NCT Dream is coming back with 'Glitch Mode'

In a brand-new teaser, NCT Dream has finally announced their highly-anticipated comeback.

The boy band released a new teaser for their upcoming release, called 'Glitch Mode,' on February 28. The album is set to be released on March 28. Glitch Mode will mark the septet’s second full-length release.

The group’s last release, “Hello Future” was released well over nine months ago and their fans, NCTzens, have been eagerly waiting for new music ever since. Hello Future was a repackaged edition of their debut studio album, 'Hot Sauce,' which was released in May 2021.

NCT Dream will perform in Europe after the album release

The K-Pop group will also be performing at the KPOP.FLEX concert in May 2022. KPOP.FLEX is the first of its kind K-Pop multi-group concert to ever hit Europe and aims to expand the European K-Pop market over a span of five years. The group will be performing alongside Enhypen, EXO’s Kai, MAMAMOO, and more.

NCT Dream is the third subunit of the boy band NCT, which was created in 2016, debuted under SM Entertainment. They debuted as NCT’s ‘teen unit.’ In August 2016, the sub-unit debuted with the single "Chewing Gum" with a lineup of seven members.

They released their first studio album, Hot Sauce, in May 2021. Following the release of their previous EP, Reload, this was NCT Dream's first full-length album and the first to showcase the group as a seven-member unit. This was after Mark's return from the termination of the group's age-based graduation system.

The album went on to become one of the best sellers in the entire country and gave NCT Dream their current standing among the top boy groups.

The group recently signed a collaboration deal with Somethinc, an Indonesian skincare brand.

Somethinc has approached the market with a unique branding strategy, with more personal interactions between the group and the brand. They are also giving fans the opportunity to meet their heroes through an online fan event activity as part of this collaboration. They will also have the opportunity to win prizes and meet the members in person.

