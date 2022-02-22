NCT's Doyoung returns to acting with TVING's 'To X Who Doesn’t Love Me'

NCT’s Doyoung is all set to make a return to the silver screen with TVING’s upcoming romance drama To X Who Doesn’t Love Me.
The NCT member made his acting debut in the web drama Midnight Cafe 3: The Curious Stalker. He was also a part of the stage production of "Marie Antoinette the Musical" recently. The news of his upcoming show has NCTZens excited.
NCT Doyoung's 'To X Who Doesn’t Love Me' will premiere in June
On February 21, Doyoung’s agency, SM Entertainment, announced that the idol would be playing the lead in the To X Who Doesn’t Love Me.
Written and directed by Ko Jae-hong, the drama revolves around a magical notebook, which holds the power to make anyone fall in love with someone else for a month. Doyoung will play the role of Jung Shi-ho, a college student who is left traumatized after a disturbing incident that took place when he was in grade school.
Also in To X Who Doesn’t Love Me is Work Later, Drink Now’s Han Ji-hyo, who plays the role of his friend, Seo Hee-soo. It is Seo Hee-soo who comes across the magical notebook and discovers its hidden powers. Han Ji-hyo’s character happens to be an aspiring college student lyricist who lacks self-esteem and self-love. Unsure of herself, her life takes a turn when magic overtakes it.
Han Ji-hyo impressed viewers with her performance in another TVING drama, Work Later, Drink Now, and fans look forward to another superlative performance.
Doyoung recently expressed his gratitude for getting another chance to exhibit his acting prowess in the upcoming TVING drama. The idol said:
“I’m truly grateful that another valuable opportunity to act has come my way. For the sake of my fans and the people who believe in me, I will do my utmost so that I can show you good things.”
To X Who Doesn’t Love Me is currently in production and is slated to premiere in June.
Meanwhile, another NCT member, Jaehyun, was all set to make his acting debut in 2022 with a remake of the 2001 film Bungee Jumping of Their Own, playing the lead role of Im Hyun-bin. However, the project’s release was scrapped after some internal conflicts within the production team.