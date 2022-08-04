"He actually is a real one": Fans laud Charlie Puth as he defends BTS Jung Kook against trolls

On August 3, Charlie Puth swooped in to defend Left and Right collaborator BTS’ Jung Kook against trolls, and fans are praising him for his kindness.

While fans are supportive of the two artists’ collaboration, a troll left an unsavory remark. One user commented “Puth carried,” insinuating that Jung Kook’s contribution wasn’t as impactful as Charlie Puth's.

But Charlie Puth jumped in to defend the Bangtan member by saying that there was no one upmanship, and it was “Team Effort.”

BTS ARMY are highly impressed by Charlie Puth’s prompt and dignified response to the troll and how respectful he is towards the Euphoria singer. Fans praised Charlie Puth for being a “real one” and hoped that they would work together again.

jan⁷ @jan_ro Charlie Puth slam dunking a "fan" for Jungkook, absolutely glorious.

he actually is a real one and y'all better stick up for him too cause god knows he gets all kinds of sht thrown at him for no good reason Charlie Puth slam dunking a "fan" for Jungkook, absolutely glorious.he actually is a real one and y'all better stick up for him too cause god knows he gets all kinds of sht thrown at him for no good reason https://t.co/e5S928EAzu

Estatic fans heaped praise on Charlie Puth and Jung Kook

The charismatic collaboration between BTS Jung Kook and Charlie Puth was released on June 24 and has been doing well on global music charts as well, proving BTS’ Jung Kook and Charlie Puth’s amazing success yet again.

Earlier this week, the Twitter account @chartdata updated how Left and Right is performing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It was under this tweet that the troll left the comment. The comment has since been blocked from view.

Fans were elated to see Charlie Puth supporting Jung Kook and praised them and their friendship. Fans shared sweet behind the scenes photos of Charlie Puth and BTS’ youngest member and their wonderful musical partnership.

Fans thanked the Attention singer for giving BTS’ youngest member the respect he deserves and for not letting the trolls win.

BTS’ Jung Kook and Charlie Puth’s melodious collab track Left and Right ranks at 47 on Billboard Hot 100 chart

BTS’ Jung Kook and Charlie Puth’s collab track Left and Right has landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the fifth straight week.

On August 2 local time, Billboard released the new Hot 100 chart and for the week ending on August 6, Left and Right moved up four spots from last week to land on number 47.

Prior to this, two weeks ago, the Begin singer became the second K-pop soloist in history to chart a song for three weeks on the Hot 100 following PSY, and this latest achievement is the perfect cherry on the cake.

Naturally, ARMYs and Puthinators (Charlie Puth fans) are super excited about this development and took to social media to share their thoughts on this sweet piece of news.

• @jungkooktrends Left and Right ft. Jungkook is now the most streamed song by Kpop act released in 2022 surpassing Stay Alive. Left and Right ft. Jungkook is now the most streamed song by Kpop act released in 2022 surpassing Stay Alive. https://t.co/cw5Djiyg6C

• @jungkooktrends Left and Right ft. Jungkook is included as one of the best songs for summer 2022 by Esquire. Left and Right ft. Jungkook is included as one of the best songs for summer 2022 by Esquire. https://t.co/eVEwm6stej

Fans urged one another to continue streaming to break more music records.

Not only that, Left and Right also debuted at number 50 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart and maintained its position at number 37 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, number 14 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and number 17 on the Global 200 this week.

BTS’ Jung Kook holds the top 2 most-streamed songs by a K-pop act released in 2022

Left And Right has garnered over 143 million streams surpassing his OST Stay Alive for BTS game 7 Fates: Chakho and is the most streamed song by a K-pop act released in 2022.

The Euphoria singer now holds the top 2 most streamed songs by a K-pop act released in 2022 with twin tracks Left And Right and Stay Alive. Other songs that are the most streamed tracks by K-Pop acts released in 2022 include:

1. Left & Right — 143M

2. Stay Alive — 133.7M

3. Yet To Come — 122.9M

4. Polaroid Love — 115.9M

5. Love Dive — 114.6M

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook holds the top 2 most streamed songs by K-Pop Acts released in 2022 with “Left and Right” and “Stay Alive”. Jungkook holds the top 2 most streamed songs by K-Pop Acts released in 2022 with “Left and Right” and “Stay Alive”. https://t.co/VF8hsajxYY

Left and Right also hit a new milestone by crossing the 100 million views mark on YouTube in just over 18 days since its release.

The song currently has 146 million views on YouTube and is inching toward 200 million views.

BTS will release the track Bad Decisions in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco on August 5 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far