NCT DREAM’s The Glitch Arcade pop-up store: Date, place, and price revealed

The enthusiasm for NCT DREAM's Glitch Mode continues to soar, thanks to a pop-up store addition announced by SM Entertainment. The group will be releasing merch under The Glitch Arcade Center in Seoul, South Korea. While it may seem like a lost deal to international fans, the agency has decided to hold the pop-up store for two months.

Pop-up centers are one of the key attractions in the K-industry. From albums, personalized merch, new never-seen-before items to accessories, clothes, and sometimes unreleased content, pop-up stores offer K-pop fans easy access to official merch. Jumping on the bandwagon, the Hot Sauce group will be hosting one next month.

Details of NCT DREAM's The Glitch Arcade Center pop-up store in Seoul

#GlitchMode ‘GLITCH ARCADE CENTER POP-UP STORE’, celebrating #NCTDREAM ’s 2nd album ‘Glitch Mode’, to be open on 4/1! To enjoy the 2nd album more diverse, from the photo zone that reenacts the MV filming set to the 8-bit game that embodies the album concept! #NCTDREAM _GlitchMode ‘GLITCH ARCADE CENTER POP-UP STORE’, celebrating #NCTDREAM’s 2nd album ‘Glitch Mode’, to be open on 4/1! To enjoy the 2nd album more diverse, from the photo zone that reenacts the MV filming set to the 8-bit game that embodies the album concept!#GlitchMode #NCTDREAM_GlitchMode

Ahead of the much-anticipated comeback, NCT DREAM has announced the opening of a pop-up store. The offline store will provide fans with an arcade experience similar to the group's retro-funk arcade concept for their upcoming second full-length album, Glitch Mode.

The Glitch Arcade Center will include a photo zone resembling the set of Glitch Mode's music video. It will also include games and merchandise in line with the album's concept. Some of the merch includes trading photocards, hologram film sets, acrylic stands, AirPods cases, t-shirts, and more.

When will NCT DREAM's pop-up store open?

The Glitch Arcade Center will open on April 1 and host the merch till May 29 in Seongsu-Dong, Seoul.

How can one visit NCT DREAM'S pop-up store?

To visit The Glitch Arcade Center, one needs to make reservations through the official links provided by SM Entertainment. The reservation links will open on March 25, 6.00 pm KST.

What is the merch line-up price in the pop-up store?

SM Entertainment previewed some of the products at The Glitch Arcade Center.

A set of two random trading cards and a hologram film strip are worth 5,000 KRW. A matching card game set with 55 cards costs 18,000 KRW.

A cardholder with an ID cart set is worth 15,000 KRW. Both versions of the acrylic stand keyring cost 19,000 KRW. There's also a paper folder and postcard for 4,000 KRW.

The pop-up store will also have accessories and clothing. A ball cap with a three-pin badge set costs 36,000 KRW, while a black t-shirt with a photocard costs 45,000 KRW.

There will also be an AirPods and AirPods pro case, each for 14,000 KRW. Last but not least, there will also be badges for 9,000 KRW.

The group will release their second album, Glitch Mode, on March 28.

Edited by Siddharth Satish