Streaming service Melon launches new feature: Melon Spotlight, and this month's winner is NCT Dream

South Korean online music store and music streaming service Melon is all set to introduce the Melon Spotlight, in an attempt to reinvigorate the K-pop industry.

Melon, introduced in November 2004, and developed by SK Telecom, is South Korea's largest music subscription service with over 28 million users. It also happens to be the most popular mobile phone application among young Korean citizens.

The streaming platform plays a key role in predicting the popularity of K-pop idols and their songs. With Melon Charts already a pivotal part of the platform, the new addition has fans of K-pop interested.

The Melon Spotlight for March is on NCT Dream

The Melon Spotlight is a service that intends to place the spotlight on a new artist every month, making use of the data collected from users.

The first artist/s to receive the Melon Spotlight for the month of March is none other than the NCT subgroup NCT Dream.

On March 28, the group released their second full album, Glitch Mode, which contained eleven new tracks. Incidentally, pre-orders for this album crossed over 2 million pre-orders on the day of release, breaking their previous record of 1.71 million pre-orders for Hot Sauce.

The head of the streaming platform's business strategy alliance, Heo Jun-hyeok introduced the new service by stating,

“Through ‘Melon Spotlight’, artists can actively market and promote their new album through various channels including the Melon app. Fans and Melon users can meet various content related to the artist’s new album through this service. In fact, fans can meet artists and find all content at once through 'Melon Spotlight' without having to go to multiple places to find content such as music sources, videos, images, and audio for their favorite artists. We expect that it will be a service that connects people.”

Through the service, the five million paid members of the platform will be able to find new music released by the group/idol of the month. Apart from Spotlight, Melon is introducing a number of new features like Melon Station and Melon Magazine. While the former will include original audio content in the form of a music broadcast, the latter will contain trendy introductions by professional writers. The app will also include music videos and various content, including photos, social media pages, and playlists.

The winner/s of Spotlight will get a chance to have their teasers and music videos broadcast in Seoul's prestigious K-pop Square, with the steaming platform's brand identity in line with the artist's upcoming album.

