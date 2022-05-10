Kwon Ah-reum's agency shuts down dating rumors with NCT Doyoung, threatens legal action

Actor Kwon Ah-reum's agency SMWP has firmly shut down all rumors of her being in a relationship with co-star and NCT member Doyoung.

The two are set to star in Tving's upcoming romance series To X Who Doesn't Love Me.

The dating rumors hilariously started when Kwon Ah-reum made multiple uses of the word "Ddoing" on her Instagram posts. The usage of this word, which doesn't mean anything, led many fans to speculate that "Ddoing" is actually a nickname for Doyoung and thus a confirmation of the pair's relationship.

The Korean online community did not take long to fan the flames of the rumors without any substantial confirmation.

Kwon Ah-reum's agency denies relationship with NCT's Doyoung

In response to the rumors, The Witch Store Reopening actor's agency SWMP released an official statement, denying all speculation and threatening legal action.

The agency will take legal action against the insult, false info, defamation, slander towards the actress and currently collection the data.



VF #KwonAhReum side denied the dating rumor of the actress with #NCT #Doyoung which recently spread in online communities.The agency will take legal action against the insult, false info, defamation, slander towards the actress and currently collection the data. #KoreanUpdates VF

The complete statement reads:

"Hello. This is SWMP. First, we would like to reveal that the [rumors] about actress Kwon Ah-reum that have recently been spreading on online communities are completely false."

The agency added that it would do all it could to protect its actors' rights and interests:

"Regarding this situation, we have decided that it is difficult to no longer overlook insulting actions toward the actress, such as personal attacks, the spread of false information, defamation, malicious rumors, and more. We are currently collecting information through continuous monitoring, and we will take strong action without any leniency against those who write false rumors, malicious comments, and share rumors. SWMP will put in our full effort for the protection of our actors' rights and interests."

To X who Doesn't Love Me will premiere in June

티빙(TVING) @tvingdotcom

쓰는대로 이뤄지는 유통기한 주의 로맨스



자존감0 모쏠 작사가 지망생 서희수, '술도녀 세진' 한지효

유일하게 희수의 비밀을 아는 현실 남사친 정시호, NCT 도영

<나를 사랑하지 않는 X에게> 캐스팅 확정!



벌써 캠퍼스 생활 즐겁다...🥰

나는 한달에 한 번, 남자가 바뀐다!쓰는대로 이뤄지는 유통기한 주의 로맨스💖자존감0 모쏠 작사가 지망생 서희수, '술도녀 세진' 한지효유일하게 희수의 비밀을 아는 현실 남사친 정시호, NCT 도영<나를 사랑하지 않는 X에게> 캐스팅 확정!벌써 캠퍼스 생활 즐겁다...🥰2022년 6월, 티빙에서!

The upcoming drama To X Who Doesn't Love Me has been written and directed by Ko Jae-hong. The fantasy romance revolves around a magical notebook that holds the power to make anyone fall in love with someone else for a month.

NCT's Doyoung is all set to play the role of Jung Shi-ho, a college student left traumatized after a disturbing incident that took place when he was in grade school, while Kwon Ah-reum will play the role of Park Se-jin.

SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL #NCT

His second time acting challenge as a male lead character ‘정시호’, an attractive male friend.

"I'm so grateful that I have a precious opportunity! I'll do my best".



#NCT #DOYOUNG has been cast in a new TVING original drama '나를 사랑하지 않는 X에게'!His second time acting challenge as a male lead character '정시호', an attractive male friend. "I'm so grateful that I have a precious opportunity! I'll do my best". #나를사랑하지않는X에게

To X Who Doesn't Love Me also stars Work Later, Drink Now's Han Ji-hyo as the other lead. She essays the role of Doyoung's friend, Seo Hee-soo.

Seo Hee-soo is the one who comes across the magical notebook and discovers its hidden powers. Han Ji-hyo's character is an aspiring college student lyricist who lacks self-love and self-esteem. Unsure of herself, her life takes a turn when magic overtakes it.

To X Who Doesn't Love Me is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere in June.

Edited by Ravi Iyer