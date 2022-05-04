Work Later, Drink Now season 2 to air in 2022, reveals actor Lee Sun-bin

Work Later, Drink Now breakout star Lee Sun-bin hinted at season 2 of the hit TVING show in a recent interview.

The idol turned actor recently gave an interview on the latest edition of the magazine 1st Look. Apart from taking part in a pictorial showcasing jewelry from the popular brand Rosemont, Lee Sun-bin also gushed about her part in Work Later, Drink Now.

Lee Sun-bin reveals Season 2 of Work Later, Drink Now will release in the second half of 2022

Lee Sun-bin, who played the role of script writer Ahn So-hee in the show, described her experience, stating:

"A project focussed on wo-mance was something I've always wanted to do. In real life, I love, love hanging out with my girlfriends. So when I received the script, I knew that this was exactly for me. Ultimately, the drama received so much love from viewers, and I was also able to meet really good people through it."

The actor also revealed that she is as close to her co-stars in real life, as she seemed on-screen.

"I've grown so close to Eunji and Sunhwa unnie that we are on a video call for 3 hours at a time."

Lee Sun-bin concluded the discussion about the show by taking about season 2. She stated:

"Thanks to the success of 'Work Later, Drink Now', I am receiving many offers for future projects. I hope to take on many new challenges soon. As for 'Work Later, Drink Now' season 2, you'll be able to catch it in the second half of this year."

The web drama is based on a webtoon written by Mik Kkang titled Sooldo Girl. Directed by Kim Jung-shik, the show revolves around the lives of three women who make it a point to have drinks after getting off work.

The popular drama starred Lee Sun-bin as the lead. The actress brought a characteristic charm to the role of television scriptwriter, Ahn So-hee. The show also featured Han Sunhwa, who played yoga instructor Han Ji-yeon, and Jung Eun-ji, who took on the mantle of quirky origami YouTuber, Kang Ji-goo. Super Junior's Choi Siwon added his charismatic presence to the show as Kang Book-joo, a variety show production director (PD).

The show was a hit and according to several reports, TVING subcriptions increased more than four times following its release. Moreover, highlights from the episodes posted on YouTube recorded 1.3 million views.

Incidentally, Work Later, Drink Now was also South Korea's first web series to get the coveted chance to be screened at the recently concluded 2022 Cannes International Series Festival.

With season 1 being such a favorite, fans are waiting with bated breaths for season 2. While no specific date has been announced yet, Lee Sun-bin's statement directs that it might release later this year.

