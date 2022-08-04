5 multi-talented K-pop maknaes who are pampered the most

Living together in a dorm and facing hardships for years can often turn a K-pop group into a family. Following this dynamic, the eldest members and the leaders automatically take charge whereas the youngest members end up get treated like the group's darlings.

Since these maknaes are young when a group debuts, they end up being adored and pampered by members and fans. Oftentimes, the youngest members automatically catch the spotlight with their innocence and charm.

Therefore, when the baby of the K-pop group ends up maturing into a multi-talented adult, it becomes a huge deal. Their talent and abilities help them get extra love and attention from the fans as well as the older members, who feel like proud parents watching their child grow up before their eyes.

In this respect, today we have prepared a list of five multi-talented maknaes who are pampered the most in the Korean music industry.

From Lisa to Huening Kai: A look into the 5 multi-talented maknaes in the K-pop industry

1)BTS' Jung Kook

The K-pop group BTS' maknae, Jung Jung-kook, has been fondly given the moniker - the Golden Maknae, by the group's leader. Since he could sing, dance, rap, and had great visuals, RM introduced Jung Kook as an extremely talented individual to the fans on Twitter.

The youngest member also stunned fans with his athletic abilities during the various seasons of the ISACs (Idol Star Athletic Championships). An avid fitness buff, he stumped his opponents at judo with ease. In addition, he helped BTS win first place in the 4x100 relay race with his outstanding performance.

Jung-kook, who was especially shy at the time of his debut, was loved and spoilt by the members immensely. The group's leader, RM, has guided and protected the maknae to date. Moreover, the former's influence had let Jungkook to look at him as his muse throughout his music career.

Even now, the K-pop group's youngest member gets away with playfully teasing Jin and SUGA, the eldest members, or making his hyungs pay for his food simply by pulling out his maknae card. In return, his love and respect for his hyungs can be clearly seen in their interviews. ARMYs, too, have been incredibly protective of Jung-kook, spoiling him with expensive gifts and treats at every opportunity they get.

■ @kinkyjoons It's so cute how yoonjin are the ones who complain about jungkook being spoilt the most but are the ones who spoil and pamper jungkook in the first place It's so cute how yoonjin are the ones who complain about jungkook being spoilt the most but are the ones who spoil and pamper jungkook in the first place https://t.co/y6FR2kYXFc

JINTRO IS HERE ❤️ @DramaWitchHere Jungkook is a spoilt brat! All his hyungs adore him!! JiKook feels everywhere :") Jungkook is a spoilt brat! All his hyungs adore him!! JiKook feels everywhere :") https://t.co/S2Us1iydku

2) BLACKPINK's LISA

LISA, the dance machine of BLACKPINK, has captivated the world with her sharp moves, rapping skills, and her ability to memorize dance steps in a single take.

The talented Thai rapper is a polyglot, and her unique dressing sense has earned nods across the fashion community. She is the face of several brand endorsements, such as CELINE, Bulgari, etc. Moreover, her humility and fun persona has always kept the members in awe of her.

BLACKPINK's members dote on their maknae for her lively presence in their lives. When Lisa participated in the reality show Real Men 300, spending a hard life as a member of the military, Jisoo sent her a card to give her moral support.

The love in that letter drove the maknae to tears. Whether it's her solo debut or her journey so far away from home, the BLACKPINK members have always had her back, praising her for her talents and always cheering her on.

lux | closed. @ultjisooyah Remember the day when Jisoo wrote a letter for Lisa on Real Men that made her cry? I’m so soft for this 🥺



Remember the day when Jisoo wrote a letter for Lisa on Real Men that made her cry? I’m so soft for this 🥺 https://t.co/GwW7xlH4lC

🌻 @lisamygem #Jennie on #Lisa : “she was this young, tall girl with a perfect body... she started dancing like a robot — she memorised everything in seconds” #Jennie on #Lisa: “she was this young, tall girl with a perfect body... she started dancing like a robot — she memorised everything in seconds” https://t.co/EwIsEKHtuU

ًA @blackpinkfuls



@BLACKPINK remember jisoo posted these when lisa was in real men 300? 🥺 remember jisoo posted these when lisa was in real men 300? 🥺 @BLACKPINK https://t.co/bnEuv564T5

3) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Hwasa, the youngest member of the K-pop group MAMAMOO, has a cult following within the K-pop industry. The incredibly talented artist has made a name for herself as a respected solo artist with her hits - TWIT, Maria, and many more.

Additionally, she is the first solo receipent of a "Perfect All-Kill." This is an achievement when a song reaches number one on real time, daily and weekly components on the Instiz iChart. To everyone's surprise, Hwasa became the only K-pop idol of her generation to achieve perfect all-kills in four categories: collab, group, project, and solo.

The K-pop idol's fierce stage persona, dance abilities, and confidence has earned her respect worldwide. She has also been the centre of several controversies for her bold fashion choices and stage performances, but the maknae has always been supported by her groupmates for her unconventional choices.

Moreover, the loyalty of her fellow bandmates, Wheein, Moonbyul, and Solar, is commendable. On many occasions, they have stood up for their maknae when an uneasy questions popped up during the K-pop group's interviews. Such an act speaks volumes about bandmates' love and adoration for her.

❤️❤️🔥🔥❤️❤️ @Arco_nala i love how protective is solar towards hwasa..there were 2 rporters asking nearly same question for hwasa airport fashion..the 1st part hwasa answered herself and yong add up some part..for 2nd part..u can see how yong whispering to byul to answer the question n NOT hwasa i love how protective is solar towards hwasa..there were 2 rporters asking nearly same question for hwasa airport fashion..the 1st part hwasa answered herself and yong add up some part..for 2nd part..u can see how yong whispering to byul to answer the question n NOT hwasa

gabríella @wheeix 5 years ago today when wheein saved hwasa from wardrobe malfunction 5 years ago today when wheein saved hwasa from wardrobe malfunction https://t.co/nomVa3aSND

4) BTOB's Sungjae

This power maknae has some serious acting chops that can be seen in K-dramas like Goblin, Reply 1995, Mystic Pop-up bar, and many more. He is the lead vocalist of the K-pop group and assumed leadership of BTOB when Eunkwang enlisted into the military.

Sungjae is spontaneous and charming. He has impressed fans in several variety shows with his wit and humor. He has even received the SBS Excellence Award for Variety in 2018 and the SBS Star Award in 2019.

The maknae is one of the most pampered members in the K-pop group, as they often look for opportunities to caress and feed the youngest. Sungjae, who appears to be cool and indifferent, secretly enjoys all the attention he gets and loves the members back just as much.

Melodies, their fandom name, can fondly recall that one memory when the maknae asked the fans to chant 'Eunkwang you made it happen' on the K-pop group's fourth anniversary performance. Upon hearing that, the leader burst into tears, but the maknae, who claims to not cry easily, also joined him. Upon seeing this, even the fans couldn't hold back, and soon, the interaction turned into a crying-fest.

B T O B @YookieStar06 I love how Ilhoon immediately took Sungjae's side. But poor Changsubie. Look how spoiled he is.I love how Ilhoon immediately took Sungjae's side. But poor Changsubie. Look how spoiled he is. 😂 I love how Ilhoon immediately took Sungjae's side. But poor Changsubie. 💙 https://t.co/Z93nU6JZno

5) TXT's Huening Kai

Called the diamond maknae of TXT, Huening Kai also has a formidable set of skills that can sweep fans off their feet. To start off, this youngest member can play 6 instruments. Moroever, as MOAs are already aware, he is a singer, songwriter, rapper, composer, producer, as well as a DJ and MC.

The K-pop idol can also speak four languages. His talent can be judged from his cover of BTS' Dope, where he rapped SUGA's part and hit Jungkook's falsetto all within 3 minutes. Add to that his ability to identify the perfect pitch within a second and you've got a talented superstar.

The immense pampering received by the maknae at the hands of his hyungs is heartwarming. These can be seen in interactions between the members, with Yeonjun calling him the purest human to exist, or Beomgyu and Taehyun being protective of him. In one such funny moments, leader Soobin got angry at the maknae for not going to school. To retaliate, Huening Kai wrote a hilariously sarcastic poem "Goma" for Soobin. The Korean word "Goma" means glue, and the poem was written because Soobin is always seen sticking to the maknae's side like glue.

︎ؘ @TXTBlGHlT



We just had our missing Huening Kai hours and now we got this. My heeeeaaaart



@TXT_members

#투모로우바이투게더

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER Huening Kai wrote a poem about his "gum" which means it's about SoobinWe just had our missing Huening Kai hours and now we got this. My heeeeaaaart Huening Kai wrote a poem about his "gum" which means it's about Soobin 😭❤We just had our missing Huening Kai hours and now we got this. My heeeeaaaart 😭@TXT_members #투모로우바이투게더#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER https://t.co/JAfUHBq9U4

M✘ryam @txtgenleaders Soobin helping huening kai with his studies since pre debut :( Soobin helping huening kai with his studies since pre debut :( https://t.co/p40RK6BDd3

These memories are precious to the TXT fandom as they live in their minds rent-free. Their wholesome interaction, combined with their never-ending love and respect for each other, is enough reason for MOAs to fall in love with them even more.

Evidently, these maknaes appreciate their members' love and respect them in equal measure. The K-pop idols' talent and innocence have already floored fans many times, who shower them with their unending love in return. Such beautiful moments act as serotonin to the fans who are always looking for the well-being of their favorite groups.

