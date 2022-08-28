NewJeans’ agency ADOR releases a detailed statement clarifying the raging controversy surrounding the group’s lead single ‘Cookie’

NewJeans pose for a photo (Image via Twitter/@NewJeans_ADOR)

HYBE and ADOR’s new girl group NewJeans have landed themselves in controversy over the lyrics of one of their lead singles, Cookie.

The five-member group consisting of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein officially debuted on Monday, August 1, 2022, with the EP NewJeans consisting of four tracks - Attention (which was released as a surprise for fans on July 22, almost a week prior to the official release), followed by the three more title tracks - Hurt, Hype Boy, and Cookie.

While the group was praised for their fresh and novel music and vocals, they found themselves in trouble with their title track Cookie. After a period of constant debate and intense discussions, NewJeans’ agency ADOR released a detailed and thorough statement explaining the “real meaning” behind the lyrics of Cookie and how it doesn’t make sexual references as alleged by certain individuals.

ADOR denied that Cookie was a double-meaning song, instead explaining that the song simply compares NewJeans to the warmth and comfort that cookies (snack) provide.

NewJeans’ agency ADOR states that the song revolves around “the paired idea of burning CDs and baking cookies”

NewJeans’ agency ADOR released a lengthy and detailed statement clarifying the raging controversy surrounding the group’s title track, Cookie and the innunedos “apparently” referenced in the track.

The statement began by thanking fans for showing their love and support to NewJeans and lavishing them with a lot of praise and appreciation for their debut self-titled EP.

ADOR revealed that Cookie is the first right step into NewJeans’ musical career and highlights the natural charisma and talent the members possess and continue to show through the song.

New Jeans’ agency revealed that all the four tracks, follow a chronogical story and have their own part in telling a narrative, including Cookie.

According to ADOR, Cookie is consciously music-focused and "revolve[s] around the paired idea of burning CDs and baking cookies." In Korean, the concept has a similar connotation that foreigners may find difficult to grasp.

They went on to say that the idea behind Cookie was to let fans know that they can find warmth, comfort, and solace in the group's music, much like we do with sweet snacks, in this case a Cookie.

Their concept was to demonstrate that, just as a piece of cookie can elevate even the most mundane meal, the quintet's music, fresh talent, and artistry can elevate them to greater heights while remaining the humble "cookie."

They said:

“The underlying message of the song is the value of NewJeans’ attempt to make new and original music. That’s why, even though we produce NewJeans’ music and all the related content for everyone to enjoy, it “ain’t for free” and can only be found at our place ADOR, pointing listeners toward the whole message the group ultimately aims to convey through their debut album.”

They revealed that the music video begins with a cookie and ends with a CD rolling out. They believe Cookie is the ideal way to conclude the four-song EP, just as this delicious snack is the ideal way to conclude a meal.

They revealed that Cookie has no sexual or adult content. Furthermore, the agency confirmed that the song's lyrics were written with the help of a large team of experts, including two native English speakers: a Korean woman and a Swedish woman in their 30s, and the song was also translated by a bilingual Korean woman.

They also divulged that consulted English professors, consultants, professional translators and bilingual K-pop fans to ensure that they aren’t offending or hurting anybody’s sentiments.

ADOR apologised to fans, saying it is unfortunate that there has been so much controversy surrounding the lyrics of Cookie, causing fans discomfort. They concluded the statement by saying that they hope that now that the allegations against Cookie have been resolved, fans can put this chapter behind them and enjoy the group's promotional activities.

Explaining the controversy and the reaction of K-pop fans to ADOR's statement about NewJeans' song Cookie

Many fans believe the title Cookie is extremely problematic because it strongly alludes to a female's private parts. The lyrics, according to the audience, have a double meaning and are highly inappropriate and sexually provocative for a group of minors to sing. Sample the lyrics below:

“I’m hiding it, but I want to see you more” and “Take it, don’t break it, I wanna see you taste it”.

Fans also claimed that the song was written in a derogatory manner to appease the male gaze, and that ADOR's detailed statement didn't help matters. For example, a mother of a toddler expressed her discomfort with Cookie's explicit lyrics.

Fans also raised an issue with the girls’ outfits in the music video for Cookie being compared to uniforms or looking like secretaries.

Sugar, got sugar, bet you want some” as anything other than suggesting oral sex. Or 달콤한 맛만 디저트만 만 원하게 될 거 알잖아 @alldoorsoneroom As a bilingual English and Korean speaker and a mother of girls, I have no idea how anyone could read “Take it, don't break it, I wanna see you taste itSugar, got sugar, bet you want some” as anything other than suggesting oral sex. Or 달콤한 맛만 디저트만 만 원하게 될 거 알잖아 @alldoorsoneroom As a bilingual English and Korean speaker and a mother of girls, I have no idea how anyone could read “Take it, don't break it, I wanna see you taste itSugar, got sugar, bet you want some” as anything other than suggesting oral sex. Or 달콤한 맛만 디저트만 만 원하게 될 거 알잖아

이보영 Bo Young Lee (she/her/they) @jboyounglee @alldoorsoneroom My daughter is only three years younger than your 막내 and I can’t believe anyone thought it was a good idea for her to sing such lines. Your cynical use of Korean age to try and age the girls so the youngest (born 2008) doesn’t seem like the adolescent 중학생 is really shocking. @alldoorsoneroom My daughter is only three years younger than your 막내 and I can’t believe anyone thought it was a good idea for her to sing such lines. Your cynical use of Korean age to try and age the girls so the youngest (born 2008) doesn’t seem like the adolescent 중학생 is really shocking.

Others were pleased with the lengthy explanation provided by the ADOR and look forward to more promotional material from the organisation.

🪐👖 @son_diya @alldoorsoneroom Thank you, i hope this clears some people's worries. Also leaving this here @alldoorsoneroom Thank you, i hope this clears some people's worries. Also leaving this here https://t.co/2u3x3hj7kl

In a related news, the girl group recently released the Cookie dance practice video on their official YouTube channel.

