SM Entertainment deletes videos from EXO Baekhyun’s personal YouTube account

Following EXO Baekhyun’s enlistment in May 2021, all videos released on his personal YouTube account 'KyoongTube' will be deleted and no new videos will be uploaded, stated SM Entertainment in an official statement on November 18. The news arrives as the agency would like to clear any legal misunderstandings, saying that an active soldier cannot have any profession other than their military service.

Before enlisting in the military in May 2021, EXO’s Baekhyun kept a gift for fans aside. He wanted his fans to have some regular content to look forward to during his time in the military. The idol resorted to recording tons of content before enlisting and releasing them once month until his discharge. With seven videos out, SM Entertainment has now announced that they will be deleting the previous videos and are going to stop uploading any new ones.

The agency posted a statement announcing the decision. They state that the videos were taken before the enlistment to “repay the love” that fans showered Baekhyun with. However, if any misunderstandings might occur in the future, they have decided to delete the videos.

As per Koreaboo, a law in South Korea restricts active military men from having any other source of income as “official salary” apart from the ones in the conscription. Baekhyun’s videos were filmed before his enlistment, which doesn’t come under the law, but there might eventually be loopholes and some misunderstandings considering his profits off YouTube, which has led SM Entertainment to take this step.

While some fans questioned the duration after which the decision was taken, some wondered if there was any way for the published videos to remain as is. Meanwhile, other fans expressed their sadness through memes and GIFs, lamenting the fact that they will be “Baekhyun-less till 2023”.

Things also took a turn when fans noticed SM Entertainment’s other artist SHINee's Taemin’s videos were still intact in the group’s YouTube account. Even Taemin’s merch of him and his pet Kkong are available on sale. Taemin enlisted in the military in May this year too. Some are now demanding that, as per the “legal misunderstandings” they have stated, they either take down Taemin’s content or revive Baekhyun’s.

EXO Baekhyun's expected military discharge date is February 5, 2023, meaning if SM Entertainment holds their stance, fans will likely see no content from the star for a long time.

