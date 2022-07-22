ADOR plans brilliant surprise debut for girl group NewJeans, grabs everyone’s 'attention'

NewJeans, the newest girl group on the block, finally made their debut. HYBE’s sub-label ADOR, managed by Chief Brand Officer Min Hee-jin, made sure that the girl group debuted in a thrilling manner. The K-pop industry has not seen similar instances very often.

The group dropped a full-fledged song with a music video without any prior intimation. Netizens were shocked because it is quite rare for a rookie group to debut directly with a song. Usually, most groups begin their journey by sharing member introductions and concept photos, among other things.

ً @sserafimtxt IMAGINE GETTING A WHOLE MV BEFORE REVEALING THE MEMBERS, GROUP NAME, TEASERS AND ETC.



NEW JEANS GAME CHANGER AND IM IN FOR IT IM SCREAMING #ADOR IM TELLING YOU ALL NEW JEANS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL GROUPIMAGINE GETTING A WHOLE MV BEFORE REVEALING THE MEMBERS, GROUP NAME, TEASERS AND ETC.NEW JEANS GAME CHANGER AND IM IN FOR ITIM SCREAMING #NewJeans NGGisComing #ADOR NGG #ADOR IM TELLING YOU ALL NEW JEANS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL GROUP 😭 IMAGINE GETTING A WHOLE MV BEFORE REVEALING THE MEMBERS, GROUP NAME, TEASERS AND ETC. NEW JEANS GAME CHANGER AND IM IN FOR IT 🔥 IM SCREAMING #NewJeans #ADORNGGisComing #ADORNGG #ADOR

The track, titled Attention, features all the members and introduces the audience to their refreshing concept. However, it reveals no further information about them, and fans are yet to learn their names.

Min Hee-jin of ADOR surprise-drops rookie girl group NewJeans’ debut music video

The K-pop fandom has been waiting for his moment for quite a while, and it finally arrived at midnight on July 22, 2022. ADOR’s new girl group, managed by former SM Entertainment creative and board director Min Hee-jin, released its first content.

NewJeans, a five-member girl group, debuted with Attention, and became the talk of the town in an instant. The group’s unique new name helped in bolstering the hype. The name is a pun on “jeans,” a piece of comfortable clothing loved by everyone across gender and age, and “genes,” implying a new era and a new icon.

The Attention music video introduces five girls visiting a local bar. The introduction sets the vibe of a mature love but the dark atmosphere soon changes to a bright, colorful one. The song and video then go on to portray a young love concept.

The ADOR group's debut album will also be titled NewJeans. The mini-album will consist of four tracks, each with a different narrative about a teenager’s love. The other three songs are Hypeboy, Hurt, and Cookie, as per the group’s music video release schedule.

The music video for Hypeboy will be released tomorrow, July 23, at midnight KST. What’s exciting is that the album preview and pre-order period will begin only after the audience has seen plenty of content from the group.

In an industry that recently got much criticism for raking in high “blind package” numbers, this comes off as a power move. A blind album release is the opening pre-order when absolutely no information on the group is available.

All eyes are now on NewJeans

Crystal Bell ❣️ @crystalbell I need every label to just surprise drop a new group with a full song, mv, and visual aesthetic. Obsessed. I need every label to just surprise drop a new group with a full song, mv, and visual aesthetic. Obsessed. https://t.co/QutsNSFisI

K-pop fans had been waiting for ADOR’s new girl group to debut since 2019. The concept teases released a few weeks ago, amping up excitement and expectation. It had a retro vibe with pixelated cartoons, emojis, and 3D gradient animation.

ADOR has set expectations high after debuting the five-member group NewJeans with a full track and music video. Since its release, fans have had mixed reactions to the name of the group and have given their own fun suggestions for fandom names. One such name was “Denims.” Overall, the reactions are majorly positive.

Take a look at some of them.

≒ @banhanagirl hold on newjeans fandom name belts because belts hold jeans up wait wait wait hold on newjeans fandom name belts because belts hold jeans up wait wait wait

skye⁺ @newjive



- the girls have skills in writting lyrics so mhj decided to include some of the lyrics in the song



- mhj has been preparing the song for the past 2 years



- all the girls are fluent in korean & english what we know about #newjeans so far confirmed by min heejin -- the girls have skills in writting lyrics so mhj decided to include some of the lyrics in the song- mhj has been preparing the song for the past 2 years- all the girls are fluent in korean & english what we know about #newjeans so far confirmed by min heejin -- the girls have skills in writting lyrics so mhj decided to include some of the lyrics in the song- mhj has been preparing the song for the past 2 years - all the girls are fluent in korean & english

ika #NewJeans @adorsode

#NewJeans This is what happens when a GIRLgroup is lead by WOMEN made for WOMEN! This is what happens when a GIRLgroup is lead by WOMEN made for WOMEN!#NewJeans https://t.co/UqK95GCyoG

With two more music videos to go, many believe ADOR and HYBE have more incredible things up their sleeve. NewJeans' digital album will be released on August 1 and the physical will be released on August 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far