4 artists BTS collaborated with as of August 2022

With BTS reaching new heights and breaking their own records, who would not want to work with the multi-talented idols? Besides their popularity, the global superstars have also earned respect for their work ethic and humility. With such endearing qualities, they have attracted the attention of artists in and out of South Korea and served fans with spectacular songs.

This is not the first time the Dynamite singers have collaborated with other crooners. They have given massive hits like Boy With Luv ft. Halsey, My Universe ft. Coldplay, and Butter ft. Meghan Thee Stallion, among others.

However, BTS' temporary break from group activities triggered speculations about their work and projects. The dedicated fanbase eagerly anticipated the members' solo projects and the idols gave them just that. Undoubtedly, the Bangtan boys love to surprise ARMYs, and their collaborations are a testament to that.

In light of this, let's look at all the artists BTS collaborated with till August 2022.

Four artists BTS collaborated with to give fans a time of their lives

1) That That by PSY ft. SUGA

Premiered on April 29, 2022, That That was a collaboration between the much-acclaimed K-pop artist PSY and BTS' fierce rapper SUGA. Apart from his fantastic rapping skills, the latter also gained praise for producing the track. From the catchy beats to groovy dance steps, the song won the hearts of millions.

Especially adorable was Jung Kook's version of That That. His admiration for his hyung was reflected in his passionate performance of the track on multiple occasions, including Vlive sessions and his recent camping Vlog.

kore @kkukstudio jungkook doing the "that that" dance while camping jungkook doing the "that that" dance while camping https://t.co/nkUJ9pSm9P

The song surpassed the 100 million mark just one week after its release, and currently, the hit single's music video has over 303 million views on YouTube. That That registered its success by ranking #2 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart, and #5 on Global 200 chart.

2) Left And Right by Chalie Puth and Jung Kook

Released on June 24, 2022, Left And Right was a much-awaited collab by Charlie Puth and BTS' Jung Kook. Ever since, the two artists have mesmerized everyone with their 2018 MGA performance. Puth also sang Fake Love along with BTS members on the same music awards show, leaving fans in a frenzy.

With over 157 million views on YouTube, the track has become a massive hit worldwide. It also crossed 100 million streams on Spotify on July 15, 2022, making Jung Kook the fastest Korean soloist to achieve this milestone.

3) With You by Ha Sung-woon and Jimin

Jimin's collaboration with his close friend Ha Sung-woon, a former Wanna One member, created waves on the internet. The duo left everyone in awe with their vocals in the OST for the K-drama Our Blues, starring Lee Byung-hun and Shin Min-a as main leads.

The two K-pop idols mesmerized fans with their soothing and sensational voice. The official OST video posted by YamYam Entertainment currently has over 22 million views. The love song With You offers deep and meaningful lyrics. Certainly, there were no better artists than Jimin and Ha Sung-woon to give life to this beautiful song.

4) Bad Decisions by Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg, and BTS

This collaboration is with Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg, and BTS' vocal line comprising Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The track has a unique concept, and ARMYs particularly loved it for the same reasons. Released on August 5, 2022, the song has garnered a whopping 23 million views just five days after its release.

The music video features Benny and Snoop Dogg. While the former depicts the life of millions of ARMYs awaiting a BTS concert, the latter always impresses everyone with his swagger.

It is a fun-filled and exciting take to showcase the admiration K-pop stans have for the septet. A delightful mix of adorable yet crazy and amusing, Bad Decisions had everyone grooving to its beats.

Undoubtedly, the boy band has set a high standard with their work and projects. Even though they are spotted together on lesser occasions, the members are thriving individually and gracing fans with surprises. With such a grand success, many more collaborations are expected in the future, so hold tight because the ARMYs are in for a ride.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das