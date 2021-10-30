"She has a name!": Huening Bahiyyih's fans call out agencies over repeated mention of TXT's Kai

Fans of Girls Planet 999 runner-up and Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih have called out several media agencies for repeatedly referring to her as Huening Kai’s sister.
Since the announcement of the name and lineup for the new girl group, Kep1er, on MNet's idol audition show, Girls Planet 999, the members have been subjected to intense scrutiny.
With each viewer having their own personal favorites, there is bound to be some resentment of the winning team. Huening Bahiyyih happens to be the younger sibling of two K-Pop idols: TXT's Kai and former VIVA member and current influencer, Lea Huening. Bahiyyih appears to be the target of the most hostility.
Fans of the newbie artist are pointing fingers at news agencies, accusing them of undermining the singer’s talent.
Fans accuse media of fanning flames by calling Huening Bahiyyih Kai's sister
Prior to Girls Planet 999, Bahiyyih was best known due to her famous siblings. But throughout the show, the singer has charmed not only the judges but also the viewers with her talent. She finished second in the final lineup, with the top 9 making it to Kep1er.
The singer’s unprecedented success is one of the reasons for the hate. Throughout the reality show, the charming singer's ranking was relatively low, with Bahiyyih holding a ranking of 13 overall in the penultimate episode. Many thought she wouldn't make it to the final lineup.
Bahiyyih's scores, though, skyrocketed after Girls Planet 999 adopted the divisive one-pick vote system. The artist's massive fan base voted for her, putting the performer in second place with 923,567 points. In light of this rise, several viewers of Girls Planet theorized that it was solely due to her famous siblings, that Bahiyyih could gather such huge number of votes.
While the haters have found their match in the fans of Bahiyyih, the actions of media agencies, according to these fans, are only escalating the situation. In a number of articles on the idol, the headline is prefixed with a “TXT’s Huening Kai’s sister” and variations of the same.
Fans of Bahiyyih (Hiyyilights) have asked these agencies to give the singer her due respect and not to reduce her to merely her brother's sister.
Several have claimed that the repeated mention of Huening Kai in association with her is the root cause of the hate.
The hashtag #WeLoveYouBahiyyih is doing the rounds, with fans proclaiming that they did not vote for the singer because of her famous sibling, but because of her own individual talent.
Girls Planet 999’s producers too have come out in support of the artist, with Kim Shin Young saying:
"She is someone who received a lot of love and votes from fans all around the world. Even the staff could see that she had her own charm and had enough potential on stage.”
The Kep1er member’s uncle recently revealed that the singer was well aware of the online hate, and although upset, was staying strong.