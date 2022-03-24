×
Create
Notifications

NCT DREAM’s The Glitch Arcade pop-up store: Date, place, and price revealed

NCT DREAM&#039;s &#039;Glitch Mode&#039; concept photo (Image via Twitter/NCTsmtown_DREAM)
NCT DREAM's 'Glitch Mode' concept photo (Image via Twitter/NCTsmtown_DREAM)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 24, 2022 06:48 AM IST
News

The enthusiasm for NCT DREAM's Glitch Mode continues to soar, thanks to a pop-up store addition announced by SM Entertainment. The group will be releasing merch under The Glitch Arcade Center in Seoul, South Korea. While it may seem like a lost deal to international fans, the agency has decided to hold the pop-up store for two months.

Pop-up centers are one of the key attractions in the K-industry. From albums, personalized merch, new never-seen-before items to accessories, clothes, and sometimes unreleased content, pop-up stores offer K-pop fans easy access to official merch. Jumping on the bandwagon, the Hot Sauce group will be hosting one next month.

CBT (Closed Beta Test) Ver.2NCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/gT9vhGjTEf

Details of NCT DREAM's The Glitch Arcade Center pop-up store in Seoul

‘GLITCH ARCADE CENTER POP-UP STORE’, celebrating #NCTDREAM’s 2nd album ‘Glitch Mode’, to be open on 4/1! To enjoy the 2nd album more diverse, from the photo zone that reenacts the MV filming set to the 8-bit game that embodies the album concept!#GlitchMode #NCTDREAM_GlitchMode

Ahead of the much-anticipated comeback, NCT DREAM has announced the opening of a pop-up store. The offline store will provide fans with an arcade experience similar to the group's retro-funk arcade concept for their upcoming second full-length album, Glitch Mode.

The Glitch Arcade Center will include a photo zone resembling the set of Glitch Mode's music video. It will also include games and merchandise in line with the album's concept. Some of the merch includes trading photocards, hologram film sets, acrylic stands, AirPods cases, t-shirts, and more.

Teaser Image #NCTDREAM NCT DREAM The 2nd Album〖Glitch Mode〗➫ 2022.03.28 (KST)#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/BLRLJ0v3uc

When will NCT DREAM's pop-up store open?

The Glitch Arcade Center will open on April 1 and host the merch till May 29 in Seongsu-Dong, Seoul.

How can one visit NCT DREAM'S pop-up store?

[GLITCH ARCADE CENTER POP-UP STORE]VISITOR GUIDE & EVENT NOTICE장소 : 서울특별시 성동구 성수이로20길 57운영 기간 : 2022. 04. 01 (금) ~ 2022. 05. 29 (일) 운영 시간 : 11:00 ~ 20:30#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/8WDZ4OvWSN

To visit The Glitch Arcade Center, one needs to make reservations through the official links provided by SM Entertainment. The reservation links will open on March 25, 6.00 pm KST.

What is the merch line-up price in the pop-up store?

[GLITCH ARCADE CENTER POP-UP STORE]ALBUM & OFFICIAL MD SALES NOTICE▶ 판매 일정앨범 : 2022. 04. 01 (금) ~ 소진 시MD : 2022. 04. 04 (월) ~ 소진 시#NCTDREAM #GlitchMode#NCTDREAM_GlitchMode https://t.co/av5VDyLUqA

SM Entertainment previewed some of the products at The Glitch Arcade Center.

A set of two random trading cards and a hologram film strip are worth 5,000 KRW. A matching card game set with 55 cards costs 18,000 KRW.

A cardholder with an ID cart set is worth 15,000 KRW. Both versions of the acrylic stand keyring cost 19,000 KRW. There's also a paper folder and postcard for 4,000 KRW.

The pop-up store will also have accessories and clothing. A ball cap with a three-pin badge set costs 36,000 KRW, while a black t-shirt with a photocard costs 45,000 KRW.

There will also be an AirPods and AirPods pro case, each for 14,000 KRW. Last but not least, there will also be badges for 9,000 KRW.

Also Read Article Continues below

The group will release their second album, Glitch Mode, on March 28.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी