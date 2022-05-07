EXO Baekhyun's 5 best solo songs

Byun Baek-hyun, aka Baekhyun, is a member of the SM Entertainment managed K-pop boy group EXO and leader of K-pop supergroup SuperM.

Currently enlisted for mandatory military service, the South Korean idol turned 30 on May 6. He debuted as a solo artist in 2019 with his EP, Citylights. In addition to his solo albums and singles, the singer has released OSTs for several Korean television dramas, creating a versatile and encompassing body of work.

The artist showed off his acting prowess with a supporting role in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, starring IU, Lee Joon-gi, and Kang Ha-neul. With his birthday just passing, here's a look at his solo music career.

Five amazing solo songs by EXO's Baekhyun

Debuting as a solo artist in 2019 meant that the EXO member got to explore his personal singing style and try new genres that would work for him as a soloist.

1) UN Village from Citylights

Released as the lead single on his debut EP, Baekhyun had a lot to prove with UN Village, and he did not disappoint. Defying expectations by picking an R&B style song instead of a ballad, the EXO singer showed off his impressive vocal control and ability to adapt his voice to suit the genre.

It is easy to see why the singer won his first solo music award for UN Village at KBS' Music Bank.

2) My Love from original soundtrack of 2020 series Dr. Romantic 2

The romantic ballad from Dr. Romantic 2 falls right into Baekhyun's skillset with high notes and expression within it. The vocalist lends a special touch to My Love when he softens his voice and raises it to suit the song's lyrics, which wants listeners to know the protagonist's heart.

The last few lines of the song will hold special significance to fans who miss the star. The lyrics wonder if the protagonist's significant other will know of their love and heart even after it's been a while.

3) Candy from Delight

Taking a slightly different approach compared to his solo debut EP, Candy is a playful yet sensual take on the various aspects of candy that makes it addictive. Mixing elements of pop and R&B, the artist compares himself to a sweet treat that one can't stop eating.

The colorful music video gives off a 90s vibe, enhanced by the vocalist's lyrics and smooth dance moves. Candy shows that the 30-year-old is capable of switching up genres even within his solo ventures.

4) On the Road from original soundtrack of Hyena

Yet another ballad on this list, On the Road, keeps listeners hooked with its medium-paced tempo paired with the SuperM singer's honey vocals. His ability to punctuate every word with emotion while letting himself become absorbed by the song differentiates Baekhyun from other singers.

The lyrics speak of a road that leads the protagonist to their beloved, and one can't help but think of the people dear to them. Transporting listeners from their grounded reality into a world made of emotions and feelings is the mark of a good vocalist.

5) Bambi from EP Bambi

If UN Village was Baekhyun's first foray into a different sound, Bambi proves that R&B is his genre to ace. The song is far from the sparkling-eyed Disney character of the same name.

The crooner sprinkles in beautiful ad-libs among his satiny vocals, with sleek choreography adding to the seductive nature of the song.

Bambi's lyrics touch upon several fairytales and children's stories, giving the song an adventurous feel, similar to the excitement of falling in love with a stranger one just met. The hook "Bambi, Bambi" will stay in listeners' minds long after they have heard the song.

The Wonmi-gu, Bucheon-si, South Korea, native's extensive discography shows his evolution from being a part of a group to a soloist, figuring out his voice and diversifying in his music. From emotional ballads to sensual R&B-led tracks, the star has shown his penchant for doing the unexpected and making listeners swoon with his voice.

Baekhyun_EXO @B_hundred_Hyun 사랑해요 내 에리들 고마워 나의 생일을 더욱 특별하게 만들어주어서 너무 사랑스럽고... 다들 이렇게만 늘 사랑스러워주세요!사랑해요 내 에리들 고마워 나의 생일을 더욱 특별하게 만들어주어서 너무 사랑스럽고... 다들 이렇게만 늘 사랑스러워주세요! ❤️ 사랑해요 내 에리들 고마워 나의 생일을 더욱 특별하게 만들어주어서

Baekhyun has kept in touch with fans through his compulsory military service and thanked them for wishing him well on his birthday. Coincidentally, May 6 also marks one year since he enlisted, bringing the day that he comes back closer than ever.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinions.

