NewJeans’ interactive Phoning app surprises fans with its many features

HYBE's sub-label ADOR is making their first girl group NewJeans' debut one-of-a-kind. The label launched an app called Phoning, designed for a rookie girl group, complete with a retro vibe. The app has multiple interactive features such as dress-up games with cartoon versions, designing one's album, and many more.

Phoning's UI also suggests that it's not just a play-for-fun app. It has a bright texting interface and a group chat option with all the members. There are individual profiles of them too, but fans can only access the profile picture and status message as of yet.

The app was launched on July 25, and fans immediately drew parallels with JYP Entertainment's Bubble and SM Entertainment's DearU Bubble - the fan-to-artists fan texting applications. Upon exploring Phoning, fans were increasingly clear on how NewJeans' app offered much more than just texting.

Fans get to be closer to NewJeans with the Phoning app

The five-member group made a splashing debut, experimenting with the very concept of introduction and music videos. However, a new app created for a rookie group is a novel move in the K-pop industry.

The app has retro feels, scrapbook designed theme, retro pixelated font, sharp icons that remind one of the 90s, and an ever-present gradient.

For fans who had waited for the group's debut for multiple years, the idea of a new app made quite the buzz. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the app's various features, which had a nostalgic touch. Check out some of the reactions below.

The Phoning app's homepage has icons for calls, messages, photos, a calendar, settings, and a website button. As of writing this article, the call section is empty. The Messages folder has multiple profiles. A couple of news profiles update fans about the upcoming schedules of NewJeans, a group chat, and individual member chats.

The Photos folder includes unreleased pictures of the members. It also has a separate group folder and member-specific folders. The Calendar folder shows the upcoming schedule of the group.

The most exciting part lies in the website folder, which includes five options. Fans can create their ID card, play dress-up with members, watch their cartoon version perform hook choreography, and design their NewJeans album. The website option also has a Phoning button and a Moving Photos button, which is currently unavailable.

ADOR also announced the physical and Weverse Albums content release for the group's self-titled debut album. It created a wave as the limited version included a Bag version. This particular version comes with a round sling bag in three colors and has the following attached: a pin-up book, a CD, and a set of five photo cards.

Pre-orders for NewJeans' album have started. The group has released three songs and music videos for Attention, Hype Boy, and Hurt till now. Their next music video will be released on August 1, 2022.

