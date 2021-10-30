"She has a name!": Huening Bahiyyih's fans call out agencies over repeated mention of TXT's Kai

Fans of Girls Planet 999 runner-up and Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih have called out several media agencies for repeatedly referring to her as Huening Kai’s sister.

Since the announcement of the name and lineup for the new girl group, Kep1er, on MNet's idol audition show, Girls Planet 999, the members have been subjected to intense scrutiny.

With each viewer having their own personal favorites, there is bound to be some resentment of the winning team. Huening Bahiyyih happens to be the younger sibling of two K-Pop idols: TXT's Kai and former VIVA member and current influencer, Lea Huening. Bahiyyih appears to be the target of the most hostility.

catherine || college📃 @mytinietyun the girl got mistreated by mnet, got hate for no reason, her potentials got questioned, got called privileged, almost got no screentime, but she made it to the debut team cuz she is talented, cuz she deserves to debut. huening bahiyyih congrats my baby the girl got mistreated by mnet, got hate for no reason, her potentials got questioned, got called privileged, almost got no screentime, but she made it to the debut team cuz she is talented, cuz she deserves to debut. huening bahiyyih congrats my baby https://t.co/HdRRA8VaZ4

Fans of the newbie artist are pointing fingers at news agencies, accusing them of undermining the singer’s talent.

Fans accuse media of fanning flames by calling Huening Bahiyyih Kai's sister

Prior to Girls Planet 999, Bahiyyih was best known due to her famous siblings. But throughout the show, the singer has charmed not only the judges but also the viewers with her talent. She finished second in the final lineup, with the top 9 making it to Kep1er.

mika •Kep1er• @hiyyihchang



•Multi-talented

•Multilingual (Korean, English, Chinese, Portuguese, etc)

•Passed 9 auditions in big companies (including SM, JYP, YG, and Belift)

•Former Cube trainee but is now under Play M

•Came from a family of performers/artists

#BAHIYYIH Huening Bahiyyih of Kep1er✨•Multi-talented•Multilingual (Korean, English, Chinese, Portuguese, etc)•Passed 9 auditions in big companies (including SM, JYP, YG, and Belift)•Former Cube trainee but is now under Play M•Came from a family of performers/artists Huening Bahiyyih of Kep1er✨•Multi-talented•Multilingual (Korean, English, Chinese, Portuguese, etc)•Passed 9 auditions in big companies (including SM, JYP, YG, and Belift)•Former Cube trainee but is now under Play M•Came from a family of performers/artists#BAHIYYIH https://t.co/ouixr44cb7

The singer’s unprecedented success is one of the reasons for the hate. Throughout the reality show, the charming singer's ranking was relatively low, with Bahiyyih holding a ranking of 13 overall in the penultimate episode. Many thought she wouldn't make it to the final lineup.

Bahiyyih's scores, though, skyrocketed after Girls Planet 999 adopted the divisive one-pick vote system. The artist's massive fan base voted for her, putting the performer in second place with 923,567 points. In light of this rise, several viewers of Girls Planet theorized that it was solely due to her famous siblings, that Bahiyyih could gather such huge number of votes.

While the haters have found their match in the fans of Bahiyyih, the actions of media agencies, according to these fans, are only escalating the situation. In a number of articles on the idol, the headline is prefixed with a “TXT’s Huening Kai’s sister” and variations of the same.

Amber @Chip1708 @allkpop Why can’t ya’ll jus use her name Huening Bahiyyih, instead of “Huening Kai’s sister” every time? But congratulations to her! @allkpop Why can’t ya’ll jus use her name Huening Bahiyyih, instead of “Huening Kai’s sister” every time? But congratulations to her!

LeaveMeAlone @Lester60981055 @allkpop I'm not her fan, but the girl has her own name. Second, leave the girl alone. @allkpop I'm not her fan, but the girl has her own name. Second, leave the girl alone.

Fans of Bahiyyih (Hiyyilights) have asked these agencies to give the singer her due respect and not to reduce her to merely her brother's sister.

𝐼𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑛𝑎☺︎︎ @IleanaV_939 @allkpop why do you always have to mention her brother, i believe she will be a great idol all on her own! Hope this storm passes and she can show the world her full potential and what she’s capable of💞 @allkpop why do you always have to mention her brother, i believe she will be a great idol all on her own! Hope this storm passes and she can show the world her full potential and what she’s capable of💞

🐺xiaorina🦦 @xrnfan allkpop @allkpop

allkpop.com/article/2021/1… 'Girls Planet 999' producers defend Kep1er member & Hueningkai's younger sister Huening Bahiyyih 'Girls Planet 999' producers defend Kep1er member & Hueningkai's younger sister Huening Bahiyyihallkpop.com/article/2021/1… https://t.co/CqgexFk2VD she have her own brand which is a member of Kep1er so stop using ‘Kai sister’ to describe her twitter.com/allkpop/status… she have her own brand which is a member of Kep1er so stop using ‘Kai sister’ to describe her twitter.com/allkpop/status…

r @planetluvs allkpop @allkpop

allkpop.com/article/2021/1… 'Girls Planet 999' producers defend Kep1er member & Hueningkai's younger sister Huening Bahiyyih 'Girls Planet 999' producers defend Kep1er member & Hueningkai's younger sister Huening Bahiyyihallkpop.com/article/2021/1… https://t.co/CqgexFk2VD bahiyyih was the one who worked hard throughout gp999 and not her brother. so you all should stop reducing bahiyyih to her brother instead give her the recognition that she deserves and call her HUENING BAHIYYIH twitter.com/allkpop/status… bahiyyih was the one who worked hard throughout gp999 and not her brother. so you all should stop reducing bahiyyih to her brother instead give her the recognition that she deserves and call her HUENING BAHIYYIH twitter.com/allkpop/status…

Several have claimed that the repeated mention of Huening Kai in association with her is the root cause of the hate.

ً @syeholic allkpop @allkpop

allkpop.com/article/2021/1… 'Girls Planet 999' producers defend Kep1er member & Hueningkai's younger sister Huening Bahiyyih 'Girls Planet 999' producers defend Kep1er member & Hueningkai's younger sister Huening Bahiyyihallkpop.com/article/2021/1… https://t.co/CqgexFk2VD calling her bahiyyih is easier lmao y'all just doing it on purpose for the clout and it's annoying twitter.com/allkpop/status… calling her bahiyyih is easier lmao y'all just doing it on purpose for the clout and it's annoying twitter.com/allkpop/status…

The hashtag #WeLoveYouBahiyyih is doing the rounds, with fans proclaiming that they did not vote for the singer because of her famous sibling, but because of her own individual talent.

yoonfzm._ @fazminjun #Kep1erOT9 Kep1er is have 9 member official and the 9 of the member is talented including hiyyih . If she is heuningkai sister that doesnt mean she deserve the hate why yall gonna so rude just because she is kai sister #WeLoveYouBahiyyih Kep1er is have 9 member official and the 9 of the member is talented including hiyyih . If she is heuningkai sister that doesnt mean she deserve the hate why yall gonna so rude just because she is kai sister #WeLoveYouBahiyyih #Kep1erOT9 https://t.co/KKfhs1jtAG

Girls Planet 999’s producers too have come out in support of the artist, with Kim Shin Young saying:

"She is someone who received a lot of love and votes from fans all around the world. Even the staff could see that she had her own charm and had enough potential on stage.”

The Kep1er member’s uncle recently revealed that the singer was well aware of the online hate, and although upset, was staying strong.

Edited by R. Elahi