NCT's Doyoung and fanbase receive praise for donating generously to victims of forest fires in Korea

NCT's member Doyoung contributed generously to help the victims of the forest fires, which recently took place in Korea. The singer donated 30 million KRW to a relief association and has been praised for his thoughtful actions.

Netizens are also thanking Doyoung for leading by example when it comes to lending a helping hand, as his kind act has now inspired millions of fans to donate to the cause as well.

링 @NCTDAOYlNG



naver.me/xCr3B1fF NCT Doyoung, Donates 30 Million Won to Residents Affected by Forest Fires NCT Doyoung, Donates 30 Million Won to Residents Affected by Forest Firesnaver.me/xCr3B1fF https://t.co/GL1EFClpVH

SM Entertainment makes donations to victims of forest fires, NCT's Doyoung also contributes separately

According to media reports, SM Entertainment donated a significant amount of money to the forest fire victims on March 8, 2022. The unfortunate disaster began earlier in March 2022.

링 @NCTDAOYlNG



koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2022/03/08/ent…



#DOYOUNG #도영 SM Entertainment made a donation to victims of the forest fires as a company & Doyoung made a separate donation on his own SM Entertainment made a donation to victims of the forest fires as a company & Doyoung made a separate donation on his ownkoreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2022/03/08/ent…#DOYOUNG #도영 https://t.co/vxVbJPQt2l

According to reports, as of March 8, 2022, the fires have burned an estimated 21,772 hectares of woodland. Although there have been no casualties, a reported 338 people from 220 households have been displaced, with around 570 homes and facilities being engulfed in flames.

As stated by World Vision, SM Entertainment as well as JYP Entertainment have each donated 500 million Korean Won to help those displaced by the wildfires along the eastern coast of Korea.

K-pop celebrity Doyoung also contributed and took the initiative to make a personal donation to help the victims of the forest fires. The NGO, Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association, which aims to aid victims who are displaced by fires, stated that the singer made a donation of 30 million Korean Won (approximately $24,300).

Dyva🌸 @captainuwu



naver.me/FPuNneSX The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association announced that NCT Doyoung has donated 30 million won to restore forest fire damage and support victims in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do, and Samcheok, Gangwon-do. The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association announced that NCT Doyoung has donated 30 million won to restore forest fire damage and support victims in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do, and Samcheok, Gangwon-do.naver.me/FPuNneSX https://t.co/IbyU8C5pOq

Doyoung released a statement stating that he hoped that this contribution would go towards helping the victims return to their daily lives. He said:

"I decided to donate with the hope that those who lost their livelihoods due to the forest fires can return to their daily lives as soon as possible. I would like to thank everyone who is doing their best to extinguish the wildfires, and I hope that this will be of some help to the affected residents."

Netizens thank Doyoung and his fans for their efforts

Doyoung’s kind contribution inspired NCT’s fanbase, known as NCTzens, to donate as well. Netizens noticed that even before multiple NGOs announced the news of Doyoung's donation, NCTzens began donating to the cause in his name.

They expressed their heartfelt gratitude and thanked Doyoung and his fans for helping. In fact, the hashtag #도영이의_선한영향력, which translates to 'Doyoung’s Good Influence' began trending on Twitter.

링 @NCTDAOYlNG Over the past few days, I have seen a lot of Korean Dozennies donating to help those affected by the forest fires and today, news of Doyoung donating to the same cause was released too... Really like idol, like fans 🤍 Over the past few days, I have seen a lot of Korean Dozennies donating to help those affected by the forest fires and today, news of Doyoung donating to the same cause was released too... Really like idol, like fans 🤍

doyoung‘s a little more²⁶ @xoxoxodoie I just said i saw alot of kdozennies donating under his name and now it was revealed he donated, it encouraged more dozennnies to donate too! Good influence, idol angel. Thank you DOYOUNG I just said i saw alot of kdozennies donating under his name and now it was revealed he donated, it encouraged more dozennnies to donate too! Good influence, idol angel. Thank you DOYOUNG❤️

daf @onlyfordoie 링 @NCTDAOYlNG



naver.me/xCr3B1fF NCT Doyoung, Donates 30 Million Won to Residents Affected by Forest Fires NCT Doyoung, Donates 30 Million Won to Residents Affected by Forest Firesnaver.me/xCr3B1fF https://t.co/GL1EFClpVH like idol, like fans. all your good deeds will be reciprocated, soon enough. thank you, doyoung & dozennies for always giving. twitter.com/NCTDAOYlNG/sta… like idol, like fans. all your good deeds will be reciprocated, soon enough. thank you, doyoung & dozennies for always giving. twitter.com/NCTDAOYlNG/sta… https://t.co/lspHTSRv4E

ㅍㅇ ❀ @haemjjitokki



dozennies have been donating to the victims of the forest fores for the past few days already, and doyoung has also donated ₩30M. like idol, like fan "all those who like me are good people. i heard that people who like each other resemble each other!" - doyoung fansign, 2019dozennies have been donating to the victims of the forest fores for the past few days already, and doyoung has also donated ₩30M. like idol, like fan "all those who like me are good people. i heard that people who like each other resemble each other!" - doyoung fansign, 2019dozennies have been donating to the victims of the forest fores for the past few days already, and doyoung has also donated ₩30M. like idol, like fan 💚

doyoung‘s a little more²⁶ @xoxoxodoie our heart of gold?! Isnt this the first he is donating openly? Oh wow doyoung donates 30 million wonour heart of gold?! Isnt this the first he is donating openly? Oh wow doyoung donates 30 million won 😭😭😭 our heart of gold?! Isnt this the first he is donating openly?

🍮 @extradoyonary Omg so much donations made under Doyoung's name even before and after the news of him donating... Doyoung and Dozennies have such a big heart. May it help all the affected residents~ Omg so much donations made under Doyoung's name even before and after the news of him donating... Doyoung and Dozennies have such a big heart. May it help all the affected residents~

daily dons✰ @doyoungssiiii the fact the he made a separate donation is so🥺 mama kim and papa kim are so lucky to have a son like doyoung. they raised him well. and dozennies are so lucky to have him too :c aaaa kim doyoung i love you so much! ure a good influence to everyone and u helped a lot of ppl🥺 the fact the he made a separate donation is so🥺 mama kim and papa kim are so lucky to have a son like doyoung. they raised him well. and dozennies are so lucky to have him too :c aaaa kim doyoung i love you so much! ure a good influence to everyone and u helped a lot of ppl🥺❤️

daf @onlyfordoie i love this fam just to add here, after the news was released, either dozennies directly donated under their own name or started to open their donation drive then plans to donate under doyoung's name. our fave is such a good influenceri love this fam just to add here, after the news was released, either dozennies directly donated under their own name or started to open their donation drive then plans to donate under doyoung's name. our fave is such a good influencer 😭 i love this fam

As stated by fans, Doyoung has always been a compassionate and understanding person and always tries to make fans proud. It is heart-warming to see him inspire others in a positive way.

Meanwhile, other Korean celebrities joining the donation wave this week include entertainers Yu Jae-seok and Jeon Hyun-moo, figure skater Kim Yu-na, actors Kim Hye-soo, Song Hye-kyoo, Lee Jong-suk, Park Min-young, Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin, and Park Bo-young.

The singers list includes BTS' Suga, TVXQ member U-Know Yunho, NCT's Kim Se-jeon, and Doyoung.

Edited by Atul S