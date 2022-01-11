TXT’s Huening Kai joins Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih for #WADADAChallenge

The latest to join Kep1er’s #WADADAChallenge is Huening Bahiyyih’s brother, TXT’s Huening Kai. On January 11, Kep1er’s YouTube channel posted a video of the Huening siblings dancing to the WA DA DA chorus.

After Kep1er posted the challenge video, “Kai Sunbaenim” and “bihhiy” trended on Twitter. The cute interactions between the siblings had fans rolling with excitement.

krysten ☆ @TXTUNOFFlClAL GUYS IM SOBBING ITS REAL



"HUENING KAI SUNBAENIM" IM CRYING GUYS IM SOBBING ITS REAL "HUENING KAI SUNBAENIM" IM CRYING https://t.co/wqeRIHA5xk

nin @forhiyyih huening siblings never loses the face card huening siblings never loses the face card https://t.co/sY7PtRE84p

Since the news of Huening Bahiyyih debuting in Kep1er was announced, fans of the new girl group and TXT’s fandom counted down the days when the siblings would meet as idols. While having a popular brother in TXT’s Huening Kai posed hurdles for Bahiyyih’s climb to success, the loyal fandom made sure to shower her with continuous support and love.

The day that fans have waited for arrived on January 11 when TXT’s Huening Kai danced with his sister Huening Bahiyyih on her debut song, WA DA DA. On TikTok, the video was uploaded with the caption, “With Huening Kai sunbaenim (senior).” The thought of Bahiyyih meeting her older brother and addressing him as sunbaenim, as is the custom in K-pop groups, melted fans’ hearts.

Moreover, fans even found the eldest Huening sibling, former idol, Lea, participating in the #WADADAChallenge with the Kep1er member. Lea’s post showed that the siblings filmed the challenge together on the same day as the backgrounds and outfits were similar.

As the oldest member, Lea shared a video filling the caption with supportive words. She wrote,

“I really wanted to do the WA DA DA Challenge. The song is really addictive. Our family’s youngest, good luck!”

Take a look at how the fans reacted:

ésh⁷ | busy @mollajoon the huening siblings did the wa da da challenge the huening siblings did the wa da da challenge 😭 https://t.co/IG447lGksx

tina♡ @huekangluvs really the most precious siblings ever, bahiyyih saying she calls huening kai when she’s bored and kai who said ‘don't let anyone bring you down!’ it’s rlly amazing how they had similar dreams & how kai supports her every step of the way really the most precious siblings ever, bahiyyih saying she calls huening kai when she’s bored and kai who said ‘don't let anyone bring you down!’ it’s rlly amazing how they had similar dreams & how kai supports her every step of the way 💗 https://t.co/V1j7ssQNeT

dy 🌸 @flowerhiyyih "huening kai sunbaenim" jfhdjdbs im wheezing that's your brother mam

"huening kai sunbaenim" jfhdjdbs im wheezing that's your brother mam https://t.co/uqQTKkWxAP

rayelzzn @glazegyu " twitter.com/bamtoriseu/sta… luna @bamtoriseu "huening kai sunbaenim" GURL THAT'S YOUR BROTHER??? "huening kai sunbaenim" GURL THAT'S YOUR BROTHER??? "oppa- I MEANT tomorrow by together huening kai sunbaenim "oppa- I MEANT tomorrow by together huening kai sunbaenim 😁" twitter.com/bamtoriseu/sta…

ezeun @sseoyoungeun so hiyyih really went to hybe building to film a wadada challenge with her siblings kai and lea,, the visuals in this vid is TOO MUCH so hiyyih really went to hybe building to film a wadada challenge with her siblings kai and lea,, the visuals in this vid is TOO MUCH https://t.co/bqEtE3Shvm

connected: Aliya⁹ ♡'s Princess Bahiyyih💗 @HiyyihlightLiya "Prince Huening Kai and Princess Huening Bahiyyih agenda confirmed"



🐿: the huenings seem like siblings that you’d see in a fairytale "Prince Huening Kai and Princess Huening Bahiyyih agenda confirmed"🐿: the huenings seem like siblings that you’d see in a fairytale https://t.co/TdcaPPEoVN

🖤 @txtiyyih No but like I’m so happy with how Huening kai and Bahiyyih are so free with speaking about each other! Like this is a slap to y’all antis that kept acting as if them being siblings is a crime. No but like I’m so happy with how Huening kai and Bahiyyih are so free with speaking about each other! Like this is a slap to y’all antis that kept acting as if them being siblings is a crime. https://t.co/WCozOgE3wv

Ima✙still ia @bglover01s it's cute seeing the huening siblings together

CAN'T STOP WACHTING IT THEY'RE SO CUTE AND KAI DANCED SO WELL WADADAit's cute seeing the huening siblings together CAN'T STOP WACHTING IT THEY'RE SO CUTE AND KAI DANCED SO WELL WADADA 😢😢💕 it's cute seeing the huening siblings together 💞 https://t.co/j04XwWZ3lW

Apart from the Huening siblings, Kep1er filmed the challenge with many other newly-found superstars such as members from the teenage dance crews TURNS and BRANDNEWCHILD from Street Dance Girls Fighter.

Kep1er made an impressive debut with the album FIRST IMPACT and its title track WA DA DA. In just eight days of release, the music video for the rookie girl group has surpassed a whopping 30 million views on YouTube.

The group made headlines when it broke Hanteo’s record for the highest first-day sales of any girl group in K-pop history, by selling 150,153 copies. It even overtook IVE and became a girl group with the second-highest first-week sales on Hanteo with 206,569 sales.

Edited by Danyal Arabi