When will NCT Doyoung’s romance drama release? Premiere and final cast announced

On June 15, TVING announced the release date of NCT Doyoung and Han Ji-hyo starrer romance drama To X Who Doesn’t Love Me. The series is set for a July release. However, no particular date has been disclosed yet. The company also released the final cast line-up along with the premiere news.

While NCT’s Doyoung and Han Ji-hyo will star in the lead, the show will also include Son Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hoon, Kwon Ah-reum, and Bang Jae-min playing essential roles that will get tangled with the lead characters’ lives.

What is the plot of NCT Doyoung and Han Ji-hyo starrer To X Who Doesn’t Love Me?

K-pop fans have another exciting drama to look forward to next month. NCT Doyoung’s romance drama, To X Who Doesn’t Love Me, released the premiere month with the announcement of its final cast line-up.

The fantasy-romance series features NCT’s Doyoung as Jung Shi-ho, a college student with a trauma-filled experience. He is friends with Seo Hee-soo, played by Han Ji-hyo, a student who struggles with self-esteem issues and wants to be a songwriter.

The show revolves around Ji-hyo stumbling upon a magical notebook. The notebook has the power to make people fall in love with each other within a month. Shi-ho is the only one who knows about this secret and is worried for his best friend as her life gets entangled with multiple guys.

Other characters include Park Se-jin, played by Kwon Ah-reum, and Kim Do-min, essayed by Bang Jae-min. Se-jin is a part-time worker who is honest, daring and doesn’t shy away from expressing her feelings. Meanwhile, Do-min is a singer who is a part of the school’s singer-songwriter club and lands up in Ji-hyo’s life because of the magical notebook.

Fans will also see Kim Kang-wook, an introverted student from the same club as Hee-seo. Son Hyun-woo will portray him. Kim Ji-hoon will also essay the role of another young man, Park Joon-young, who is described as a “puppy-like younger guy.”

Meanwhile, NCT Doyoung's determination to give his all on the show was seen earlier when the drama confirmed his casting. In February this year, he commented,

“I’m truly grateful that another valuable opportunity to act has come my way. For the sake of my fans and the people who believe in me, I will do my utmost so that I can show you good things.”

Latest updates about the lead cast of the drama

The TVING drama is receiving positive attention as fans await NCT Doyoung’s return to the screen. However, things went a bit astray when the idol was swept up in dating rumors with co-star Kwon Ah-reum last month.

The actress’ agency released a statement on May 9 formally addressing the rumors and vehemently denying them. They stated that the rumors were false and would take action against malicious posts regarding their artist.

Meanwhile, To X Who Doesn’t Love Me will be the idol’s second drama. Last year, he made his acting debut with Midnight Cafe 3: The Curious Stalker.

