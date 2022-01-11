TXT’s Huening Kai joins Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih for #WADADAChallenge

The latest to join Kep1er’s #WADADAChallenge is Huening Bahiyyih’s brother, TXT’s Huening Kai. On January 11, Kep1er’s YouTube channel posted a video of the Huening siblings dancing to the WA DA DA chorus.
After Kep1er posted the challenge video, “Kai Sunbaenim” and “bihhiy” trended on Twitter. The cute interactions between the siblings had fans rolling with excitement.
Huening siblings join Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih’s WA DA DA Challenge
Since the news of Huening Bahiyyih debuting in Kep1er was announced, fans of the new girl group and TXT’s fandom counted down the days when the siblings would meet as idols. While having a popular brother in TXT’s Huening Kai posed hurdles for Bahiyyih’s climb to success, the loyal fandom made sure to shower her with continuous support and love.
The day that fans have waited for arrived on January 11 when TXT’s Huening Kai danced with his sister Huening Bahiyyih on her debut song, WA DA DA. On TikTok, the video was uploaded with the caption, “With Huening Kai sunbaenim (senior).” The thought of Bahiyyih meeting her older brother and addressing him as sunbaenim, as is the custom in K-pop groups, melted fans’ hearts.
Moreover, fans even found the eldest Huening sibling, former idol, Lea, participating in the #WADADAChallenge with the Kep1er member. Lea’s post showed that the siblings filmed the challenge together on the same day as the backgrounds and outfits were similar.
As the oldest member, Lea shared a video filling the caption with supportive words. She wrote,
“I really wanted to do the WA DA DA Challenge. The song is really addictive. Our family’s youngest, good luck!”
Take a look at how the fans reacted:
Apart from the Huening siblings, Kep1er filmed the challenge with many other newly-found superstars such as members from the teenage dance crews TURNS and BRANDNEWCHILD from Street Dance Girls Fighter.
Kep1er made an impressive debut with the album FIRST IMPACT and its title track WA DA DA. In just eight days of release, the music video for the rookie girl group has surpassed a whopping 30 million views on YouTube.
The group made headlines when it broke Hanteo’s record for the highest first-day sales of any girl group in K-pop history, by selling 150,153 copies. It even overtook IVE and became a girl group with the second-highest first-week sales on Hanteo with 206,569 sales.