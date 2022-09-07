Internet is all praises for NewJeans’ stunning Hanbok pictures

On September 6, 2022, ADOR graced fans with rookie girl group NewJeans’ Hanbok pictures for the upcoming Chuseok festival. In the photos, the members can be seen dressed in mellow shades and giving off a soft, gentle vibe which lends to the ethereal quality of their appearance.

Fans around the world unanimously agreed that all the members of the girl group were rocking traditional Korean wear, and fit the concept way better than they had imagined. Danielle and Hanni in particular garnered major attention. The only two foreign members of the group, Danielle is Australian-Korean whereas Hanni is half-Vietnamese and half-Australian.

Despite their different nationalities, fans were surprised to see how both these members pulled off the Hanbok gracefully and perfectly complemented their fellow group members.

Many have often used the term "Princesses" to describe the Attention girl group's pictures. Their Hanbok photos for Chuseok continue in a similar vein.

Also called the Korean Thanksgiving Day, Chuseok is a three-day major festival celebrated every fall for mid-autumn harvesting. K-pop groups release content in terms of photos, videos, greetings and merch to celebrate the festival with their audiences.

"These hanbok pictures are legendary": NewJeans’ latest photos in Korean traditional outfits blows fans away

NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein oozed innocence and beauty in their latest photoshoot for the upcoming Chuseok festival. The members were photographed in a Hanok, a traditional Korean house.

The group’s photos became a hot topic on theqoo, a popular South Korean online forum. Published on the night of September 6, 2022, at the time of writing this article, the post had garnered a massive 74k views and 819 comments on the platform.

K-netizens commented that the girls looked like “the daughters of a noble family.” Minji was a common factor across numerous comments, many of which pinned her as being the epitome of Korean beauty.Some netizens also shared that Minji should be a part of a sageuk drama.

People also fawned over foreign members Danielle and Hanni carrying the Hanbok gracefully. On Instiz, another famous South Korean forum, users commented on the duo’s ability to flawlessly fit with the traditional outfit style.

The international fandom too wasn’t far behind in showering praise on the Attention singers. While gushing over the pictures, some fans initially thought that the Chuseok pictures hinted at a comeback. However, other fans were quick to correct the error, and clarified that the pictures were for the annual Hanbok photoshoot that every K-pop idol group releases.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

mocha⁷🐣 @eggiejmn Damn just saw then newjeans girls in hanbok they r so pretty wht to do Damn just saw then newjeans girls in hanbok they r so pretty wht to do

onya @sulbly good morning for newjeans hanbok only good morning for newjeans hanbok only 🌼 https://t.co/fPGSaRcdRx

Fans label NewJeans as Monster Rookies, achievements prove it

Conversations around Hype Boy hitmaker NewJeans never seem to cease. From their refreshingly unique Y2K debut, to their record-breaking songs, to now their dreamy beauty in traditional Hanbok, ADOR and HYBE’s girl group is taking over the world in their own ways.

For a girl group that debuted just over a month ago on August 1, the NewJeans' list of achievements is already quite long. On September 4, 2022, they joined BTS and TXT to become the third ever k-pop act to clinch a spot in the US Spotify Daily Chart with their debut song.

The group also bagged five music show wins for Attention, and broke records for the highest first week and first day sales of a debut album by any girl group in Hanteo chart’s history.

Additionally, they became the first and only fourth-generation girl group to achieve seven million monthly listeners on Spotify. They achieved this record in just 34 days.

NewJeans @NewJeans_ADOR ]



안녕하세요 여러분! NewJeans 1 ep ‘New Jeans’음악방송 활동이 벌써 끝이 났어요🥹🥹!! 처음으로 무대에 서고 팬 여러분들을 만나는 경험이 너무 행복하고 소중했어요🥰



#NewJeans #뉴진스 #인기가요 [NewJeans Commentary안녕하세요 여러분! NewJeans 1 ep ‘New Jeans’음악방송 활동이 벌써 끝이 났어요🥹🥹!! 처음으로 무대에 서고 팬 여러분들을 만나는 경험이 너무 행복하고 소중했어요🥰 [NewJeans Commentary👀]안녕하세요 여러분! NewJeans 1 ep ‘New Jeans’음악방송 활동이 벌써 끝이 났어요🥹🥹!! 처음으로 무대에 서고 팬 여러분들을 만나는 경험이 너무 행복하고 소중했어요🥰#NewJeans #뉴진스 #인기가요 https://t.co/RtupducscM

NewJeans will be performing at KCON 2022 Japan, scheduled to be held from October 14 to 16. They were also revealed to be joining the artist lineup for The Fact Music Awards, which will take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on October 8, 2022.

In other news, there are currently speculations of the group making a winter comeback.

