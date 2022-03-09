NCT's Doyoung and fanbase receive praise for donating generously to victims of forest fires in Korea

NCT's member Doyoung contributed generously to help the victims of the forest fires, which recently took place in Korea. The singer donated 30 million KRW to a relief association and has been praised for his thoughtful actions.
Netizens are also thanking Doyoung for leading by example when it comes to lending a helping hand, as his kind act has now inspired millions of fans to donate to the cause as well.
SM Entertainment makes donations to victims of forest fires, NCT's Doyoung also contributes separately
According to media reports, SM Entertainment donated a significant amount of money to the forest fire victims on March 8, 2022. The unfortunate disaster began earlier in March 2022.
According to reports, as of March 8, 2022, the fires have burned an estimated 21,772 hectares of woodland. Although there have been no casualties, a reported 338 people from 220 households have been displaced, with around 570 homes and facilities being engulfed in flames.
As stated by World Vision, SM Entertainment as well as JYP Entertainment have each donated 500 million Korean Won to help those displaced by the wildfires along the eastern coast of Korea.
K-pop celebrity Doyoung also contributed and took the initiative to make a personal donation to help the victims of the forest fires. The NGO, Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association, which aims to aid victims who are displaced by fires, stated that the singer made a donation of 30 million Korean Won (approximately $24,300).
Doyoung released a statement stating that he hoped that this contribution would go towards helping the victims return to their daily lives. He said:
"I decided to donate with the hope that those who lost their livelihoods due to the forest fires can return to their daily lives as soon as possible. I would like to thank everyone who is doing their best to extinguish the wildfires, and I hope that this will be of some help to the affected residents."
Netizens thank Doyoung and his fans for their efforts
Doyoung’s kind contribution inspired NCT’s fanbase, known as NCTzens, to donate as well. Netizens noticed that even before multiple NGOs announced the news of Doyoung's donation, NCTzens began donating to the cause in his name.
They expressed their heartfelt gratitude and thanked Doyoung and his fans for helping. In fact, the hashtag #도영이의_선한영향력, which translates to 'Doyoung’s Good Influence' began trending on Twitter.
As stated by fans, Doyoung has always been a compassionate and understanding person and always tries to make fans proud. It is heart-warming to see him inspire others in a positive way.
Meanwhile, other Korean celebrities joining the donation wave this week include entertainers Yu Jae-seok and Jeon Hyun-moo, figure skater Kim Yu-na, actors Kim Hye-soo, Song Hye-kyoo, Lee Jong-suk, Park Min-young, Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin, and Park Bo-young.
The singers list includes BTS' Suga, TVXQ member U-Know Yunho, NCT's Kim Se-jeon, and Doyoung.