New Jeans' debut song Cookie sparks outrage for inappropriate lyrics

New Jeans, the latest K-Pop girls group of HYBE’s subagency ADOR, has taken the internet by storm with their self-titled debut album New Jeans. However, the uproar is not all positive. Netizens from around the world are appalled by the inappropriate lyrics of the track Cookie and have criticized the agency and band for hypersexualisation of minors.

On August 1, the music video of Cookie was released and has garnered over 2.5 million views already. While the title of the track gives seem innocuous and well-suited for teenagers below the age of majority, the lyrics of the song seem to be ridden with sexual innuendos.

☻ @fearofkth y’all taking people’s criticism on cookie’s lyrics as an attack on newjeans, y’all have it twisted. it’s CONCERN FOR THESE GIRLS. whoever approved of the lyrics and allowed them to sing is disgusting. people are worried, rightfully so esp after the accusations against their CEO y’all taking people’s criticism on cookie’s lyrics as an attack on newjeans, y’all have it twisted. it’s CONCERN FOR THESE GIRLS. whoever approved of the lyrics and allowed them to sing is disgusting. people are worried, rightfully so esp after the accusations against their CEO

itiswanda @itiswanda @fearofkth it’s controversial and hybe know EXACTLY what they’re doing to get attention. @fearofkth it’s controversial and hybe know EXACTLY what they’re doing to get attention.

JACK IN THE BOX @SEOKTENDO the lyrics to cookie by newjeans? “look at my cookie come and take a lookie” “you want it dont you” “i wanna see you eat it” “eat my cookie” THESE ARE 04-08 LINERS?? MIN HEEJIN ITS OVER FOR YOU I FEAR. IT REALLY IS… the lyrics to cookie by newjeans? “look at my cookie come and take a lookie” “you want it dont you” “i wanna see you eat it” “eat my cookie” THESE ARE 04-08 LINERS?? MIN HEEJIN ITS OVER FOR YOU I FEAR. IT REALLY IS…

Netizens criticized the lyrics of New Jeans' latest track Cookie for inappropriate lyrics.

While at first look, the song and its video seem innocent and unproblematic, many netizens have opined that the word cookie is used to signify a sexual metaphor.

Cookie's lyrics when translated become entirely inappropriate for minor artists as they are indicative of adult content and are hypersexualised. Some of the double-meaninged statements in the song are as follows:

“Looking at my cookie, the scent alone will make you see. You can’t stop at one bite with me.”

“If you want it, you can get it. If you want it, let me hear you say you want it more.”

ken⁷ @jinnieday the new jeans cookie lyrics are actually so concerning… who signed off on these little girls singing about “taking a lookie at their cookie” the new jeans cookie lyrics are actually so concerning… who signed off on these little girls singing about “taking a lookie at their cookie”

ken⁷ @jinnieday people defending these lyrics is actually kinda scary.. i UNDERSTAND that they didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way but that is how it’s going to originally be perceived by a lot of people that listen to it.. the fact that they had to even explain it in the first place is a people defending these lyrics is actually kinda scary.. i UNDERSTAND that they didn’t mean it in an inappropriate way but that is how it’s going to originally be perceived by a lot of people that listen to it.. the fact that they had to even explain it in the first place is a 🚩

hayley⁷ grey’s number 1 supporter @ughhkive @solarlovskz @fearofkth I feel like most of yall still dont understand how hybe works? they are a conglomerate, the companies under hybe fully manage their own artist? Plus why do they want negative attention? Bad press is still good press narratives just dont apply to them lol they dont need that shit @solarlovskz @fearofkth I feel like most of yall still dont understand how hybe works? they are a conglomerate, the companies under hybe fully manage their own artist? Plus why do they want negative attention? Bad press is still good press narratives just dont apply to them lol they dont need that shit

Upon hearing the lyrics, internet users around the world expressed their outrage and disgust. Netizens also opined that the styling of teen K-Pop idols shares an uncanny resemblance to the attire of secretaries and other professional uniforms, which has led many to conclude that it is inappropriate.

A post pointing out the issue received thousands of comments within a few hours. People were baffled by how adults could find such a song acceptable, befitting a group of minors as young as 14.

Netizens have commented that such lyrics are concerning and should not be justified at any cost. The heat is mostly directed towards the CEO of ADOR Min Hee-Jin, who has stirred controversy by promoting content with pedophilic inclinations and problematic themes.

galore was BORN PINK @gvlores i bet my sisters don’t even know what they’re saying…yeah min heejin is going to jail i bet my sisters don’t even know what they’re saying…yeah min heejin is going to jail https://t.co/WMdLK1vBNE

june 🎸 @MlYMEOW thread of all the creepy stuff about min heejin, the new jeans label ceo and creative director thread of all the creepy stuff about min heejin, the new jeans label ceo and creative director

june 🎸 @MlYMEOW just very creepy if you ask me it's very messed up that you're all funding that. just very creepy if you ask me it's very messed up that you're all funding that. https://t.co/cQ7JG3UbfF

BORN PINK @soobinminaj 𝔢.𝔑. @amuraa2000



and to think that it was yeri’s debut song and she was only 16 min heejin has a history with making hidden/double meanings with her works look at the lyrics and the official logo of red velvet’s ice cream cakeand to think that it was yeri’s debut song and she was only 16 twitter.com/gvlores/status… min heejin has a history with making hidden/double meanings with her works look at the lyrics and the official logo of red velvet’s ice cream cake and to think that it was yeri’s debut song and she was only 16 twitter.com/gvlores/status… https://t.co/ekBHnEeo2u the fact yeri recently found out what ice cream was about. 🥴 so don't try and act like min heejin isn't weird. twitter.com/amuraa2000/sta… the fact yeri recently found out what ice cream was about. 🥴 so don't try and act like min heejin isn't weird. twitter.com/amuraa2000/sta…

Min Hee-Jin’s social media posts and pictures of her studio have exhibited sexually charged content with distinct pedophilic colors. This has raised concerns about her being in charge of the ADOR’s young K-Pop girl group, New Jeans who fall within the age range of 14 to 18.

Additional concerns highlighted by the Netizens were that the styling of the group was not befitting the age of the artists. In one of the music videos, an idol was wearing pants which had an image of a bikini-clad girl on a surfboard.

In another social media post by the group’s idol Minji she was seen wearing a crop top with graphic text that had a derogatory phrase on it. These styles stirred widespread outrage among netizens who felt such attire was entirely inappropriate for underage idols.

New Jeans is a five-member band that includes Minji, 18; Hani, 18; Danielle 17, Haerin 16; and the youngest member, Hyein, 14.

