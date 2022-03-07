"Explain it to us like we're five"- Super Junior's Eunhyuk is not the biggest fan of SM Entertainment's KWANGYA concept 

SM Entertainment's ambitious project KWANGYA might have K-pop fans across the globe excited, but it looks like Super Junior member Eunhyuk is not too eager about the prospect.

SM Entertainment's KWANGYA borrows its name from the Korean word for wilderness. The concept is part of the SMCU (SM Culture Universe) and includes several groups under the company, including aespa, Super Junior, EXO, and NCT. The concept first started with only EXO and aespa, but it did not take long for other SM artists to join in on this grand adventure.

Every group under SM Entertainment, and major solo artists, has been given a particular "power" in the SMCU universe. Super Junior's powers include the ability to travel in space without any limitations, “transcending nationality and boundaries.”

While the concept may seem great, it appears that Super Junior members themselves have not quite grasped the meaning.

Super Junior's Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun discuss KWANGYA and the SMCU

On March 4, four members of the group - Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun - made an appearance on Kim Shin-young's radio show on MBC FM4U.

Among the various topics discussed at the show, the KWANGYA concept occupied a prime spot, with all four members airing their thoughts.

The first person to be asked about SMCU and KWANGYA was Kyuhun. Being the veteran idol he is, Kyuhun gave a diplomatic answer, saying:

"It's the best place to be. We have to go over there now."

Fellow member Leeteuk added:

"I like SM's universe. I know what Kwangya is and I'm impressed by how Lee Soo-man thought of it."

Eunhyuk, however, appeared to be against the SMCU concept. The idol believes that several artists have been forced to fit into the concept, rather than the other way around.

He said:

"I agree it is a well thought out universe but it did force some artists into it. I guess I'll do whatever I've been told to do but it's giving me a headache."

Eunhyuk jokingly added that explaining the concept once again might help.

"Or at least explain it to us like we're five."

Incidentally, this is not the first time Super Junior members have expressed confusion about finding themselves to be a part of a bigger universe with other groups. In an interview in December 2021, Kyuhun had said:

“Do we have a music universe? I know about EXO and aespa, I know they have a music video. They have fire, and water… I don’t know. I have no idea.”

Other members had also expressed confusion, which led to a number of memes.

Well, interested or not, the popular group, who made their debut in 2005, are now an intricate part of the SMCU, and fans can't wait to see what is in store.

Edited by R. Elahi