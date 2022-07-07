5 K-pop idols who are also amazing OST singers : EXO's Chen, BTS' V, and more

K-pop idols and K-dramas have ushered in the Hallyu wave, which is now taking the world by storm.

However, things become even more interesting when these two forms of entertainment merge together. Many K-pop idols have often starred in K-dramas, and while some make guest appearances onscreen, other idols like leave a mark with their brilliant OST tracks, a crucial ingredient in K-dramas.

A K-drama soundtrack helps make it more engaging, because the soulful vocals often increases the impact of the cinematography and storylines.

Many K-pop groups and idols have lent their voices to hit K-dramas. Some of these idols have even gone on to establish their brand in the industry, and earned a name for being fantastic K-drama OST singers.

Here, we take a look at some K-pop idols who have made their mark as OST singers as well.

V, Chen, Doyoung and more: K-pop idols who have lent their perfect voices to K-drama OSTs

1) EXO's Chen

The EXO vocalist and singer-songwriter often shines through his charming vocals on EXO's discography. However, the K-pop idol also has a huge fan following among OST listeners. Featuring in It's Okay That's Love (2014), The Best Luck was Chen's first soundtrack.

Chen's other OST hits include Everytime (with Punch) for Descendents of the Sun, Cherry Blossom Love Song for 100 Days My Prince, For You (with Xiumin and Baekhyun) for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Make It Count for Touch Your Heart, and many more.

2) BTS' V

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung has earned global acclaim with hits like Sweet Night and Christmas Tree. The first ever OST sung by V was for his own drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where he crooned It's Definitely You with fellow BTS member, Jin, while successfully making his acting debut.

Sweet Night, which he sang for Itaewon Class, is the most streamed Korean OST on Spotify. Meanwhile, Christmas Tree, which featured on Our Beloved Summer, holds the record for the most shazamed Korean OST in history.

3) MAMAMOO's Solar

The leader and main vocalist of MAMAMOO, Solar also has some successful OSTs on her credit list. The group itself holds records for producing some of the best original soundtracks for K-drama. However, Solar as a solo artist has sung for hit dramas like Vincenzo, School 2021, Lovers of the Red Sky, Run On, and Twenty Again.

Adrenaline, recorded for Vincenzo, featuring Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-bin, became a smash hit during the run of the show with the K-pop idol earning praise for her spellbinding and charismatic voice.

4) NCT's Doyoung

NCT's Doyoung, who will soon be seen in To X Who Doesn't Love Me, is also an amazing OST singer. The K-pop idol has several original tracks to his name, and has even worked with other NCT members to release magical K-drama OSTs.

His most recent project was Soundtrack #1 for which he sang the emotional and heartfelt song, A Little More. He has also provided his talent for dramas like Yumi's Cells, Rich Man, and Cafe Midnight.

5) SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan is surely an all-rounder. The K-pop idol is not only a vocal legend, but can also impress the listeners with his magnificent high notes. The singer recently released the song, Pit a Pat, for the ongoing K-drama Link: Eat, Love, Kill.

The song was released a week ago and Seungkwan has since won the hearts of music lovers with his powerful voice.

Other OSTs recorded by him include Reason for Lovestruck In The City, Go for Record of Youth, and Kind Of Love for Mother.

Other K-pop idols who are amazing K-drama OST singers include BTS' Jin and Jimin, Gugudan's Kim Sejeong, EXO's Chanyeol, Suho, Baekhyun, Xiumin, SEVENTEEN's DK, Woozi, Jun, The8, and many more.

