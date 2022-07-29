HYBE’s NewJeans smash the record for highest girl group debut album in Gaon history with 440,000 pre-orders

HYBE's upcoming girl group NewJeans made K-pop history even before their official debut. The five-member girl group, launched by ADOR, HYBE's sub-label headed by former SM Entertainment creative director Min Hee Jin, captured the interest of the audience after the release of their debut music video for their title track, Attention.
In the days that followed, they released music videos for their second title track, Hype Boy, and their b-side, Hurt.
On July 28, HYBE and ADOR officially announced that NewJeans' upcoming self-titled debut EP had already surpassed 444,000 stock pre-orders in Gaon history in just four days!
With this, NewJeans has set a new record for the most stock pre-orders for a debut album by a girl group in history.
K-pop fans heap praises on HYBE’s girl group NewJeans for achieving this impressive feat even before their official debut
The five-member act, comprised of Minji, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin, and Danielle, has won the hearts of K-pop fans in a short period of time with high-quality music and content, minimal promotions, and a daring move of releasing the group's music unannounced.
The girl group is soaring to greater heights with their new feat of achieving 444,000 stock pre-orders in just four days, and fans are eager to see what else they can accomplish.
For those unversed, the number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.
With this new record, the Hurt hitmakers have surpassed aespa who achieved 401, 000 stock pre-orders for Savage.
The girl-group has joined the ranks of aespa’s Girls and Savage and ITZY’s CHECKMATE as the only Gen 4 girl groups to surpass 100K pre-orders in Ktown4u history.
Fans are absolutely stoked for the girl group's upcoming debut and are also looking forward to their future endeavors
The Attention singers' first EP will be available online on August 1, as will the music video for their third and final title track, Cookie. The physical EP will be available a week later, on August 8.
NewJeans’ cool and quirky merchandise is grabbing fans’ attention
The group's merchandise bag, which features a unique composition of the PIN-UP BOOK decorated with members' photos, photo cards, and CDs in a circular bag, is gaining explosive popularity and was sold out on July 26th.
The group’s new merchandise bag comes in white, black and red limited edition and has surpassed 4000 copies sold in just 2 hours of pre-order on Ktown4u.
Fans are loving the new collection and cannot stop raving about it on social media.
The group aspires to be fashionable and timeless icons like a pair of denim jeans, which can be found every day and never fade from trends. The name also encompasses the meaning of "New Genes."
All of the songs by the girl group can be found on the official YouTube channel of HYBE LABELS, but none so far on any music streaming platforms.