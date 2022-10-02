5 of NewJeans’ most viewed fancams

The distinguished rookie girl group of K-town, NewJeans, has fans wrapped around its finger. Ever since its official debut in August 2022, the five-member band has been making headlines for one reason or another. Their instant popularity and mass appeal has K-pop stans swooning over them and the positive reception of their music videos and fancams is a testament to that.

Fancams can be understood as amateur footage of celebrities while they are performing on the stage. In the case of K-pop groups, they center around a particular member rather than the group as a whole and focus on one artist from start to end.

Based on a similar concept, facecams also offer stans member-specific videos but with a zoomed-in version, primarily focusing on their facial aspects and expressions. However, here we take into account the traditional route of fancams and not facecams.

This article curates a list of NewJeans’ most viewed fancams as of October 2, 2022.

Five most viewed fancams of NewJeans as of October 2022

K-pop stans tend to pick out favorites in a group which is why they want to observe their cherry-picked member more carefully than others. K-pop agencies/labels have taken note of this tendency and have come up with ways to establish a one-to-one artist-viewer base and NewJeans is no exception.

5) Haerin - Hype Boy (909K views)

NewJeans’ Kang Hae-rin, also known as Haerin, is the group’s charismatic vocalist. The 16-year-old’s fancam dated August 4, 2022, on their pop track Hype Boy currently has over 909K views. It premiered on August 5, 2022, on the official channel of Mcountdown, which is the music program broadcast by Mnet.

With rosy cheeks and hair sleeked in a bun, Haerin’s visuals resemble that of a barbie. Her playful aura is magnified by her outfit, which includes a white tennis skirt and a sweater-vest-inspired tank top. The rookie K-pop idol serves amazing dance moves and occasionally glances directly at the camera.

4) Hanni - Cookie (941K views)

With over 941K views NewJeans’ Pham Ngoc Han, who goes by the stage name Hanni, ranks fourth on the list. Her fancam dated August 7, 2022, for SBS’ music show Inkigayo, has fans hooked, as apparent from the view count.

The 18-year-old Vietnamese-Australian artist appears in a white tank top paired with a grey skirt and stockings. From her body jerks at the start of the fancam to the clean moves during the chorus, she showcases an exemplary performance. Hanni’s adorable space buns accompanied by her contagious smile will leave one gushing over her.

3) Minji - Attention (982K views)

NewJeans’ Kim Min-ji or Minji flaunted her swagger in a fancam dated August 7, 2022. Her performance fancam on Attention at SBS’ Inkigayo has over 982k views as of writing. The K-pop idol rose to fame after her guest appearance on BTS's Permission to Dance music video and has garnered massive praise since then.

Appearing in a casual and fun outfit, Minji steals the show with her spectacular stage presence. Her balanced winsome to fierce ratio and top-notch expressions are a sight to behold. As the oldest of the group, she carries herself with immense dazzle and allure, making her a fan favorite.

2) Minji - Cookie (1.08 million views)

With over 1.08 million views, Minji’s Inkigayo fancam on Cookie takes a top spot in the list. The 18-year-old appears in a school-girl-inspired outfit. Her sleeked-back long hair and rosy pink cheeks give her an endearing persona.

Alternating between a poised and exuberant personality, Minji brings her ‘duality’ to the table and her ending fairy in particular is the leading example. While she gives a fierce look at the camera at the start, her aegyo expressions take over soon after.

1) Hanni - Hype Boy (1.32 million views)

Reigning as the most viewed NewJeans’ fancam, Hanni’s Hype Boy version is a massive hit among fans. This Inkigayo fancam dated August 4, 2022, has surpassed over 1.32 million views as of October 2, 2022.

Starting with an eye contact segment with Hyein, Hanni’s ethereal visuals and contagious smile is everything fans want and more. She has perfected the choreography to its core and her sophisticated moves are proof enough. Throughout the video, the K-pop idol oozes confidence, something that makes NewJeans a spectacular rookie group.

Undoubtedly, the concept of fancams adds up more pressure on K-pop idols who are now under constant surveillance. They are conscious of each and every move while performing on stage. Aiming for perfection, the artists don’t want to leave room for error which can be exhausting and immensely stressful. Despite these challenges, the fledging rookie group NewJeans has given its best and has come out with flying colors. Their charisma and individuality continue to speak volumes about them.

