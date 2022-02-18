NCT's Doyoung to release an OST 'Just A Little Bit More' for 'Soundtrack#1'

NCT’s Doyoung will release an OST for the upcoming Disney+ drama Soundtrack#1. Doyoung’s OST, Just A Little Bit More, will be the seventh soundtrack for the show and will be released on February 22 at 6:00 p.m. KST.

Soundtrack #1 is a music drama that follows two childhood best friends who reanalyze their feelings for each other after being forced to reside in the same house for two weeks.

The singer took to his Instagram to post a live performance teaser for the track. As reported by Koreaboo, Just A Little Bit More is a mellow track that expresses the desire to hold on.

Apart from Doyoung, Kyuhyun also released an OST for 'Soundtrack#1'

The show stars Park Hyung-sik as Han Sun-woo, a rising photographer who is a man of few words, and Han So-hee as Lee Eun-soo, a lively and honest lyricist who isn't afraid to speak her thoughts. Vincenzo fame Kim Hee-won directs the series. The series will premiere on Disney+ in March 2022.

The first OST for the series, Love Beyond Words, was produced by DOKO, with Kyuhyun of Super Junior lending his voice to the track. Want To Be Happy is the second OST from Park Hyung-sik and Han Soo-hee's mini-series. Park Bo-ram sings Want To Be Happy, contributing heavily to OST's heartfelt lyrics.

On January 20, Davichi released the third soundtrack for Soundtrack #1, Your Soft Heart Hurts Me.

Doyoung singing a verse from his soon-to-be released OST for the drama #SoundtrackNo1

"Know (me) a little more, tell (me) a little more

Don't push me away now

Look (at you) a little longer, cry a little more

In order for me to let you go"

Doyoung first joined the rotational unit NCT U in April 2016, and later in 2017, he made his second debut with NCT 127 (a subunit of NCT). He participated in the musical Marie Antoinette and made his television debut with the thriller Midnight Cafe Season 3 - The Curious Stalker in 2021.

The singer has previously lent his voice to Yumi's Cells OST. The K-drama revolves around the story of a young girl, Yumi. He has also recorded OSTs for Squad 38, Rich Man and Cafe Midnight.

