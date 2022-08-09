NewJeans sets a record by selling over 260,000 copies of their debut album

K-pop rookie group NewJeans has broken yet another record. The group's self-titled debut album 'New Jeans' sold over 260,000 copies in one day. This is the highest number of first-day sales of any debut album released since September 2019.

Apart from the overwhelming fan support for their debut, the group also ranked high on various domestic and international charts, garnering widespread attention.

The debut album was released physically on August 8 and includes three title tracks and one b-side track. The digital version of NewJeans' debut album was released on August 1.

NewJeans also broke several records with their highly anticipated release

Highest group debut song peaks:

#2 Attention

#NewJeans "Attention" now breaks the record of the highest charting group debut song in MelOn TOP100 history!

Highest group debut song peaks:

#2 Attention
#3 Eleven

The mini-album was released physically on 8 august. According to Hanteo charts, it sold 262,815 copies on the first day of release, an impressive number for any artist let alone a debuting group.

With this, 'New Jeans' has broken the record for the best-selling debut album by a girl group on Hanteo. The previous record holders were their label mates, LE SSERAFIM, whose debut album 'FEARLESS' sold 176,861 albums on its first day.

NewJeans is the fastest girl group and 2nd female artist act reaching this milestone in Ktown4U's history in just



New record set! NewJeans [1st EP ALBUM 'New Jeans'] is now holds the fastest girl group to have 100,000 pre-orders on ktown4u!

NewJeans is the fastest girl group and 2nd female artist act reaching this milestone in Ktown4U's history in just

Congratulations NewJeans!!!

The album also became the third debut album by a girl group with the highest first-week sales on Hanteo, having risen to the position on the first day of its release.

According to the group’s label ADOR, NewJeans' album pre-order volume reached over 444,000 copies in four days, the highest recorded sales volume for a K-pop girl group debut album in history. The physical album, however, will only be available through Weverse Shop Global. Fans can purchase a physical copy of the album from Weverse Shop Japan and Universal Music Japan.

Apart from physical album sales, the group broke several records for their album’s digital streaming as well. Their debut album 'New Jeans' received 2.06 million streams, 226,000 cumulative listeners, and 88,000 Spotify followers on the day it was released. With this, the group has set the best record of any K-pop girl group that debuted this year in all three categories.

NewJeans' "Attention" and "Hype Boy," in particular, remained at the top of the Korean Spotify 'Daily Top Song' chart for two days in a row. Furthermore, on August 2 KST, "Cookie" was ranked third, and "Hurt" was ranked fifth.

More about the group

The group’s release was first teased back in July 2022. The group was announced alongside a surprise music video that was released to coincide with the group's journey. ADOR released a series of teasers about an upcoming girl group on July 1, 2022.

The group was founded by Min Hee-jin, a creative director and board member at SM Entertainment. The group was launched under ADOR labels. Last year, HYBE launched its ADOR sub label, which will be led by Min Hee-jin

