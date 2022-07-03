5 SEVENTEEN B-side tracks you need to listen to now

SEVENTEEN is swiftly climbing up the rungs of the K-pop industry. The boy group has earned several titles and even broken a few records over the course of their career. The 13-member boy group never fails to amaze CARATs (fandom) with their unique production, intricate choreography, and heavenly vocals.

The group manages composition, production and choreography on their own, but has managed to release many plenty of songs in a short period of time. The title tracks hold a special place in fans' hearts, but SEVENTEEN's B-side tracks can be equally engaging. In case you have not explored their B-side tracks, this is your sign to do so.

Here are five B-side tracks by SEVENTEEN that you need to listen to now.

1) Shining Diamond - 2015

Belonging to SEVENTEEN's debut EP, 17 Carat, the track can easily be mistaken for a main track. Shining Diamond is a fun pop song that features brass instruments and a funky chorus. The song encapsulates the retro charm of the 90s.

Shining Diamond was initially supposed to be the title track, which is an indicator of its immense potential. A common phrase chanted by Carat, “slip into the diamond life," comes from the song too.

2) Kidult - 2020

ㅈㅈ𖧷 @hannie__angel

Kidult is the best among the best seventeen comfort song playlist. Don't fight me 😌

The track comes from the group's seventh EP, Heng:garae, and is loved for its lyrics and message. The title comes from a combination of the words 'kid' and 'adult,' with the group singing about how their life will be okay even when they grow up and the key is to always be themselves.

Life definitely gets harder as we grow up, but listening to Kidult makes for a moment of undiluted joy and hope.

3) Our dawn is hotter than day - 2018

Far𖧷 @KyeomsBaekery



Our dawn is hotter than day

It’s been a long time🥲 I love this song 220625 Seventeen ‘Be the Sun’ Concert - DokyeomOur dawn is hotter than dayIt’s been a long time🥲 I love this song #도겸 220625 Seventeen ‘Be the Sun’ Concert - Dokyeom Our dawn is hotter than dayIt’s been a long time🥲 I love this song #도겸 https://t.co/YWzh396JGw

The 2018 song from You Make My Day is a perfect summer bop and it comes accompanied by a cinematic music video. With a satisfying lift, Our dawn is hotter than day is a perfect R&B track to brighten a misty night.

The fast tempo, balanced with the hip-hop team's ultimate verses, is one of the highlights of the song. One can find themselves grooving to this song automatically.

4) Let me hear you say - 2019

let me hear you say this song again i guess

Belonging to the third album by SEVENTEEN, namely An Ode, Let me hear you say is a favorite among many. The verses, which are already very well-written, are taken to the next level by the enchanting vocals of the group. The chanting chorus also happens to be highly addictive.

The song is not too intense, which works for its light-hearted charm. This B-side track by SEVENTEEN is a refreshing addition to any playlist.

5) To You - 2019

To You is a song from the group's ninth EP, Attacca. The B-side pop rock track comes before the title track and manages to impress listeners regardless.

A simple track that highlights the vocals of every member, To You strikes the perfect balance between soothing and uplifting. The harmony is quite impressive, and fans will not be able to get enough of this song.

Recent update

SEVENTEEN will soon be making a comeback with the repackaged version of their fourth album Face The Sun, namely Sector 17. The group made their last comeback on May 27. Brand new teasers for the repackaged album have been shared. Pledis Entertainment released the first teaser of the forthcoming release on June 27.

The group has also kicked off their third world tour, Be The Sun. Their next destination is Vancouver.

