global 200.

2) Through The Night - IU

ryu🐥 @dkdldpafb did you know that iu wrote through the night as if she was in a trance? did you know that ttn was actually in english? ttn english ver when 🥺 did you know that iu wrote through the night as if she was in a trance? did you know that ttn was actually in english? ttn english ver when 🥺 https://t.co/hHS5qnenLI

Released in March 2017 by Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU, Through The Night is a part of IU's fourth studio album, Palette. The warm ballad song written by IU introduces a narrator (here IU) who is afraid that her lover will drift away one day. Hence, throughout the song, she secretly confesses to him and wishes him pleasant dreams:

"Tonight, I’ll send you the firefly from that day, to your window. I hope you have sweet dreams."

The song stands as a major hit in the singer's career. It definitely deserves to be on the list of the most soothing K-pop songs.

3) Hug - SEVENTEEN

ً哎搭 @wtfsjsjjs



HUG - SEVENTEEN Just wanted to share my comfort song with you tonight 🥰HUG - SEVENTEEN Just wanted to share my comfort song with you tonight 🥰🎶 HUG - SEVENTEEN https://t.co/Mq3t9i9pkJ

Hug is written by Woozi and performed by the vocal unit of SEVENTEEN (Woozi, DK, Joshua, Jeong-han, Seung-kwan). The ballad is a soothing K-pop song that beautifully displays the vocals of the team.

The track is written to comfort fans who are going through a hard time and feel alone. It is an uplifting song that is a soft booster to help lessen the hurt and give a sense of hope that SEVENTEEN will always be there for fans to give them a hug.

"Whenever it's hard [for you], You can get a hug from me, I am the same."

Hug is a track from Seventeen's sixth EP, You Made My Dawn, and surely deserves a spot on the list of the most soothing K-pop songs.

4) Lights Out - EXO

Lights Out is sung and performed by EXO's vocal line (D.O, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen), and belongs to their sixth mini-album, Universe. Written by Chen, EXO concluded the album by presenting the best falsettos, ad-libs, and vocals through Lights Out.

"Now you’re not alone, don’t feel lonely anymore."

Like Hug, the track is also a comfort song for fans, where the quartet asks them to always find solace in the group when life gets hard. It's easily one of the most soothing K-pop songs because of its aesthetics.

On top of that, the constant reassurance from EXO lightens the pain allowing you to dream peacefully at night.

5) ILY - The Rose

ILY by The Rose is one of the most soothing K-pop songs you will ever come across. It comes from their 2018 album, Void, and stands out since it does not fall perfectly in the group's fast-paced genre.

"When I'm with you I pointlessly feel at ease"

However, it surprised fans the right way and blew their minds with its heartwarming lyrics and soft piano. The vocal blend of the quartet is another charming note in the song, adding it to the list of soothing K-pop songs.

Honourable mentions

There are several other soothing K-pop songs one can listen to. Songs like That's Okay By D.O (EXO), Winter Bear by V (BTS), Don't Say Goodbye by Rocoberry and Doyoung (NCT), She's In The Rain by The Rose, and Nap of a Star by TXT, truly deserve to be heard as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far