"fr got me blushing": BTS Jung Kook's verse on Bad Decisions ft. Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg sends fans into a frenzy

BTS Jung Kook is already winning ARMYs' hearts with his soulful verse in the much-awaited collab track Bad Decisions feat Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

The official music video, released today, on August 5, features Benny Blanco as a massive BTS fan as he prepares to go for the band's concert. ARMYs can relate to Benny Blanco's preoccupation with Bangtan as he counts the hours and minutes left until the much-awaited BTS concert.

Although BTS members don't feature in the music video apart from some snippets from their previous tracks like Dynamite and other relevant photos, the vocal line members once again won fans' hearts with their well-synchronized singing, especially Jung Kook.

Bangtan's main vocalist proves he is the best in the business as he belts out the lyrics drizzled with his honeyed vocals.

𝐤𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 💌 @lovegoIden jungkook’s verse fr got me blushing he makes ME SICK PLEASE jungkook’s verse fr got me blushing he makes ME SICK PLEASE https://t.co/AqVwx7Q1gJ

Fans agree that Jung Kook's sweet voice is in sync with his adorable visuals, amping up the song even further.

ARMYs believe Jung Kook can elevate any song with his majestic vocals.

ً♡ @archiveforJK the holy trinity of jungkook collab english verses that drive me insane the holy trinity of jungkook collab english verses that drive me insane https://t.co/X6B18ZX8OF

Fans are already listening to Bad Decisions, especially the Euphoria crooner's verses on loop.

🍡 @jkssope LOOK AT WHAT JUNGKOOK SAID HWATYEFUCK LOOK AT WHAT JUNGKOOK SAID HWATYEFUCK https://t.co/YhdS0Qg5oV

jk vids 🎥 (slow) @jjklve_ jungkook singing "no makeup on, i love that sh-. you so damn beautiful i swear you make me sick" OMG jungkook singing "no makeup on, i love that sh-. you so damn beautiful i swear you make me sick" OMG https://t.co/MA4LFYUkca

BTS ARMY cannot get enough of Jung Kook's verse

On August 5, Benny Blanco released the music video for Bad Decisions on his official YouTube channel.

Benny Blanco plays an enthusiastic ARMY who is ready to attend the much-awaited BTS concert, but he's greeted with a shocking fact at the very end and is told that he has made a "Bad Decision."

The melodic track carries a relaxed feeling, which helps the listener feel refreshed. The upbeat and groovy track is already a hit with fans, who have taken to various social networking platforms to rave about it.

Following the release of Bad Decisions, Jung Kook became a trending topic on Twitter and the South Korean platform Melon. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the vocal prowess of BTS' youngest member and have dubbed him a 'starting fairy.'

Also, ARMYs lavished praise on Benny Blanco's eye for detail as the music video opened with a room full of BTS merchandise showcasing him as a true fan.

Eagle-eyed ARMYs made exciting observations about Bangtan members in the music video and took to social media to share their views.

Fans are convinced that Benny Blanco is a "2seok" bias. For those unversed, "2seok" refers to Jin (Kim Seok-jin) and j-hope (Jung Ho-seok).

Not only that, Benny Blanco channeled his inner "Jimin," and Bangtan's angel member had the best response to it.

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk the way jimin says "all your kisses" i feel it in my stomach the way jimin says "all your kisses" i feel it in my stomach https://t.co/VtnmiwylDy

Although BTS ARMY enjoyed the music video and Bangtan members' charming vocals on Bad Decisions, they felt disheartened as the members were not featured in the music video in person and took to Twitter to share their sentiments on the same.

keci⁷⁺¹ | (kinda ia) @likechizu



Listening to their vocals:

Watching the MV:

Read the lyrics: 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠 Bad Decisions when youListening to their vocals:Watching the MV:Read the lyrics: 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠 Bad Decisions when youListening to their vocals: 😭😍😭😍😭😍😍😍😍😍Watching the MV: 😂😂😂😂😂Read the lyrics: 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠

kookadooks⁷ @tls123_twt #BadDecisions this may as well have been the mv icb #BadDecisions this may as well have been the mv icb https://t.co/ay9eXzSmWh

✰Yoon Bae⁷ @deitybangtan ARMYS WHO ACTUALLY THINK THAT BTS WOULD APPEAR IN THE MV : ARMYS WHO ACTUALLY THINK THAT BTS WOULD APPEAR IN THE MV : https://t.co/Wr5Eh9ScIA

Fans are hopeful that Benny Blanco will release an alternate music video featuring BTS members in it.

Bad Decisions will also have a special recording sketch video and lyrics video, which will be released on BTS' official YouTube channel.

August 6, 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST): Lyric Video on BTS YouTube channel

August 8, 12 am KST (8:30 pm IST): Visualizer release

August 16, 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST): BTS Recording Sketch

Bad Decisions is a pre-release track that will be included in Benny Blanco's new album, set to drop later this year.

BTS' Jung Kook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right ranks at number 47 on Billboard Hot 100

JUNGKOOK CENTRAL (slow) @TheJKCentral | Charlie Puth gushes over Jungkook’s talent & influence on his millions of fans in a recent interview with 106.1BLI



“I can’t stop thinking about his talent & his influence that he has on his many many millions of fans. It’s inspiring to be around an artist of that caliber.” | Charlie Puth gushes over Jungkook’s talent & influence on his millions of fans in a recent interview with 106.1BLI“I can’t stop thinking about his talent & his influence that he has on his many many millions of fans. It’s inspiring to be around an artist of that caliber.” 📂| Charlie Puth gushes over Jungkook’s talent & influence on his millions of fans in a recent interview with 106.1BLI“I can’t stop thinking about his talent & his influence that he has on his many many millions of fans. It’s inspiring to be around an artist of that caliber.” https://t.co/uKdfcvoZyY

BTS' Jung Kook is flying high, earning massive praise for his recent collaborations. The BTS member's cheerful collab song Left and Right with Charlie Puth has landed on Billboard's Hot 100 for the fifth straight week. Left and Right stationed itself at number 47, moving up four spots from last week.

Not only that, Left and Right also debuted at number 50 on Billboard's Radio Songs chart and, maintained its position at number 37 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, landed at number 14 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and number 17 on the Global 200 this week.

In other news, RUN BTS is all set to return to our screens on August 16 after a 10-month break. Although it is just a special episode, ARMYs are excited to watch Bangtan members on screen again, their first group activity since they announced their break earlier in June.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far